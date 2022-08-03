Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident, Extrication Needed

Read on rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Motorcycle Crashes Into Fence In Roscoe, Man With Multiple Injuries
At approximately 8:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 10900 block of Sprague Road in Roscoe for a motorcycle accident. A adult male reportedly crashed his motorcycle into a fence in the area. He was transported to a local hospital and is reported to have serious injuries. Avoid...
Rockford Scanner™: Serious Injuries After Two Vehicle Accident In Rockford
At approximately 4:40 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of W State Street and Willard Avenue for a two vehicle accident. One person was reported to be seriously injured and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Avoid the area for awhile. If you like Rockford...
Rockford Scanner™: Accident Involving A Vehicle And Bike In Rockford
At approximately 1:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue for reports a vehicle hit a subject on a bike. (Gonna assume bicycle) One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Avoid the area for...
Rockford Scanner™: Hit And Run To A Pedestrian, Victim Is Reported To Be A Juvenile.
Sources are reporting a hit and run. It happened around 2:30 pm near the 3500 block of N Rockton. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has hit a pedestrian,. The victim is reported to be a juvenile. Police have not released any information on the suspect vehicle. Unknown on the...
Rockford Scanner™: Victim Grazed By A Bullet On The West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting victim. It happened around 7:40 pm near Auburn and Central. The victim was grazed by a bullet. The victim went to an address on Summerdale, to seek treatment. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show...
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Loves Park, Shot Multiple Times
UPDATE: Multiple sources are reporting 1 person may have passed away. Officials have not yet released any information on the incident, to confirm this yet. At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to. the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Loves Park for a possible shooting victim. A...
Rockford Scanner™: Garbage Truck On Fire, in Winnebago County
It happened around 7:10 am this morning, in the 5200 block of Windsor rd. The LPFD responded to reports of a garbage truck on fire. The driver was able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher. LPFD quickly arrived on scene and confirmed. the fire was pretty much extinguished.
Rockford Scanner™: (Delayed/Last Night) Rollover Accident in Boone County
Sources are reporting a rollover accident in Boone County. It happened approx. 11:45 pm near the area of Marengo Rd. & Garden Prairie. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. No reports of extrication. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and...
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford
At approximately 11:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and Oak Knolls Avenue N for a auto accident. *Side note: Units from the Rockford Fire Department were asked to wait for police to check the scene because someone possibly had a weapon, then one person said to be involved was reported to have fled the area on foot.
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects shoot a Rockford citizen, As they park their vehicle…
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m.,. The Rockford Police Department responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was parking their car in the 2600...
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting a shooting. It happened a little after 10 PM in the area of Overdene ave. Initial reports are saying there was a shooting near this location. The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital via private transport. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at...
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At A Local Business…
Officials have not released any information on the incident. Sources are reporting an armed robbery this morning at the Fasfuel at State and Bell School. Most the reports said it was to the business. 1 report said it was to a citizen. So it is unclear if it was to...
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Searching For This Suspect…
On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Rockford. Police officers responded to 333 E. State Street (Minglewood) for a report of Criminal. Upon arrival, officers observed one of the front windows appeared to be smashed in. Officers were advised that the business was closed to the public at...
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on the East Side
N Highland Avenue will be closed from E State St to Jackson St for water main construction. Citizens are urged to use an alternative route for the duration of this closure. Construction in this area is expected to last until late. fall. Please note all residences will remain accessible throughout...
Rockford Scanner™: RPD Releases Information On Last Nights Shooting
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of N Independence Ave for reports of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located a 30 year old female suffering from a non life threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised...
Please Share, And Lets Help Find Eric Jorgenson
The DeKalb Police Department is requesting assistance locating missing adult Eric Jorgenson. Mr. Jorgenson is a 33-year-old male with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a baseball cap. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact the DeKalb Police Department dispatch at (815) 748-8400.
Rockford Scanner™: This weeks city-wide pavement striping for lane lines will be performed on the following roadways
West State Street from Springfield Avenue to Chestnut Street. Chestnut Street/Walnut Street/1st Avenue from West State Street to East State Street. Jefferson Street from West State Street to East State Street. East State Street from Jefferson Street to Alpine Road. Alpine Road from Riverside Boulevard to Spring Creek Road. Alpine...
Rockford Scanner™: Police arrest a man for a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police
Approximately 5:10 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers observed a vehicle, reported stolen out. of Rockford, on Jefferson Street. The vehicle fled from officers and ultimately struck another. vehicle on W. State Street. The driver, Maurice Gregg, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a. brief foot pursuit, he was...
Rockford Scanner™: Several Military Aircraft Over The Skies Of Winnebago County, Several Neat Aircraft At the Rockford Airport, Fly-In Event Today!
Several Military Aircraft Over The Skies Of Winnebago County. Multiple sources are reporting they saw a C-130 Hercules and reports of 2 different Blackhawk helicopters over the skies of Winnebago County yesterday. Sources told us the Blackhawks were just flying over, and did not land here locally. However, at times...
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford police are investigating a shooting incident on Rockford’s Eastside
It happened approximately 9:15 PM on Monday night in the area of Trevor circle and Governors drive. Initial reports are saying that there is a shooting incident near this location. Sources are reporting possible injuries. It is unknown and the severity of the injuries at this time. At the time...
