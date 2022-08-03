ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout.

It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.

After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is insane in these parks. I really wish I could go to someone's work and run my mouth. These are grown men talking slick. How miserable do you have to be with your own life?"

A Twitter user purporting to be the one on the video said he simply told Garrett he stunk, and that former Chicago Cubs shortstop Javy Bàez, now playing for the Detroit Tigers, was better than him.

Garrett and Bàez have had multiple run-ins in the past while Bàez was with the Cubs and Garrett was with the Reds, including last June, when Bàez came through with a walk-off RBI, and taunted Garrett while running to first base.

The history between these two goes back to 2017, when Bàez hit a grand slam against Garrett. In 2018, Garrett struck Bàez out and went nuts and Bàez didn't like it. The benches cleared.

Bàez homered again next time he faced Garrett. In 2019, Garrett struck out Bàez and again celebrated.

Then, in 2021, Garrett began shouting at the Cubs dugout after striking out Anthony Rizzo, leading to both benches clearing as players from both teams rushed the field, and held Garrett and Baez back from brawling with each other.

Garrett was suspended for five games for celebrating, but Bàez was not for charging onto the field.

