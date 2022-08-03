Read on explorevenango.com
Elderly Man Seriously Injured After ATV is Struck By SUV
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was seriously injured when the ATV he was riding was struck by an SUV in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to a release issued on Friday by Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened July 28 around 2:21 p.m. when John B. Best, 82, of Franklin, failed to yield while attempting to cross Bredinsburg Road.
Area Firefighters Called to Fire at Smuckers Plant
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from four area companies were called to a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant in New Bethlehem on Friday evening. A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in at 7:18 p.m. on Friday, August 5, for a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant located on Keck Avenue in New Bethlehem.
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after overnight crash along Erie’s Bayfront
Update: The Erie County Coroner released the name of the victim as 50-year old Deron Warner of Erie. ERIE, PA – One person is dead following an overnight accident involving a motorcycle. Just before 3 a.m. Friday, Erie County 911 received a call about a motorcyclist down, just off the Bayfront Parkway West, along Lawrence […]
WFMJ.com
Two escape building fire at church campground in West Middlesex
Multiple fire departments are on scene working to put out a fire in West Middlesex. The fire is at a building at the National Association of the Church of God (NACOG) on the 400 block of Campground Road and broke out around 2:30 a.m. Calls went out shortly after 2:45...
butlerradio.com
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
phl17.com
Erie shootout suspect captured in Hermitage raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It was in a Hermitage apartment that law enforcement caught up with Shadarryl Jones. Jones had been wanted for a litany of charges from his alleged involvement in an incident where multiple gunshots were fired at Pennsylvania State Police troopers and an Erie police officer. Police allege...
Meadville Cold Case: Search for missing woman reignited 41 years later
A Meadville woman is exhausting all available resources with hopes of finding her mother who went missing 41 years ago. Alison Duiker is going the extra mile and then some to find her mother Lonene Ray Rogers after she disappeared. Rogers was a mother of two before she disappeared on January 7, 1981. Duiker, Lonene […]
Small plane veers off runway, into trees in Venango County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FAA is investigating after a small plane veered off the runway and into some trees in Venango County.The agency told KDKA-TV that it happened after the single-engine plane landed on a grass strip near Cranberry, Venango County around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.It is not clear if anyone was hurt.
wtae.com
Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge
KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
WYTV.com
Hubbard Twp. police arrest suspect in Mercer County robberies
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township police arrested a suspect wanted for two robberies Friday morning in Mercer County, one of which resulted in the stabbing of a victim. Hubbard Township Police Chief Ronald Fusco said a BOLO went out for 48-year-old Jason Riley, of Sharon, the suspect...
Two Injured After Vehicle is Forced Off Roadway by Pickup Truck, Strikes Ditch
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck reportedly ran their vehicle off the roadway, causing it to striking a ditch in Jackson Township. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22, along South Foster Road,...
Police respond to reports of ‘satanic’ symbols in cemetery
When police arrived, they saw two symbols spray painted on the roadway.
WFMJ.com
Hubbard Police capture suspect wanted for Hermitage, Hempfield robberies
A man captured by Hubbard Police is in the Trumbull County Jail is a suspect in two strong-arm robberies in two Mercer County communities. Hubbard Police Chief Ronald Fusco tells 21 News that one of his officers in the Truck World parking lot spotted a Pontiac van wanted in connection with robberies that occurred early Friday in Hermitage and Hempfield Township.
Two Franklin Residents Accused of Stealing Money from Laundry Machines
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents are facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing money from laundry machines at an apartment complex in Sugarcreek Borough. Court documents indicate that the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Montice Marie Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Ray Bickel. According...
Line Painting Planned in Forest, Warren Counties
FOREST CO., Pa. – The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren Counties, will be doing line painting operations in the week of August 8. A line-painting crew will be working between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in...
Oil City Woman in Jail for Stealing Items from Walmart on Four Different Days
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is behind bars on theft of nearly $400.00 in merchandise stemming from four separate incidents at Walmart in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Nancy Ann Deeter on Wednesday, August 3, in...
Police Investigating Burglary of Military-Style Rifle, Cash From Rockland Township Residence
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported burglary of a military-style weapon and cash from a Rockland Township residence last month. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ed Lees Lane, in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a report of a burglary around 3:28 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.
Beaver County woman charged after allegedly chasing, rear-ending victim
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police said Denise Dorusha chased and rear-ended a woman she thought was leaving her boyfriend’s house. The victim told police she dropped her mom off on Kazer Street in Monaca and noticed Dorusha following her car. The criminal complaint states that Dorusha followed her on state Route 65 South, gave her the finger and took pictures of her car at a red light.
Line painting coming to City of Erie and Warren County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning drivers of upcoming line painting throughout the City of Erie and in Warren County. Nighttime line painting in the City of Erie will begin at 7 p.m. and end by 7 a.m. during the week of Aug. 8. A separate PennDOT paint crew will paint […]
New Castle man sentenced in ‘large-scale’ drug ring
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) - A man from New Castle was sentenced Thursday on federal drug charges.
