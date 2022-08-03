Wisconsin adds 2023 guard Jack Janicki as a walk-on

The Badgers have added a key walk-on in the 2023 class out of the state of Minnesota.

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers are still busy preparing for their upcoming trip to France, but that did not stop the staff from landing a walk-on commitment from Jack Janicki on Wednesday.

The shooting guard from White Bear Lake (Minn.) announced his commitment on Instagram.

At just over 6-foot-4, Janicki brings good size to the shooting guard position, and he is an excellent three-point shooter on film. As a junior, he averaged over 24 points per game for White Bear Lake High School and scored in double-figures in 24 of 26 games a year ago. His ability from three-point range is one of his best traits, but he brings some versatility to handle the ball if needed.

Janicki attended Wisconsin's advanced camp back in June, but the Badgers have been in frequent communication with him for a while. In the end, the unranked junior opted to accept the walk-on opportunity with the Badgers over several Division 1 scholarships. Janicki had a high-major offer from Wake Forest and additional offers from Colorado State, Harvard, Loyola (Chicago), Rice, Vermont, and Santa Clara.

For Wisconsin, Janicki is a strong walk-on addition for the 2023 class. He represents the third commit in the cycle, joining combo- guard John Blackwell and forward Gus Yalden , both of whom are on full scholarship.

Based on Janicki's film and offer list, it would not be a surprise to see the talented guard earn a scholarship later down the road, but for now, his commitment gives Greg Gard some added depth for the future.

The Badgers are likely not done in the 2023 cycle, as the team is still after fellow Minnesota native Nolan Winter and some other frontcourt players. With one or potentially two scholarships remaining, Winter is arguably the top remaining target to watch at this juncture.

On the AAU circuit, Janicki comes to UW from D1 Minnesota, a program with ties to Madison. Some recent alumni include Nate Reuvers, Tyler Wahl, and Walt McGrory.

You can check out some recent highlights of Janicki in action below.

