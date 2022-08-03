Monica Lewinsky wants Beyoncé lyric about her changed in "Partition"

Only Queen Bey can shut it all the way down, without saying a word. Beyoncé removed the interpolation of “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy” after Kelis went in on the singer on social media for featuring the snippets of the song, on ‘Energy’ one of the songs in her newly released album “Renaissance,” proclaiming it an “act of thievery,” going on social media on a rant saying “I just heard the record everyone is saying has my sample. But it’s beyond this song at this point. This was a TRIGGER for me. ‘Milkshake’ alone is one of the most licensed records of our generation. I am a creator, I’m an innovator, I have done more than left my mark on an era of music and style that will go down in history. But there are bullies and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it until someone says enough is enough. So I’m saying it today. I’m coming for what’s mine and I want reparations.” On the original version of “Energy,” near the song’s end, Beyoncé sang a variation of the “La-la, la-la, la” that Kelis made famous on “Milkshake” Now, Tidal and Apple have removed the interpolation of the song that appears on ‘Energy’ It’s unclear when other streaming services will update the track on their platforms.

