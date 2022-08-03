Read on www.ky3.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
KYTV
Ozarks Tap & Pour 2022 Adds Wire Road Brewery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new brewery in town, and it’s joining Ozarks Tap & Pour!. Daniel Posey talked to Susan Wade from Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau about what you can expect from the 2022-2023 Ozarks Tap & Pour program. Plus, Wire Road Brewery Co-Owner, Kary...
KYTV
How animals beat the heat at the Ozark Empire Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The final days of the annual Ozark Empire Fair were met with heat advisories as feels-like temperatures surpassed 100°. These dangerous conditions are far from ideal for livestock, but organizers provided farmers with multiple ways to cool themselves and their animals. “Some of these animals...
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Frozen Yogurt Bark
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Turn your yogurt into a frozen treat. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone liner. Spread yogurt across a cookie sheet, ensuring that yogurt stays ¼ inch thick. Spread sliced strawberries, blueberries, and pistachios across yogurt. Press the fruit and the nuts down into the yogurt. Freeze for two hours. Remove from the freezer and cut or break into smaller pieces.
KYTV
Lawn care companies in the Ozarks trying to bounce back amidst drought
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Much of the Ozarks has seen a lot of heat and drought this summer. With people deciding how to save money and conserve water, lawn care companies have been left out to dry. “Our mowing numbers are way down,” said Shawn Jones, owner of 417 Mowing....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Stockton Family Fun Center
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Stockton Family Fun Center recently opened and offers bowling and entertainment for all ages! Plus, they’re serving up delicious food!
tncontentexchange.com
New adventure tours opens in Branson West
A new adventure experience gives guests an up close and personal look at wild caves in Stone County. Adventure Cave Tours opened its doors Wednesday, June 1, 2022. They are located at 423 Fairy Cave Lane, in Branson West and are a sister company of Talking Rocks Cavern, according to a press release from Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.
KYTV
Park Day Reunion returns to Springfield after a two-year break
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Reunion Club is bringing the annual Park Day Reunion back to Silver Springs Park and other nearby locations through August 7. The primary purpose is to bring together friends and family from Springfield and the country. The events happening over this weekend are organized by the Springfield Reunion Club and in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. This year’s theme is “Reunited… Together Again,” meaning the reunion is finally coming back after COVID concerns led to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events.
Where to get free backpacks, school supplies in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – August is here and parents and kids are getting ready for back-to-school shopping. Several organizations around the Ozarks are helping families with school supplies by throwing back-to-school bashes and offering free backpacks and school supplies for kids heading back to the classroom this fall. Springfield Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash last […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Epic Missouri Lake Mansion Has Its Own 24 Acre Private Peninsula
I have a lot of dreams just like I'm sure you have a lot of dreams. If your visions include a mansion in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks that has its own mammoth private peninsula, I may have found your place. Oh, and it has its own indoor pool and movie theater, too.
KYTV
Ed Fillmer’s Ozark Life: Meet Academy Award winner Tom Whitlock
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tom Whitlock won an Oscar in 1986 for writing “Take My Breath Away.” It was the love song from “Top Gun.”
KYTV
Hollister, Mo. School District trains substitute Friday, hopeful to fill gaps
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Hollister School District held a substitute training event Friday as the district prepares for the return of students this fall. The district is no exception to substitute shortages we’ve seen over the last several years. However, school leaders are hopeful that some of those spots will be filled as they head back to class.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Springfield, Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Shell Knob, Mo. business employees react to propane facility leak Wednesday
Tom Whitlock won an Oscar in 1986 for writing "Take My Breath Away." It was the love song from "Top Gun."
KYTV
CoxHealth reopens emergency room at Cox North after flooding
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth reopened its emergency room at Cox North after flooding temporarily closed it Friday evening. The heavy rain flooded some patient rooms in the emergency department of the facility on North Jefferson. Crews worked quickly to clean up the mess. The staff provided care to walk-in...
Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue. Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck. A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.
KYTV
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offers new COVID-19 vaccination
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cases of COVID-19 in Greene County declined in the last week of reporting. The 7-day average dropped to 52 cases. This is a 29% decline. Hospitalizations remain high, with around 70 individuals hospitalized in Greene County hospitals as of August 4. Increased hospitalization rates, among other factors, put Greene County at a medium-level community impact by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
KYTV
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard mother’s Facebook post is going viral after she shared her experience of being asked to go breastfeed her baby in a changing room by staff at a community center. Samantha Mahan took her three-year-old and three-month-old to the Ozark Community Center pool Friday.
KYTV
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding at busy intersections in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain in Springfield Friday evening led to several water rescues. The rain hit around 4:45 p.m. It lasted for about 45 minutes. Emergency crews rescued one driver whose car stalled out underneath the bridge at Commercial and Grant. Heavy rain led to travel...
KYTV
KY3 Traffic Alert: MoDOT beginning work on I-44 east of Springfield on Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday, August 8, you might want to build in a little extra travel time if you’re driving eastbound on I-44 between Springfield and Strafford. That’s because a section of the interstate will be closed for up to 26 days for bridge and pavement work....
KYTV
INTERACTIVE MAP: See the most famous person from your hometown
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new interactive map shows the most famous person from your hometown. Mapbox developer and geographer Topi Tjukanov developed an interactive map that includes the hometown of celebrities. The map allows you to break out the celebrities into other categories, including world leaders and sports stars.
Comments / 0