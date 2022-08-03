ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Rural Mainers with opioid use disorder face barriers to treatment as demand increases

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mainepublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
mainepublic.org

Cases of Lyme, other tick-borne disease surge again in Maine

Cases of several tick-borne diseases surged again in Maine last year, according to a new report from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of confirmed or probable cases of Lyme disease increased 35 percent in Maine year-over-year, with 1,508 new infections reported in the state in 2021. While that’s less than the 2,174 new cases reported in 2019, the Maine CDC noted that the number of actual cases could be more than 10 times higher based on federal estimates. And the agency said changes to the way Lyme disease is reported and tracked by the state starting this year could result in significant jump in new cases – perhaps as much as 50 to 100 percent increase – moving forward because they will be based on lab results alone.
NEWS CENTER Maine

USDA to distribute wildlife rabies vaccine in northeast Maine

MAINE, USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services will start its annual raccoon rabies vaccination program on Saturday, officials say. A news release from the department stated on Friday that it will cooperate with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to distribute about 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeast Maine.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers eligible to order additional free COVID tests

MAINE, USA — Mainers are now eligible to order additional free COVID tests through Project ACT. The announcement was shared in a news release from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday. Project Access COVID tests is a partnership between the department and the Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to Maine households.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
State
Vermont State
WMTW

Thousands of Maine military veterans could be eligible for care due to burn pits exposure

SACO, Maine — In early 2001, at 18 years old, Marshall Archer enlisted in the Marines, and in 2003, when the U.S. invaded Iraq, he deployed there for two years. "My focus was on the mission, not garbage," Archer said in an interview at his home in Saco on Wednesday. "We didn't have our local garbage trucks coming. It was dump it and burn it."
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mills: Medicaid expansion working in Maine

Maine Gov. Janet Mills is touting a new federal report showing fewer uninsured people are eligible for Medicaid in Maine. Mills, who expanded the availability of Medicaid coverage in 2019, is taking the report as a sign that the expansion is working. The report, issued by the U.S. Department of...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

New Maine law allowing seniors to freeze property taxes takes effect

A new state law takes effect Monday that allows Maine seniors to put a freeze on their property taxes, but it's drawn concern from municipal officials about the program's potential cost and scope. The original law's sponsor, Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Aroostook, said he can't take full credit for the original...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Use Disorder#Rural Mainers#The University Of Vermont
Live 95.9

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPFO

Signs your well may be running dry during Maine's drought

(BDN) -- Private wells in Maine are at risk of going dry thanks to ongoing drought conditions this summer. This comes at a time when farmers, homesteaders and gardeners need all the water they can get for their crops and livestock. Thirty-four private well owners have already reported running out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Housing
102.9 WBLM

Popham is the Latest Maine Beach to Become More Accessible

One of Maine's most popular beaches just became easier to access for many more visitors. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry announced the news on social media about the new mobility pathway to a resounding positive reaction. The mobility mat will now allow wonderful access for many more...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?

A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Most of Maine is experiencing severe or moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions

The U.S. Drought Monitor is now reporting that all Maine counties, except Aroostook, are experiencing severe or moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions. The Department of Environmental Protection says water levels in many streams, rivers, lakes and ponds are at levels below the August median level and have been for a month. The state says these waterways cannot legally be used for irrigation without DEP approval. Bill Sheehan, Director for the Northern Region of the Department of Environmental Protection, says this is the third year in a row Maine has experienced drought conditions and farmers need to start thinking about long-term solutions due to climate change.
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Versant Power Distribution Rate Request

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant Power announced they are seeking the rate change to continue maintaining and improving customers access to electricity in Northern and Eastern Maine. They are looking to seek this change in distribution rates beginning in the summer of 2023. Versant says they plan to use...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!

Maine (WABI) - Ever wonder what it takes to get Maine’s favorite fruit from farm to table?. This weekend is your chance to find out. Local farmers will show the public what it takes to run their farms. Copeland Hill Wild Blueberry Farm is one of those taking part.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy