ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Frenkie De Jong Signing For Chelsea Would Be A Disaster For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUOw5_0h3n0aek00

The thought of Frenkie De Jong signing for another club following three months of negotiations with Manchester United is enough to make a supporter sick, let alone if he signed for a Premier League rival.

The thought of Frenkie De Jong signing for another club following three months of negotiations with Manchester United is enough to make a supporter sick, let alone if he signed for a Premier League rival.

A deal to attempt to bring De Jong to United has been in the works for three months, much longer than anyone anticipated and some could say much longer than it ever should have taken.

United agreed a deal with Barcelona a number of weeks ago, yet nothing has progressed since due to the Spanish club not wanting to pay €17million worth of deferred wages to the player.

However, United are now said to possibly be about to face some competition in pursuit of his signature with Premier League rivals Chelsea now said to be pursuing a deal.

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Chelsea are not just pursuing a deal but according to the Athletic, Chelsea are actually confident of striking a deal for the player in this transfer window.

If Chelsea were to pull of the signing of De Jong then it would simply be a disaster for United and manager, Erik Ten Hag.

Ten Hag sees De Jong as his one and total priority target and for the club not able to pull this signing off wouldn’t just look incompetent but would also, surely, make the manager feel let down in his first window in charge.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Frenkie De Jong
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday

An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Barcelona#Spanish#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich chief Hasan Salihamidzic calls Harry Kane transfer links 'rumours' - and suggests the Bavarians will follow Liverpool and Man City's style and play 'without a nine'

Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has dismissed rumours that his side are interested in signing Harry Kane - and insists they will play 'without a nine'. The Bundesliga champions have been closely linked with a move for the Tottenham and England striker after Julian Nagelsmann spoke highly of Kane in a press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved, despite featuring for just 45 minutes in pre-season. Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw have both recovered from illness. Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be available after shaking off a recent groin issue.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: United hold talks for Sesko

Manchester United have held initial discussions with Red Bull Salzburg over the signing of 19-year-old Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko. (Sky Sports), external. Top United target Frenkie de Jong would prefer a move to Chelsea (Metro), external and the Blues have opened talks with Barcelona for 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder. (Athletic - subscription required), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy