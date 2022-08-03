California has a number of formal acts in statute. Education Code Title 1, Division 1, Part 1, Chapter 2, Article 5.5 provides the Safe Place to Learn Act, which is contained in Section 234 to 234.5. Article 5.5 was added in 2007 by Chapter 566. Section 234 names the Act and provides that it is the policy of the State of California to ensure that all local educational agencies continue to work to reduce discrimination, harassment, violence, intimidation, and bullying. It is further the policy of the state to improve pupil safety at schools and the connections between pupils and supportive adults, schools, and communities.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO