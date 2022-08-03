American Lung Association report says lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Delaware

Read on www.delawarepublic.org
delawarepublic.org
University of Delaware study underscores link between eviction and homelessness
A new study from the University of Delaware’s Center for Community Research and Service finds more than one-fifth of a sample group of Delawareans experiencing homelessness had recently been through an eviction. Unlike similar studies conducted in other states, the UD study didn’t rely on self-reported eviction data from...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware ranks 30th in the nation for child well-being
Delaware ranks 30th in the nation for child well-being according to a new survey conducted by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book tracks and measures the wellbeing of the nation's children by pulling data from both national and local sources. In Delaware, KIDS COUNT partners with local data resources such as the Delaware Department of Education and the University of Delaware.
Swine flu investigated in West Virginia after people sickened at fair
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Several people that handled swine at the Jackson County Fair have developed a flu-like illness with respiratory symptoms and fever, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health (BPH). The DHHR and the Jackson County Health Department are investigating the cases. The […]
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
delawarepublic.org
ACLU of DE to represent woman whose vanity plate was recalled by Delaware DMV
The ACLU of Delaware is stepping in to represent a Milton woman whose anti-cancer vanity plate was recalled by the state Department of Motor Vehicles. The ACLU of Delaware will represent Kari Overington free of charge in her lawsuit against the state. She had been representing herself. Overington – a...
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's rental vacancy rate drops to 2.6 percent, underscoring severity of housing shortage
New US Census Bureau data reveals that Delaware’s rental vacancy rate is the third lowest in the country – a metric that housing and planning agencies say underscores the scale of the state’s housing shortage. Delaware’s vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2022 stood at 2.6...
Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware has seen a massive surge since the start of the pandemic. The latest point-in-time survey by the Delaware Continuum of Care found 2,369 people experiencing homelessness in the state, the highest count ever and more than double the number from the January 2020 survey.
Delaware beach bacteria warnings lifted
Despite this week’s scorching heat, beachgoers at a handful of Delaware beaches had been warned not to spend too much time in the water. That’s because high levels of bacteria had been detected in parts of the state’s most popular ocean spots in Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany beaches.
WDEL 1150AM
Dog left for dead; Owners sought
Delaware authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a dog on the side of a road near Dover. The dog was left in a crate in tall weeds off of North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass. Officials say she was clinging to life when she was...
WATCH: Beachgoer Captures Insane Footage of ‘Apocalyptic’ Delaware Weather That Sent Umbrellas Flying
The weather outside is frightful during the wintertime, but this is some kind of storm that made its mark in Delaware. A resident or visitor to Bethany Beach, Delaware, was in the right place at the right time. In the video, beach umbrellas are getting tossed into the Atlantic Ocean. The person states that a crazy storm popped up out of nowhere. The storm was doing its damage and sending these umbrellas bouncing up and down. For your Sunday fun, this definitely is one video that falls into the must-see category. Take a minute or two and check this action out.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink: Burger Battle nears sellout, Squisito opens in Christiana, Rosenfeld’s closes Wilmington location;
The 9th Delaware Burger Battle is nearly sold out. The event returns on Aug. 27 to Rockford Park. Before its Covid hiatus, the 2019 Battle broke attendance records and raised more than $14,000 for its beneficiaries. “After experiencing our first ‘sold out’ Battle in 2019, the pandemic hiatus broke my...
The wealthiest person in Virginia lives in The Plains
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
COVID expectations for 2022-23 school year in Virginia
(WFXR) — When it comes to going back to school, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause some Virginia parents to worry. “The COVID thing is coming back and that is my only concern…Just everybody getting sick again like it was in 2020,” said Melissa Saunders, who cares for her two grandchildren. Some back-to-school coronavirus […]
firststateupdate.com
Graphic Photo: Dog Left In Cage Near Road Dies, Do You Have Info For Officials?
The Office of Animal Welfare’s (OAW) Delaware Animal Services (DAS) is seeking the public’s help with providing any information that may lead to identifying the person responsible for abandoning a dog that was found clinging to life earlier this week officials said Friday. The dog was found in the brush, off North Little Creek Road in Dover, by DelDOT workers who immediately contacted DAS.
WTOP
Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles
DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort...
Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs
Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
WBOC
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
WGAL
From side hustle to an empire: Maryland business owner finds innovative way to expand the brand
For Ashlee Sarai, starting a business was uncharted territory. She was a full-time school bus driver for three years, with no business experience, but the most important thing she had was a dream — a dream to do something she loved, something that made her happy－ and that was her love of eyelashes.
