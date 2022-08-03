Monica Lewinsky wants Beyoncé lyric about her changed in "Partition"

Read on www.cbsnews.com
Related
TODAY.com
Why fans think Beyoncé is messing with them in her lyrics for ‘America Has a Problem’
Looking at the 16-song track list to Beyoncé's "Renaissance," the song "America Has a Problem" immediately seemed to take on political connotation. After all, America does have more than a few problems, ranging from inflation, to systemic racism, to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon hearing the lyrics of "America Has...
Monica Lewinsky has a suggestion for another song lyric Beyoncé should change
As long as Beyoncé is tweaking song lyrics, Monica Lewinsky has a request. After Beyoncé confirmed she would change a recently released song to remove ableist language, Lewinsky suggested the singer should make another tweak. "Uhmm, while we're at it... #Partition," Lewinsky tweeted. She was referring to Beyoncé's...
From Monica Lewinsky to Diane Warren: All the Times the Beyhive Defended Beyoncé
Watch: Beyonce to Replace CONTROVERSIAL Renaissance Lyric. When it comes to Beyoncé, the Beyhive means bzzz-ness. In case you've been MIA from the Internet during this past week, the Grammy's winner latest album, Renaissance, (which dropped July 29) has become a trending topic for days on end. Not only are fans celebrating and dissecting the singles included on the 16-track album, but they've also come to the singer's defense as controversies arise.
thesource.com
Beyoncé Removes Interpolation of “Milkshake” From Song “Energy” And Kelis’ Name From The Credits
Only Queen Bey can shut it all the way down, without saying a word. Beyoncé removed the interpolation of “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy” after Kelis went in on the singer on social media for featuring the snippets of the song, on ‘Energy’ one of the songs in her newly released album “Renaissance,” proclaiming it an “act of thievery,” going on social media on a rant saying “I just heard the record everyone is saying has my sample. But it’s beyond this song at this point. This was a TRIGGER for me. ‘Milkshake’ alone is one of the most licensed records of our generation. I am a creator, I’m an innovator, I have done more than left my mark on an era of music and style that will go down in history. But there are bullies and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it until someone says enough is enough. So I’m saying it today. I’m coming for what’s mine and I want reparations.” On the original version of “Energy,” near the song’s end, Beyoncé sang a variation of the “La-la, la-la, la” that Kelis made famous on “Milkshake” Now, Tidal and Apple have removed the interpolation of the song that appears on ‘Energy’ It’s unclear when other streaming services will update the track on their platforms.
RELATED PEOPLE
thesource.com
Beyoncé Removes Ableist Lyric From ‘Renaissance’ Single “Heated”
One of Beyoncé’s new singles, “Heated,” is under scrutiny as it is being labeled as ableist. In the single, Beyoncé sings, “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass.” According to Variety, the song will be edited to not use “spaz” as the term is associated with the medical term “spastic,” a disability in which people can’t control their muscles, specifically in their arms and legs.
Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces
There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
AOL Corp
Beyoncé Just Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Selfie with All Her Children
Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé just dropped a new, never-before-seen photo of her and all three of her kids. The picture, which appeared on the singer's website, features 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to Bey.
BET
Surprise! MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Ties Knot With Shawn Townsend In D.C. Wedding
The MSNBC host and her fiancé Shawn Townsend surprised invited guests by getting married this weekend in an elegant ceremony hosted in Washington D.C. According to PEOPLE, the Friday (July 15) ceremony was held at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row, and included about 100 close family and friends. The couple kept their wedding plans a complete secret until the beginning of the ceremony that afternoon. Only a few of the attendees knew beforehand that they were there for a wedding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The View fans shocked as guest calls out host Whoopi Goldberg for looking ‘bored’ during live show
THE View fans were left shocked after a star guest called out Whoopi Goldberg for looking "bored" during her live TV show. Neil Patrick Harris, 49, appeared on The View to promote his new movie, Uncoupled. The Starship Troopers actor was much more interested in talking about Whoopi's distaste for...
Trevor Noah Has Best Explanation Yet For What Just Happened To Alex Jones' Face
The "Daily Show" host spots "one of the funniest moments" of Jones' defamation trial.
Fox News Calls Beyoncé ‘Vile’
Click here to read the full article. Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said Beyoncé has become “more vile than ever” for “X-rated lyrics” in her new album, including her celebratory references to stretch marks and body dimples in her new song “HEATED.” Kilmeade: She’s a parent. We haven’t t really seen her in a while barely dressed dancing around and now she comes back more vile than ever pic.twitter.com/zjnhKXiTKU — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2022 “Heated” was the source of controversy over its inclusion of an ableist slur in the lyrics, prompting Beyoncé to remove the word “spaz” from the song. “The word, not...
Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel
Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Threw in the Towel During Her Return to 'The View'
Elisabeth Hasselbeck was armed with, of all things, a dish towel during her much-anticipated return to The View on Wednesday. Fans always expect the conversation to get heated during the long-running panel show's signature "Hot Topics" segment, and the latest episode was no exception. Amid a back-and-forth about abortion, the...
Ivana Trump Funeral Pictures: Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. Lead Mourning
The funeral of Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump's first wife, was held on Wednesday in New York and was attended by family and well-wishers. Ivana Trump, 73, died on July 14 at her home in New York City, and her funeral was held at Manhattan's St. Vincent Ferrer Church at 1:30 p.m. ET on July 20.
Ivana Trump's funeral displayed a copy of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover that appeared to edit out Hillary Clinton's name
The funeral for Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, was held in New York City on Wednesday. Photos from the event showed her 1992 Vanity Fair cover displayed by the altar. A headline about Hillary Clinton on the original cover was gone from the one displayed Wednesday.
Popculture
Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations
One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
Beyoncé seemingly references elevator incident with Jay-Z, Solange in new album ‘Renaissance’
As Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated new album "Renaissance" was released, some tracks seemingly addressed her husband Jay-Z’s cheating scandal and his infamous elevator fight with her sister Solange. The "Break My Soul" singer, 40, whose 16-track album was reportedly leaked two days early, got candid in her seventh studio...
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo makes a comeback with new podcast
After being fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo is making a comeback with a new podcast and a digitally streamed show. The journalist, 51, has been teasing his new media entity – called “The Chris Cuomo Project” – on his Instagram in a bid to restart his career.
‘Kimmel’ Host Dana Carvey Gives Trump A Blunt 2024 Election Reality Check
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Dana Carvey turned back the clock with his cracks at Donald Trump, who again hinted that he’s planning to run for the White House for a third time in 2024. “People want me to run,” he insisted in an interview with New York...
‘The View’: Guest Co-Host Speaks Out About Talk Show’s Latest Ratings
Late last week, long-time “The View” guest co-host Ana Navarro shares her thoughts about the daytime talk show’s latest TV ratings. While sharing an article from The Wrap that states “The View” Bahamas Vacation led to the most-watched show in three months, Ana Navarro declared, “Thanks to the View-ership!”
CBS News
524K+
Followers
62K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1