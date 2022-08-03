Marion Cultural Alliance now accepting nominations for annual Arts Awards

Read on www.ocala-news.com
Related
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala hosting ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is beginning its ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series this week at Scott Springs Park. The series, which is free to attend, will take attendees through Scott Springs Park (2825 SW 24th Avenue), Fort King National Historic Landmark (3925 E Fort King Street), Heritage Nature Conservancy (2005 NE 3rd Street), and Tuscawilla Park (800 NE Sanchez Avenue) on tours of some of the various features.
Villages Daily Sun
Classes back in session at charter school
Brooklyn Webb felt a mix of emotions starting her last first day of school at The Villages Charter School on Thursday. The senior said the first day of classes was pretty easygoing but it also was emotional. “It’s honestly pretty sad for my mom and me,” Webb said. “This is my 14th year attending VCS, and it’s the last year of high school on this campus.” But the happy feelings outweighed the sad as she thought about what’s to come in her senior year — being cheer captain for The Villages High School Cheer Team, walking at the senior night football game and spirit week were some highlights. “Spirit week is always a fun week,” Webb said. “Everybody gets to dress up as the theme, and I love being able to express myself with my friends.” Webb was one of about 3,500 students who filed into the charter school Thursday for the first time since May.
villages-news.com
Trainer for the visually impaired contends ‘The Villages not pedestrian friendly’
A mobility trainer believes Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is not a welcoming place for the visually impaired. Bebe Chudeusz of New Vision for Independence of Leesburg, spoke Thursday to the Visually Impaired Persons (VIP) Club at the Churchill Street Recreation Center. “The Villages is not a pedestrian friendly community,” she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness downtown businesses form merchants association
Downtown Inverness and its rejuvenation brings tourists, special events, and exposure organized around the downtown businesses. What the businesses haven’t been able to organize is a merchants’ association that can play a greater role in the events downtown and speak with a single voice. During Tuesday’s Inverness City...
ocala-news.com
Fort King National Historic Landmark hosting free gardening class on composting
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting another installment of its ‘Classroom in the Garden’ series this weekend which will focus on the basics of composting. The gardening class will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6 at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala.
click orlando
Marion County to host free back-to-school vaccine event for students
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Marion County are hosting a free vaccination event for students Saturday ahead of the upcoming school year. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County will be hosting the event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its main office, 1801 SE 32nd Ave. in Ocala. before the school district opens back up on Aug. 10.
Back to school and ready
For many, a recent Florida sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping provided just a drop in the bucket of mounting debts and expenses. Parents are struggling to prepare children for their return to classes later this month as supply chain issues remain and some opportunistic retailers ratchet up prices. Last year, American household debt hit a record $14.6 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Country Jam drawing interest among ticket buyers
Inverness is taking a gamble this fall putting the city’s popular Cooter Festival on hiatus and creating the Cooter Country Jam in the same time slot. But after 18 years and a declining attendance, city officials wanted to try something new for the event in late October. One of...
WCJB
Marion County non-profits granted American Rescue Plan Act funds
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three north central Florida non-profits received grant money from the Marion County Commission. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). In total, $1.6 million dollars in ARPA funds were awarded Wednesday. Pastor Rocky Shrableis the Lead Pastor at Wings of Faith fellowship. He...
WCJB
MCPS announces 52 schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools is making sure no students go hungry while at school in the district. Students at 52 school locations will get free breakfast and lunch in Marion County. No application is required for the free meals. The program is part of the Community...
School preparation programs give kindergarten students extra help
As the beginning of the school year approaches, it can be an intimidating time for young students who are leaving home and going to school for the very first time. Marion County Public Schools’ Kindergarten Kickstart and Stagger Start programs aim to alleviate those fears by not only getting kindergarten students into the classroom early but by also phasing students’ entry into school—and positive results are already showing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Villages Daily Sun
Students head back to class at The Villages Charter School today
Today, more than 3,000 students will make their way back to The Villages Charter School for the first day of school. School staff has been preparing for weeks to welcome kids back to class, and VCS Director of Education Dr. Randy McDaniel said the charter school is prepared. “I think...
WCJB
Ocala City Council will host a special meeting to decide how to proceed with the Rojas Vs Ocala court case
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council will hold a special meeting to decide how to move forward with the court case, Rojas Vs Ocala on Friday. The meeting will start at 12 p.m. It will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of city hall.
ocala-news.com
Gorgeous Sunset Over Crestwood Village In Ocala
Check out this gorgeous pink and orange sunset over Crestwood Village in Ocala. Thanks to Denise Myford for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Citrus County Chronicle
New Rainbow Springs eatery fulfills vision of its proprietor
Rocco Morelli, with his wife, Christine, had a vision to bring home the taste he remembered. It’s a taste inspired by his grandma, Maria, his mom, Mary, and a world-renowned friend and retired chef from Cleveland, Franco. That vision has come to fruition at the Morellis’ new restaurant, Franco’s...
usf.edu
Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ 'Cross Creek Cookery' turns 80: Reflections from food writer Jeff Houck
Majorie Kinnan Rawlings’ memoir Cross Creek reads like a time capsule of life in rural Florida. Published in 1942, the book became an instant classic for its descriptions of natural beauty, farm life and 1930s race relations in the hamlet of Cross Creek, located between Gainesville and Ocala. Much of the book centered around food, so a natural follow-up that same year was Cross Creek Cookery.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Micanopy, Florida-based Besilu collection and Vivaldi De Besilu
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Breyerfest was in person this year at the Kentucky Horse Park. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn who was chosen to be a model and guest horse at this event. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
nerej.com
Cleeman Realty Group arranges off-market sale of Marion Oaks, grocery anchored shopping center in Ocala, Fla.
Ocala, FL Cleeman Realty Group arranged the $4.575 million off-market sale of Marion Oaks, a grocery anchored retail center. The 56,877 s/f center is 83% occupied and anchored by a Winn Dixie supermarket. This is the first time that the property has sold since it was originally developed in 1992. Winn Dixie completed a full store remodel in 2021 that helped to increase sales at this location.
ocala-news.com
Diane Antonisen
Diane Antonisen, 79 from Belleview FL, previously from Long Island, NY, passed away on July 30, 2022, after a long battle with COPD. Diane is predeceased by her parents: Phillip and Rita, siblings: Phillip, Veronica, and Marie, and son, Carl. She is survived by her brother Billy Huller, husband Carl, daughters: Donna, Carolyn, and Eileen, grandchildren: Joseph, Shannon, Robert, and Michael, great grandchildren: Brenton, Joe Joe, and Eian.
Comments / 0