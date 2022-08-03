Small plane veers off runway, into trees in Venango County 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FAA is investigating after a small plane veered off the runway and into some trees in Venango County.

The agency told KDKA-TV that it happened after the single-engine plane landed on a grass strip near Cranberry, Venango County around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt.