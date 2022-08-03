Glassport councilwoman accused of punching man at bar 02:36

GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A local councilwoman is under fire after she is accused of assaulting a man in an area bar.

Glassport Councilwoman Katherine Handra is charged with punching a man in the face inside the Hott Rodz bar in Glassport.

The victim, Frank Sabolcik, said he reported Councilwoman Handra to police in the past but nothing could ever be done until now. He said it's the proof he's been waiting for.

"A mutual friend said hello and then she started punching me," Sabolcik said.

Sabolcik said he was enjoying an evening out with good friends Friday night when it suddenly turned violent. It was just before midnight when he said he walked out of the bathroom and was approached and attacked by his former friend, Handra.

"Everyone was so shocked. One of my friends actually grabbed my head and shoved it in his chest. And another friend grabbed her and pulled her away," Sabolcik said.

Handra was arrested a few doors down at Club 22, where she gave herself up willingly.

According to the criminal complaint, Handra walked out of the bar with a beer bottle in her hand and admitted to punching Sabolcik in the face.

Sabolcik said he was once friends with Handra until out of the blue, she started harassing him and his customers a year ago.

"Finally, I can stop her. She finally physically assaulted me, she handed me everything I needed. And now we can stop her as a community," he said.

The mayor of Glassport, Keith DiMarco, sent KDKA a statement, reading in part:

"I do not condone this type of actions (sic) from our residents and definitely do not expect our public servants and elected officials to act in this manner," DiMarco said.

Handra is in her third year as a city councilwoman.

Locals told KDKA they're appalled by the allegations and hope she is prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by law.

"You can't be in office and drunk in bars. The two don't go together," said Anthony McCallister of Glassport.

Handra is charged with simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness.