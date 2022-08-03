Rural Mainers with opioid use disorder face barriers to treatment as demand increases

Read on www.mainepublic.org
laconiadailysun.com
State can’t deliver new dental benefits to adults on Medicaid without more dentists
NHTI's dental hygiene program, the only one in the state, is a workforce pipeline for dental practices struggling to hire. The state relies on schools in Maine and Massachusetts for dental students, with hope some stay. (Courtesy)
mainepublic.org
Cases of Lyme, other tick-borne disease surge again in Maine
Cases of several tick-borne diseases surged again in Maine last year, according to a new report from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of confirmed or probable cases of Lyme disease increased 35 percent in Maine year-over-year, with 1,508 new infections reported in the state in 2021. While that’s less than the 2,174 new cases reported in 2019, the Maine CDC noted that the number of actual cases could be more than 10 times higher based on federal estimates. And the agency said changes to the way Lyme disease is reported and tracked by the state starting this year could result in significant jump in new cases – perhaps as much as 50 to 100 percent increase – moving forward because they will be based on lab results alone.
USDA to distribute wildlife rabies vaccine in northeast Maine
MAINE, USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services will start its annual raccoon rabies vaccination program on Saturday, officials say. A news release from the department stated on Friday that it will cooperate with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to distribute about 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeast Maine.
Mainers eligible to order additional free COVID tests
MAINE, USA — Mainers are now eligible to order additional free COVID tests through Project ACT. The announcement was shared in a news release from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday. Project Access COVID tests is a partnership between the department and the Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to Maine households.
WMTW
Thousands of Maine military veterans could be eligible for care due to burn pits exposure
SACO, Maine — In early 2001, at 18 years old, Marshall Archer enlisted in the Marines, and in 2003, when the U.S. invaded Iraq, he deployed there for two years. "My focus was on the mission, not garbage," Archer said in an interview at his home in Saco on Wednesday. "We didn't have our local garbage trucks coming. It was dump it and burn it."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mills: Medicaid expansion working in Maine
Maine Gov. Janet Mills is touting a new federal report showing fewer uninsured people are eligible for Medicaid in Maine. Mills, who expanded the availability of Medicaid coverage in 2019, is taking the report as a sign that the expansion is working. The report, issued by the U.S. Department of...
45 of the Funniest Weed Strain Names in the Maine Market Right Now
If I could go back and tell past Meghan that I would one day be looking at menus for weed in Maine she would not believe me. It’s as if I’m looking at a food menu to pick out my breakfast sandwich in the morning but it’s a list of legal weed options… Like, what?!
mainepublic.org
New Maine law allowing seniors to freeze property taxes takes effect
A new state law takes effect Monday that allows Maine seniors to put a freeze on their property taxes, but it's drawn concern from municipal officials about the program's potential cost and scope. The original law's sponsor, Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Aroostook, said he can't take full credit for the original...
WMTW
MaineHealth to switch to Aetna to cover health insurance for team members
PORTLAND, Maine — MaineHealth has announced Aetna will be the administrator of its self-funded health insurance plan following the decision to pull away from Anthem earlier this year. The change will take place at the beginning of 2023. “Aetna understands the health care space, our people, and how to...
'Mind-blowingly rare' tufted puffin spotted along Maine coast
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — In a span of fewer than six months, Mainers have seen two birds from far away make rare visits to the state's coast. The most recent? A tufted puffin. "Mind-blowingly rare" are the words the National Resources Council of Maine used to describe the puffin's...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
WPFO
Signs your well may be running dry during Maine's drought
(BDN) -- Private wells in Maine are at risk of going dry thanks to ongoing drought conditions this summer. This comes at a time when farmers, homesteaders and gardeners need all the water they can get for their crops and livestock. Thirty-four private well owners have already reported running out...
Popham is the Latest Maine Beach to Become More Accessible
One of Maine's most popular beaches just became easier to access for many more visitors. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry announced the news on social media about the new mobility pathway to a resounding positive reaction. The mobility mat will now allow wonderful access for many more...
WMTW
Which Maine governor spent more on public education, Janet Mills or Paul LePage?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Governor Janet Mills considers fully funding Maine's Pre-K through 12th grade public schools one of her top achievements in office, but her Republican opponent and predecessor, says he did so first. Who is correct?. In March, following her visit to South Portland elementary school,...
Apprenticeship program to target worker shortages in Maine trades industry
GARDINER, Maine — Staffing shortages aren't just hampering restaurants and retail stores, they are also negatively affecting Maine's trades industry. That's why Associated Builders and Contractors Maine Chapter is now offering training programs to its members. "Unfortunately there seems to be a negative perception out there about a career...
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
mainepublic.org
Most of Maine is experiencing severe or moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions
The U.S. Drought Monitor is now reporting that all Maine counties, except Aroostook, are experiencing severe or moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions. The Department of Environmental Protection says water levels in many streams, rivers, lakes and ponds are at levels below the August median level and have been for a month. The state says these waterways cannot legally be used for irrigation without DEP approval. Bill Sheehan, Director for the Northern Region of the Department of Environmental Protection, says this is the third year in a row Maine has experienced drought conditions and farmers need to start thinking about long-term solutions due to climate change.
wagmtv.com
Versant Power Distribution Rate Request
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant Power announced they are seeking the rate change to continue maintaining and improving customers access to electricity in Northern and Eastern Maine. They are looking to seek this change in distribution rates beginning in the summer of 2023. Versant says they plan to use...
Massachusetts Secretary Galvin files complaint against Maine man for scamming veterans
Administrative charges have been filed against a Maine man for targeting Massachusetts military veterans and service members in an investment scam.
wabi.tv
It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!
Maine (WABI) - Ever wonder what it takes to get Maine’s favorite fruit from farm to table?. This weekend is your chance to find out. Local farmers will show the public what it takes to run their farms. Copeland Hill Wild Blueberry Farm is one of those taking part.
