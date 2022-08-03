ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

In Georgia Senate race, Walker and Warnock engage in debate over debates

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Business Insider

Ex-Sen. David Perdue says he has 'differences' with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, but wants to 'help' him beat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race

David Perdue said he wants to "help" Brian Kemp defeat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race. "Governor Kemp and I have differences. There's no doubt about that," he said on a recent podcast. Perdue, with the backing of Trump, unsuccessfully challenged Kemp in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Former Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia’s Governor Race

The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Republicans are behind in key Senate races and Trump’s fingerprints are all over it

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday. ... The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index. ... Senate Republicans tank a bill aimed at helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. ... The House passes the computer-chip bill, sending it to President Biden’s desk for his signature. ... Next week features big primaries in Arizona, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state, plus that constitutional amendment referendum on abortion in Kansas. ... And farewell NBC’s Pete Williams; we are going to miss you!
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Senate#Election State#State Senate#Republican Senate#Democratic#Cnn#Wsav
BET

Republican Georgia Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Commits to Single Debate Where Incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock Is Not Expected to Attend

It’s unclear whether voters in Georgia will actually get to see Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock face off in person before the November general election. The AP reports that despite Walker’s acceptance of an invitation to debate Warnock, it’s not one of the three debate invitations that Warnock accepted.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Alaska Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Alaska on Saturday to support his endorsed candidates in the state as he continues facing legal pressure from the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, and a separate investigation in Georgia about his alleged interference in regards to the results of the 2020 election.
ALASKA STATE
Fox News

Senate GOP re-election committee chair Scott spotlights fundraising in Republican push to win back majority

DALLAS – In the battle for control of the Senate, money matters. And right now, Democrats are clearly winning the campaign cash dash. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), acknowledges that "money is a significant issue in any campaign" and that many of the GOP Senate nominees this cycle "have gone through very tough primaries."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy