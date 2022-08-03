ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Team News: Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Premier League Start

Manchester United will face Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford Stadium in their first Premier League game of the season.

The Red Devils' new manager Erik Ten Hag will try his best to get his first three points in the upcoming season.

Here is an update of both teams prior to their Sunday fixture which will open the campaign.

Manchester United

After reaching an agreement with Sevilla, Alex Telles has left Manchester United for one season as a loanee to gain more minutes, so he will not be available on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also a headline to talk about, as the Striker and legend has missed most of the pre-season following his wish to play for a Champions League club.

The number 7 is expected to be benched in the match against the Seagulls.

According to claims, the Striker set to start against Brighton is Anthony Martial who has been doing a great job during the entire pre-season preparation.

The Uruguayan Winger Facundo Pellistri suffered an injury in the game against Atletico Madrid in Oslo, the Old Trafford side will have to wait to find out about his progress.

Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw both missed the game against the Colchonero due to illness, it is uncertain if they will be considered for Sunday's match.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Following the agreement between the Seagulls and Tottenham for one of Albion's most valuable players Yves Bissouma, the club will suffer the Midfielder's loss.

Despite Brighton denying the exit of their Left-back Marc Cucurella, the Defender might not be available if he does end up signing for Chelsea.

It was stated that the fee for his transfer to Chelsea is around 60 million euros.

The Midfielder Jakub Moder is another player who will not be playing on Sunday, as the 23-year-old continues his recovery from a serious ACL injury.

