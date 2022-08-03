Read on www.accessatlanta.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Highly-Anticipated ‘I Am John Gabbana’ Documentary Set to Premiere in Atlanta, Ga August 12, 2022
Christian Rapper, Author, and Spiritual Influencer John Gabbana Wants You to Learn from His Mistakes. A exclusive premiere of. Atlanta, GA– John ‘Boonk’ Gabbana’s story is one that has been waiting to be told for quite some time. John Gabbana, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, is a survivor of over 21 years of abuse. In the documentary, John details his journey from a traumatic childhood of food poverty and witnessing his stepfather’s passing from cancer to a teen life of drug addiction, gang violence, becoming a viral, yet unpaid social media star, to eventually, being a victim of gun violence. During his time as a social media influencer, John created prank videos and garnered over five million followers on his Instagram platform. The prank videos were created under the notorious ‘Boonk Gang’, as a tribe for John’s then followers to experience his viral videos.
fox5atlanta.com
Rappers Lil Baby, 21 Savage to host back to school events
ATLANTA - Two Grammy-winning rappers who call Atlanta home are providing school supplies and snacks to students Sunday. Rapper Lil Baby is teaming up with Goodr for his annual Back to School Fest in Atlanta. Artist 21 Savage's "Issa Back 2 School Drive" is in Decatur. Both are set to begin this afternoon.
Atlanta-based rappers hosting 2 back-to-school events today
ATLANTA — Two different Grammy award-winning Atlanta rappers are hosting back-to-school events across town on Sunday as a way to give back to the communities in which they grew up. Lil Baby will host his annual Back to School Fest where nearly 3,000 kids are expected to attend the...
Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby to hold annual Back to School Fest
ATLANTA — With the school year right around the corner, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is working to give back to his community and making sure every student feels ready and welcome. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a release, the annual Back To...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Grammy award-winning rapper 21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation are set to host their 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided more than 2,000 students with backpacks,...
AccessAtlanta
Outkast’s Big Boi showcases Atlanta studio ‘The Dungeon’ on truTV series
If you know anything about Outkast, you know just how legendary The Dungeon is. The studio is well known for being the basement where Outkast first got together as a part of the Dungeon Family and started on their musical journey. Classics like “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” “Elevators” and “Spottieottiedopaliscious” were all made there. The Dungeon is putting another notch on its hip-hop history heavyweight belt, as it was featured on truTV’s “101 Places To Party Before You Die.”
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
CBS 46
Atlanta’s Fox Theatre announce August events lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre announced its slate of concerts for August, giving music fans plenty of reasons to stop by the Midtown venue. In addition to a variety of music artists, the Fox Theatre will sponsor a live episode of the podcast Pod Save America at the Cobb Energy Center Aug. 13. The slate of concerts is below.
RELATED PEOPLE
AccessAtlanta
10 worthwhile hobbies to pick up in metro Atlanta
After a few years of being stuck in a pandemic and confined to Netflix, it’s time to get out and explore new hobbies – and make friends along the way! So next time that TV remote control and couch call your name, resist the urge to plop down and crack open that bag of chips. Instead, check out some of the following social activities and clubs in Atlanta that will have you gaining new skills while making friends and having fun.
CBS 46
Rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop gives out 160 free haircuts to students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton and DeKalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday and The Swag Shop is making sure their students look fresh for the first day. The swag shop is a spot you may see musicians or athletes getting their hair buzzed, but Saturday it was kids getting fresh cuts.
wabe.org
'Sweet' opportunities are ahead for this Black-owned ice cream shop in Sweet Auburn
At least, that is the question most customers ponder when they first enter Sweet Stack Creamery, an ice cream shop in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn District. The Black-owned business, celebrating its fifth anniversary next month, is classic ice cream served with a ‘sweet’ twist. The prized item of...
buckhead.com
Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts on Buckhead life and his political journey
Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, is known across the metro area for decades of public service going back to the Atlanta City Council in the 1970s. Not as well known is that he’s called Buckhead home for roughly 30 years and remains one of its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
creativeloafing.com
SOULFOOD SUNDAY BRUNCH w/ LIVE MUSIC & DJS @APACHE XLR
SOULFOOD SUNDAY BRUNCH w/ LIVE MUSIC & DJS @APACHE XLR Sold Out SOULFOOD-BRUNCH DOWNTOWN ATLANTA @ the WORLD FAMOUS APACHE XLR! Roving Djs & Live Music for your morning vibes!
Eater
Six Atlanta Restaurant Trends to Watch
Remember when bacon was the “It” food of the moment (and in or on everything) and trendy burger bars were opening all over Atlanta? Recently, food trends like mochi doughnuts and birria have taken hold here. And while some would say veganism is trending hard in Atlanta right now, others would argue such restaurants and Atlantans’ love affair with vegetables and meatless meals are just part of the city’s food culture and the culinary fabric of the South.
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' is Back and Bringing the Heat
Sierra Gates, star of 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,' joins Cheddar News to talk about the new season, entrepreneurship, and love.
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 4–7
When: August 6–7 Where: Monday Night Garage, West End. Cost: $40 general admission tickets for Saturday; free on Sunday. Details: The award-winning Atlanta brewery celebrates 11 years running with their annual anniversary bash. Saturday is for 21+ with live music and a tap list of over 50 beers with two special release debuts from the brewery. Sunday opens the fun up for families with food from local vendors, outdoors activities for kids like face painting, and plenty of beer still flowing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough resident making strides in film industry
McDONOUGH — A cock crows as a farmhouse comes into scene. A guitar melody plays as a man exits his millennium ranch-style home — receiving a kiss from his wife as their boys race to the bed of an old dirty brown pickup truck with their fishing rods in hand. The truck takes off with the boys waving out of view.
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Atlanta Magazine
My Style: Fashion designer Miguel Wilson
Growing up in Washington, D.C., Miguel Wilson learned from his stylish father and grandfather how to appreciate a well-made suit. But the Clark Atlanta University alum focused on a corporate career until investing in a North Carolina boutique got him professionally involved in fashion. He launched the Miguel Wilson Wedding Collection in 2015 at Phipps Plaza, attracting notice for dressing celebrities and grooms on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Today, Wilson offers both formalwear and his lifestyle collection at stores in Atlanta, D.C., Miami, and New York.
Comments / 0