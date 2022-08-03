ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2014 'Guns Everywhere' law was controversial, but didn't appear to spike shooting rate in Atlanta

11Alive
11Alive
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.11alive.com

Comments / 3

Daryl Walker
2d ago

Criminals don't follow laws. It's illegal to commit crimes with a gun, knife, truck, bat, etc. Anti-gun laws only infringe on the rights of law abiding citizens. They can move the concert to a location with plenty of anti-gun laws to feel safe, I suggest Chicago. 🤣

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road

ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

'Anger' and 'tragic gunplay': | Atlanta Police respond to 3 gun incidents

ATLANTA — After responding Thursday to a spurt of three separate, unconnected gun incidents around the city, Atlanta Police made clear what kind of challenge they face with these kinds of spontaneous violent episodes. "Anger is so hard for this police department to predict," Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows 'Cop City' protesters confront police officers, developer says

ATLANTA - Vandals destroyed a work crew’s truck near the site of a controversial planned training facility for Atlanta police and first responders. This happened just days before officers in tactical gear fanned out around what opponents call "Cop City." The Blackhall Group owns property near that future training...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

Woman facing charges in Atlanta Wendy's fire asks for separate trial, attorney says

ATLANTA — In a Fulton County Superior courtroom 31-year-old Natalie White remained silent as her attorneys on Friday made arguments on her behalf. White has been indicted and is charged alongside 35-year-old John Wade and 25-year-old Chisom Kingston with two counts of first-degree arson and a single count of conspiracy to commit arson for the 2020 burning of a Wendy's along University Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikema Williams
fox5atlanta.com

Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Atlanta Police#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Music Midtown#Democrats#Democratic
fox5atlanta.com

Woman targeted by mugger for Louis Vuitton at Atlanta mall

ATLANTA - A thief mugged a female shopper as she walked to her car in the Lenox Square parking lot. The crook had his eye on a designer purse she owned for only a couple of minutes having just purchased it inside the mall. As she was walking to her...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
SMYRNA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman makes history as Georgia State Patrol's 1st female pilot

ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper has made history by becoming the first ever female pilot in the law enforcement organization's aviation division. Trooper First Class Haley Jo Lucas recently received her wings, breaking new ground for the organization. At a ceremony at Georgia State Patrol's Headquarters in Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy