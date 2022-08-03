Boston community leaders push back against recent hate group incidents in city

Read on www.wcvb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.
NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
Roxbury congregation meets with DA, FBI to discuss safety after white supremacist marches
BOSTON – Members of Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury had an open and honest conversation with the Suffolk County district attorney and FBI about the safety of Black churches a month after white supremacists marched through downtown Boston. "We denounce those who came wearing khaki pants, dark blue jeans and white gaiters covering their face," Rev. Willie Bodrick II told reporters outside his church. He's describing members of the hate group Patriot Front, who were seen over the Fourth of July weekend clashing with a Black man. Bodrick said he's no stranger to racism or hate. "We've always been on alert recognizing that these...
White nationalism in Boston: Mayor Michelle Wu to meet with Black faith leaders to discuss hate groups in city
Black clergy leaders are meeting with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the FBI on Thursday to discuss recent demonstrations by white nationalist groups in the city. The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Twelfth Baptist Church in the Roxbury neighborhood. “We denounce those who came wearing khaki pants,...
NECN
Black Faith Leaders to Meet With Boston Mayor, FBI in Response to White Supremacist Activity
Black faith leaders plan to meet with Boston's mayor and representatives of the local FBI to discuss white nationalist groups that have targeting the city. Black clergy leaders from the area will meet with Mayor Michelle Wu and the FBI reps at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
Massachusetts Women for Progress accuses Petty senate campaign mailer of being ‘dishonest’ but campaign defends image, message
In the latest salvo in the senate campaign for the 1st Worcester District, Massachusetts Women for Progress accused Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty’s campaign of having a dishonest campaign mailer. The mailer in question features a photo with Petty in front of a large group of people. Cara Berg Powers,...
Boston City Hall flies Christian flag Wednesday, but Satanic Temple’s flag request still not approved
A Christian flag was raised at Boston City Hall Plaza on Wednesday after a U.S. Supreme Court case ruled Boston violated free speech rights when it refused to fly the group’s flag. Another flag request, however, is still waiting for approval. In May, the Satanic Temple applied to have...
WCVB
Charlestown neighborhood protests closed Clougherty Pool amid record heat
BOSTON — As people across the area try to stay cool, some residents in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood are protesting the local pool being closed. Neighbors flocked to the park Thursday with donated inflatable pools to protest the city's closure of the Clougherty Pool because of mechanical problems. Neighbors...
RELATED PEOPLE
baystatebanner.com
People of color are majority in Wu’s cabinet
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Mayor Michelle Wu convenes her cabinet for its biweekly meeting, the faces in the room look much like those on the city’s streets: a mixture of whites, Blacks, Latinos and Asians that makes up Boston’s majority-people-of-color population.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Walter Baxter
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Officer Walter Baxter who died in the line of duty 85 years ago. On Wednesday, August 4, 1937, Officer Baxter died as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty when he was struck by a motor vehicle while manning a traffic box.
New Massachusetts hotline number for reporting hate crimes 1-833-634-8669, U.S. Attorney says
Massachusetts residents now have a new hotline to call when reporting hate crimes, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Residents and or visitors can call 1-833-634-8669 to report “concerning or troubling incidents of hate, potential hate crimes, or concerns.”. Callers can leave their contact information but may remain anonymous. The...
wgbh.org
'We worry a lot about the heat': Pine Street Inn leader on homelessness in Boston
As yet another heat wave begins in Boston this week, people who work with homeless individuals are worried about the dangers posed by excessive heat. “For people who stay out, that don't come in [to shelters], it obviously can be really serious,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn. She added that many of the people her organization supports are older and have pre-existing conditions. “We worry a lot about the heat. Dehydration mostly, but heat stroke as well. We did take quite a few people to the emergency room last week.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
baystatebanner.com
Local officials celebrate National Night Out
The Boston Police Department put on community events across the city Monday and Tuesday in celebration of “National Night Out,” a campaign by the nonprofit National Association of Town Watch to foster positive relationships between the community and law enforcement. Officers were joined by Mayor Michelle Wu and...
WCVB
5 for Good: Beyond Walls expands work to three additional Mass. cities
FALL RIVER, Mass. — The entire side of the buildings in Fall River has been used as painting canvases. Several new murals were recently put up meant to catch the eye, start conversations, and draw visitors. One of the mural artists responsible is Greg Pennisten who grew up on...
WCVB
Dramatic effect 'heat islands' have in Massachusetts communities
BOSTON — With scorching temperatures becoming more common during the summer, experts are sounding the alarm about the so-called "heat island" effect in urban areas. Massachusetts communities can see significant differences in temperature depending on where you are, and how much green space is around you. WCVB's Mary Saladna...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Appeals court tosses former UMass students’ lawsuit challenging COVID vaccine mandates
A federal appeals court dismissed a lawsuit on Thursday brought by two former students of the University of Massachusetts campuses in Boston and Lowell claiming that vaccine mandates were unconstitutional. The appeal arose from a 2021 lawsuit by then-students Hunter Harris of UMass Lowell and Cora Cluett of UMass Boston...
Here’s how the Orange Line shutdown will affect schools and colleges
“We have to look at it from not only the student and the family, but also the staff so that our classrooms are staffed properly.”. The MBTA’s announcement that it will shut down the Orange Line for 30 days coincides with the first day of school for Boston Public Schools on Sept. 1, forcing many students to shift the way they get to school.
universalhub.com
Citizen complaint of the day: Huge wasps build giant nest in Jamaica Plain
Like the job UHub is doing? Consider a contribution. Thanks!
WCVB
Ann Arbor sounds off on Boston’s new police commissioner
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Boston swears in its new Police Commissioner next month, the city will also send a powerful message about racism and corruption. In 1995, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow Boston police officers who then covered it up. But, to learn what kind of Commissioner...
Comments / 2