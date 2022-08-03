ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wintrust Business Lunch 8/3/22 – Terry Savage: Consumer concern about inflation at an all-time high

By Pete Zimmerman
Cheddar News

What a Technical Recession Means for Consumers

Inflation continuing to take a toll on the American consumer-- last week, U.S. GDP contracted for the second quarter in a row.. ushering the country into a so-called technical recession. However, many analysts, officials, and even the White House..... are still hesitant to use the term "recession." So what does all of this mean for the consumer and the broader economy? Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com joined Cheddar News to discuss.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

'Historically, Housing Has Led Us Into Every Recession Since WWII' - National Association Of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard, Echos Elon Musk, Shares Grim Outlook

Jerry Howard, NAHB CEO, has plenty of experience in the housing industry. Prior to joining NAHB, Jerry served as the Chief Lobbyist for the National Council of State Housing Agencies. For over a quarter of a century, Jerry has been analyzing the housing market. In last month’s interview with Bloomberg,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cheddar News

Report: Home Prices Cool at Record Pace in June Amid High Inflation & Mortgage Rates

Housing demand dropped significantly in June amid rising mortgage rates and inflation, which led to home prices cooling at a record pace. That's according to mortgage software, data and analytics firm, Black Knight. A new report from the company found that although home prices continued to rise in June, the rate at which they rose slowed at the fastest pace on record. Andy Walden, VP of Enterprise Research & Strategy at Black Knight, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
CNBC

The Fed disagrees, but Main Street says 'the recession is already here.'

The CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Confidence Index hit an all-time low in the third quarter 2022, with President Biden's approval hitting an all-time low as well. More than three-quarters (77%) of small business owners expect inflation to continue to rise and only about one-quarter (26%) have faith in Federal Reserve policy.
BUSINESS
CNBC

These charts show why we may not be in a recession

The employment picture over the past six months is behaving nothing like an economy in a downturn. Even with the other evidence suggesting otherwise, many commentators have focused on the traditional definition of recession as being two straight quarters of negative GDP growth. If the U.S. economy is in recession,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Warning over 15% inflation as rates set for fastest rise in nearly 30 years

The Bank of England is widely expected to hike rates by the highest level in nearly three decades on Thursday after experts warned that inflation could peak at 15%.Decision makers on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will increase interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75%, analysts believe, as they try to bring inflation back under control.Previous Bank predictions forecast that Consumer Prices Index inflation would peak at around 11% this autumn, before falling back.But on Wednesday the Resolution Foundation think tank warned of further misery to come. While the prices of some global commodities, such as oil, have come off...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Walmart to Cut Hundreds of Corporate Jobs - WSJ

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc is cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Around 200 jobs are being cut, the WSJ said, adding that the retailer notified employees in its Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters and other corporate...
BENTONVILLE, AR
FOXBusiness

Walmart announces layoffs amid lower profit forecasts

Walmart confirmed Wednesday it is laying off corporate workers as part of a restructuring process. "We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future," a company spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like eCommerce, technology, health & wellness, supply chain and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community."
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

6 farmer insights on inflation and supply chain issues

Several grain farmers weigh in on how this year’s inflation and supply chain shortages have affected their operations and what they’ve done (and intend to do) in response to the challenges. Read the full article here.
AGRICULTURE

