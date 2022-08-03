ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Small plane veers off runway, into trees in Venango County

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MczIi_0h3n0SXo00

Small plane veers off runway, into trees in Venango County 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FAA is investigating after a small plane veered off the runway and into some trees in Venango County.

The agency told KDKA-TV that it happened after the single-engine plane landed on a grass strip near Cranberry, Venango County around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt.

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road

At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
SAXONBURG, PA
YourErie

Accidents involving red lights on the rise

Stopping for a light is a simple concept. It’s a rule of the road that we learn to follow when we take our drivers test and may learn sooner in early childhood education. But, aggressive driving habits are still on our roads, leading to accidents and injuries. Due to the rising number of accidents reported, […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County

SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Venango County, PA
Accidents
County
Venango County, PA
City
Cranberry Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Venango County, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Car gets stuck in the middle of the road on Slippery Rock University's campus

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Heavy downpour on Friday caused a pond on Slippery Rock University's campus to overflow which resulted in flooding on Kiester Road. Then, the flooding caused a car to get stuck in the middle of the water on the road. The 20-year-old driver from Pittsburgh was visiting his girlfriend, a student at the university, said the water was up to his windows. "I left work and I came here and I was really freaking out when I saw how high the water was and I kept calling him but he was talking to the firefighters," the student said. "Then his sister called me, and my dad called me, and my mom called me, so, everyone was kind of freaking out." A firefighter was able to lower a life bucket to the driver, he was lifted into the bucket, and taken to safety. He was not hurt.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
YourErie

Motorcyclist pronounced dead after overnight crash along Erie’s Bayfront

Update: The Erie County Coroner released the name of the victim as 50-year old Deron Warner of Erie. ERIE, PA – One person is dead following an overnight accident involving a motorcycle. Just before 3 a.m. Friday, Erie County 911 received a call about a motorcyclist down, just off the Bayfront Parkway West, along Lawrence […]
YourErie

Meadville Cold Case: Search for missing woman reignited 41 years later

A Meadville woman is exhausting all available resources with hopes of finding her mother who went missing 41 years ago. Alison Duiker is going the extra mile and then some to find her mother Lonene Ray Rogers after she disappeared. Rogers was a mother of two before she disappeared on January 7, 1981. Duiker, Lonene […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Kdka Tv
butlerradio.com

Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power

While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
wtae.com

Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge

KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Sharon firefighters rescue pooch who plunged into the Shenango River

People in the City of Sharon have another reason to be proud of their firefighters. Members of the Sharon Fire Department Wednesday night rescued a dog named Dexter who fell into the Shenango River near the Silver Street Bridge. The rescuers say Dexter was a little scared and kept swimming...
SHARON, PA
WFMJ.com

Hubbard Police capture suspect wanted for Hermitage, Hempfield robberies

A man captured by Hubbard Police is in the Trumbull County Jail is a suspect in two strong-arm robberies in two Mercer County communities. Hubbard Police Chief Ronald Fusco tells 21 News that one of his officers in the Truck World parking lot spotted a Pontiac van wanted in connection with robberies that occurred early Friday in Hermitage and Hempfield Township.
HERMITAGE, PA
butlerradio.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Cornfield

Police were called to the scene of a vehicle that had gone into a cornfield. According to State Police, officials were dispatched to Unionville Road in Center Township on Wednesday (July 27) around 6am where they found the Chevy Cruze in the field. Officials say a 36-year-old Butler driver was...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Police: Man Crashes into Fence, Flees Scene Before Wrecking Again

ROUSEVILLE BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a hit-and-run crash in Rouseville Borough on Friday. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, July 29, along Cherry Run Road, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County. Police say a 2014 Buick Verano driven...
ROUSEVILLE, PA
YourErie

Driver flees scene of car accident on Bayfront; woman taken to hospital

Erie Police are investigating an early morning collision. The car accident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Buffalo Road and the Bayfront Connector. Both vehicles were heading northbound on the Bayfront when they tried to merge and ended up colliding. The driver of the first vehicle reportedly fled the scene. One woman was taken to […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy