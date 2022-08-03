ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KYTV

Ozarks Tap & Pour 2022 Adds Wire Road Brewery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new brewery in town, and it’s joining Ozarks Tap & Pour!. Daniel Posey talked to Susan Wade from Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau about what you can expect from the 2022-2023 Ozarks Tap & Pour program. Plus, Wire Road Brewery Co-Owner, Kary...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

How animals beat the heat at the Ozark Empire Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The final days of the annual Ozark Empire Fair were met with heat advisories as feels-like temperatures surpassed 100°. These dangerous conditions are far from ideal for livestock, but organizers provided farmers with multiple ways to cool themselves and their animals. “Some of these animals...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Frozen Yogurt Bark

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Turn your yogurt into a frozen treat. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone liner. Spread yogurt across a cookie sheet, ensuring that yogurt stays ¼ inch thick. Spread sliced strawberries, blueberries, and pistachios across yogurt. Press the fruit and the nuts down into the yogurt. Freeze for two hours. Remove from the freezer and cut or break into smaller pieces.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

New adventure tours opens in Branson West

A new adventure experience gives guests an up close and personal look at wild caves in Stone County. Adventure Cave Tours opened its doors Wednesday, June 1, 2022. They are located at 423 Fairy Cave Lane, in Branson West and are a sister company of Talking Rocks Cavern, according to a press release from Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.
BRANSON WEST, MO
KYTV

Park Day Reunion returns to Springfield after a two-year break

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Reunion Club is bringing the annual Park Day Reunion back to Silver Springs Park and other nearby locations through August 7. The primary purpose is to bring together friends and family from Springfield and the country. The events happening over this weekend are organized by the Springfield Reunion Club and in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. This year’s theme is “Reunited… Together Again,” meaning the reunion is finally coming back after COVID concerns led to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Where to get free backpacks, school supplies in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – August is here and parents and kids are getting ready for back-to-school shopping. Several organizations around the Ozarks are helping families with school supplies by throwing back-to-school bashes and offering free backpacks and school supplies for kids heading back to the classroom this fall. Springfield Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash last […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Hollister, Mo. School District trains substitute Friday, hopeful to fill gaps

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Hollister School District held a substitute training event Friday as the district prepares for the return of students this fall. The district is no exception to substitute shortages we’ve seen over the last several years. However, school leaders are hopeful that some of those spots will be filled as they head back to class.
HOLLISTER, MO
KYTV

CoxHealth reopens emergency room at Cox North after flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth reopened its emergency room at Cox North after flooding temporarily closed it Friday evening. The heavy rain flooded some patient rooms in the emergency department of the facility on North Jefferson. Crews worked quickly to clean up the mess. The staff provided care to walk-in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue. Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck. A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offers new COVID-19 vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cases of COVID-19 in Greene County declined in the last week of reporting. The 7-day average dropped to 52 cases. This is a 29% decline. Hospitalizations remain high, with around 70 individuals hospitalized in Greene County hospitals as of August 4. Increased hospitalization rates, among other factors, put Greene County at a medium-level community impact by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

INTERACTIVE MAP: See the most famous person from your hometown

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new interactive map shows the most famous person from your hometown. Mapbox developer and geographer Topi Tjukanov developed an interactive map that includes the hometown of celebrities. The map allows you to break out the celebrities into other categories, including world leaders and sports stars.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

