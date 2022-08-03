Marion Cultural Alliance now accepting nominations for annual Arts Awards

Brooklyn Webb felt a mix of emotions starting her last first day of school at The Villages Charter School on Thursday. The senior said the first day of classes was pretty easygoing but it also was emotional. “It’s honestly pretty sad for my mom and me,” Webb said. “This is my 14th year attending VCS, and it’s the last year of high school on this campus.” But the happy feelings outweighed the sad as she thought about what’s to come in her senior year — being cheer captain for The Villages High School Cheer Team, walking at the senior night football game and spirit week were some highlights. “Spirit week is always a fun week,” Webb said. “Everybody gets to dress up as the theme, and I love being able to express myself with my friends.” Webb was one of about 3,500 students who filed into the charter school Thursday for the first time since May.

