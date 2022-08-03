ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

South Bend Mayor James Mueller reacts to death of Jackie Walorski

 2 days ago
WNDU

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski

Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Details regarding the visitation and funeral for late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski have been announced. Walorski died in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday. Three others were killed in the crash, including two of Walorski’s staffers. According to Palmer Funeral Home, visitation will...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash

Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Remembering Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski was two weeks away from her 59th birthday, working to secure her sixth consecutive term in Congress in November. She lived much the same way she died—on the move, meeting and greeting constituents. A day ago, a post on her Facebook page...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Whistle Pigs take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County. Officials say Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola died from his injuries. Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski. Updated: 13 minutes ago. Details regarding the visitation and funeral for late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski have been...
OSCEOLA, IN
WNDU

Vigil held to remember Jackie Walorski, other victims

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered for a vigil Thursday to remember the victims in a Wednesday deadly crash: Jackie Walorski, Zach Potts, Emma Thomson and Edith Schmucker. The vigil took place at Jimtown High School. “When Jackie looked at you, she looked with eyes of hope,” said Organizer Tim...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend begins riverbank stabilization project

Fridays by the Fountain take place every Friday during the summer from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. The “Freeman Era” for Notre Dame football is underway, as fall camp started Friday morning on campus. One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Jackie Walorski
WNDU

Friend, mentee of Jackie Walorski speaks out after tragedy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now interviewed Ethan Hunt, a 25-year-old from Mishawaka, who said Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was his mentor for over a decade. They met at an election party when Ethan was 13 years old. “She genuinely cared about every person whether you agreed with her...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Community memorial vigil for Walorski, others on Thursday

There is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing. Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Press Ganey, Forsta host annual ‘Community Day’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Press Ganey’s employees serve the South Bend Community across 20 different organizations. 500 South Bend-based employees, and Press Ganey executives, were joined by Mayor James Mueller, Press Ganey CEO Patrick Ryan, and other leaders to start the day off. Some of the sites where...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City begins work on St. Joseph Riverbank Stabilization Project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend announces its Riverbank Stabilization Project along Riverside Drive near Yukon Street. The city is teaming up with the Indiana DNR and the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program grants to make this project possible. Erosion can lead to environmental...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back,"  noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
GARY, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph tours, volunteers at Unity Gardens

Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB Common Council member Oliver Davis remembers Jackie Walorski. Updated: 27 minutes ago.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of Elkhart passes resolution on driver cards for undocumented immigrants

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Common Council of the City of Elkhart voted 6-2 in favor of supporting legislation to issue driver cards to undocumented immigrants on Monday. The legislation garnered support from state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and from law enforcement statewide. "Elkhart's undocumented residents are active...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
NAPPANEE, IN

