ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Several Hurt in Multi-Car Accident on 405 Freeway [Costa Mesa, CA]

Multiple Injured in Auto Collision near State Route 55. The crash happened around 12:28 p.m., near the State Route 55 junction, by Red Hill Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Authorities said several vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck that caught on fire and exploded at the...
COSTA MESA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAX receives first 3 electric rail cars for Automated People Mover

LOS ANGELES — The Automated People Mover that’s designed to whisk people through the terminals at Los Angeles International Airport marked a major milestone this week. The first three electric rail cars for the elevated and automated rail system were delivered, enabling track testing before the end of the year and full operation for the public in 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County's COVID-19 wave slowing

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19 most recent wave continued showing signs of slowing, but nearly all of the 21 newly logged fatalities happened in July, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. From Tuesday through Thursday, the number of patients hospitalized...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Anaheim, CA
Traffic
State
Oregon State
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Local
California Traffic
Orange County Business Journal

Mendocino Farms to Open First OC Ghost Kitchen

Mendocino Farms will open its first pickup and delivery only store in Orange County on Aug. 8 near Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle. The ghost kitchen, located at 1560 S. Lewis St. “is a natural extension of our Orange County presence and brings a convenient, high quality pick up or delivery option to a new neighborhood in this market,” CEO Kevin Miles said in a statement.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Brea man who posed as doctor performed invasive cosmetic procedures, targeted Spanish speakers: OCDA

A Brea man has been charged after allegedly impersonating a medical doctor and performing invasive cosmetic procedures including Botox injections, lip and face fillers and thread-lift procedures on unsuspecting victims, officials announced Thursday. Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61, is accused of targeting Spanish-speaking women on which to perform the unlicensed procedures, according to the Orange County […]
BREA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning

An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
WHITTIER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Bus Routes#Craigslist Com#Atn
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsantaana.com

Tustin man arrested in Anaheim for impersonating a police officer

Last night, 8-3-22, at about 8:30 p.m., Anaheim PD Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle displaying activated police-style lights, in the area of Euclid Street and Cerritos Avenue. Officers located the vehicle in question being driven by 35-year-old Richard Moore of Tustin. The investigation that followed, and...
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition

A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Amazon
Bakersfield Channel

California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a Southern California woman on suspicion of poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
IRVINE, CA
irvineweekly.com

UC Irvine EPA Study Finds Unsafe Lead Levels In Santa Ana Soil

The detection of federally unsafe levels of lead within soil throughout Santa Ana, by a group of UC Irvine students, has spotlighted worrisome environmental hazards in Orange County and caught the attention of the Environmental Protection Agency. UC Irvine students from scattered disciplines ranging from civil engineering, anthropology and environmental...
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Full freeway closure on southbound I-5 between El Toro Rd. and Alicia Pkwy August 8 and 10, 2022

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) will be conducting a full freeway closure on southbound I-5 between El Toro Road and Alicia Parkway. The first closure will begin Monday night, August 8, 2022, from midnight to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The second closure will begin Wednesday night, August 10, 2022, from midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside

Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Lakewood man drowns in Lake Elsinore

A 46-year-old Lakewood man drowned in Lake Elsinore earlier this week, officials announced Friday. The incident was reported about 4:05 p.m. Monday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive and saw two stalled personal watercraft about 40 yards from the beach, officials said. One of the riders was unconscious […]
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy