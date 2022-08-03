ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Scanner™: Marijuana and Firearms Seized During A Traffic Stop, 2 Arrested…

By Rockford Scanner
rockfordscanner.com
 2 days ago
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Victim Grazed By A Bullet On The West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting victim. It happened around 7:40 pm near Auburn and Central. The victim was grazed by a bullet. The victim went to an address on Summerdale, to seek treatment. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Loves Park, Shot Multiple Times

UPDATE: Multiple sources are reporting 1 person may have passed away. Officials have not yet released any information on the incident, to confirm this yet. At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to. the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Loves Park for a possible shooting victim. A...
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Searching For This Suspect…

On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Rockford. Police officers responded to 333 E. State Street (Minglewood) for a report of Criminal. Upon arrival, officers observed one of the front windows appeared to be smashed in. Officers were advised that the business was closed to the public at...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At A Local Business…

Officials have not released any information on the incident. Sources are reporting an armed robbery this morning at the Fasfuel at State and Bell School. Most the reports said it was to the business. 1 report said it was to a citizen. So it is unclear if it was to...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Multiple handguns recovered in Rockford during traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men are behind bars for weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop Tuesday evening. Stephan Stephens, 20 and Sir Love, 21, both of Rockford were pulled over in the area of West State Street and Henrietta Avenue. During the stop, officers determined that Stephens had a suspended license. Police also located three handguns, a loaded extended magazine and 29 grams of cannabis.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Extrication In Rockford

At approximately 10:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of Parkview Avenue and Spring Creek Road for a auto accident. Two vehicles were involved, one with heavy damage and extrication was required for a person trapped in the vehicle. Two ambulances were needed to transport the injured...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim in Winnebago County

Sources are reporting a shooting. It happened a little after 10 PM in the area of Overdene ave. Initial reports are saying there was a shooting near this location. The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital via private transport. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford

At approximately 11:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and Oak Knolls Avenue N for a auto accident. *Side note: Units from the Rockford Fire Department were asked to wait for police to check the scene because someone possibly had a weapon, then one person said to be involved was reported to have fled the area on foot.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Passengers Arrested by Ogle Deputies Following Traffic Stop

On Tuesday evening, Ogle County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Illinois Rt 72 at Interstate 39. After an investigation a passenger in the vehicle, 37-year-old Amber Keener of Lindenwood was placed under arrest for an outstanding Lee County warrant and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A second passenger in the...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

14-year-old passenger in stolen car arrested in Fitchburg, driver gets away

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy after stopping a stolen car Friday morning. The incident began when a Madison police officer spotted a Nissan sedan that had been reported stolen in Milwaukee driving in the area of Midvale Boulevard at about 1:40 a.m. Friday, police said. Several officers were tracking the car when it was spotted again by a Fitchburg officer in the area of King James Way.
FITCHBURG, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on the East Side

N Highland Avenue will be closed from E State St to Jackson St for water main construction. Citizens are urged to use an alternative route for the duration of this closure. Construction in this area is expected to last until late. fall. Please note all residences will remain accessible throughout...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: RPD Releases Information On Last Nights Shooting

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of N Independence Ave for reports of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located a 30 year old female suffering from a non life threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised...
ROCKFORD, IL

