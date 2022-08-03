Saints’ franchise value rises 16 percent to $3.26 billion, report says

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Peyton Manning’s Brothers: Everything To Know About Eli & Cooper
Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever
Saints Are Working Out 3 Notable Players On Thursday
Saints Coach Dennis Allen Not Happy With 2 Players After Practice Fight
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Deshaun Watson’s camp will cite Roethlisberger's suspension to try and get his punishment reduced
Saints Player Limiting His Practice Reps As He Awaits New Contract
NFL odds: History says Cowboys winning NFC East again is a long shot
Saints Release Tight End Following Veteran Signing
RELATED PEOPLE
Rams, Packers, Bucs & Eagles feature in NFL's latest Power Rankings | UNDISPUTED
Saints Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Linebacker
Saints WR Michael Thomas "On Fire" At Training Camp: NFL World Reacts
Packers legend LeRoy Butler names his all-time Mount Rushmore of NFL defensive players
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
Pelicans Giving CJ McCollum Tools to Run Offense, Talking New Contract
NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards
Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyrann Mathieu Selects Official Jersey Number
Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed in Autopsy Report
4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment
Tom Brady Part Of Unfortunate History: NFL World Reacts
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1