Read on www.superiortelegram.com
UpNorthHippie
2d ago
If you do get the unpleasant chance of getting Covid. The fogginess in your brain can be helped out by Pepcid AC. I don’t know how but did some reading on it. I tried it and it works. Almost in 12 hours my brain fog diminished. Worth a shot since the clot shot don’t work
Reply
4
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin adds 1.8K new cases of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,575,065 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,237 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,575,0651,573,177 (+1,862) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,199 (64.6%)3,769,814 (64.6%) Fully...
94.3 Jack FM
COVID-19 Spread Rises in Brown, Door, Marinette Counties
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 spread in Brown, Door, and Marinette Counties has the CDC asking people to put masks on indoors again. Several other Northeast Wisconsin counties were listed in the “medium” category, where the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions. Outagamie,...
wearegreenbay.com
Over 2K new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, zero new deaths
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,573,177 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,235 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,573,1771,571,038 (+2,150) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,814 (64.6%)3,769,293 (64.6%) Fully...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities
The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
Reminders for voters before Wisconsin 2022 primary election on Aug. 9
There are only a few days until the Partisan Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Here's what voters should know, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
TheHorse.com
Horses Positive for Strangles in Washington and Wisconsin
Two new strangles cases have been reported in King County, Washington, and Green County, Wisconsin. On Aug. 2, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection reported an 18-year-old Miniature Horse gelding positive for strangles at a private facility in Green County. The horse presented with fever, submandibular lymph node abscessation, and facial swelling. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
DNR investigates oil contamination in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating contaminated soil near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin.DNR officials said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company's Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland about a mile west of the reservation.Enbridge officials said they couldn't find a leak in the pipeline and believe the contamination was from a past discharge, according to the DNR. Agency staff have visited the site several times and haven't detected any additional petroleum odors or soil staining, department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts
WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeastern Wisconsin. Luxembourg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Overtime, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers. It’s...
Daily Telegram
DNR investigates oil spill on contested Enbridge Line 5 near Ashland
ASHLAND — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating an oil spill near a Native American reservation in northern Wisconsin. Enbridge Energy reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered contaminated soil along the Canadian company's Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland and about a mile from the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation, according to the DNR.
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin extends streak of falling COVID-19 numbers to 6 days
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are now on a weeklong slide. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,599 new cases on Monday, the fewest on a weekday since July 5. The seven-day average fell for a sixth straight day, to 1,736. The seven-day average of test...
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 11th annual MK Splash-n-Dash duathlon will be held Saturday at Jack Lake. Racers will “Splash” into the crystal clear water of Jack Lake and “Dash” off on a 5k trail run. Race can be done either Solo or as a Tandem Team. The idea of the Splash-n-Dash came from Michelle Koss, who was tragically killed in a bike/car accident in 2016. She had hoped this race would be the sole fundraiser for Antigo Swim Club, to encourage heart-healthy activities, and bring the community together in a fun atmosphere. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
On Milwaukee
14 new Wisconsin State Fair foods, reviewed and ranked
There are 70 new foods in which you can indulge at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. But which ones are worth trying?. I spent the bulk of opening day working my way through a list of mostly reader-suggested foods, tasting every single one. I've ranked 14 of them from worst to best (14 being the worst) and included my tasting notes for your reading enjoyment.
Lightning strike outside White House kills Wisconsin couple
Two people from Wisconsin were killed by a bolt of lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The lightning struck at 6:52 p.m., critically injuring four people who were standing in Lafayette Park, located just north of the White House. "Upon arrival, we found four patients. Two...
U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan
An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
Michigan man sentenced for 1975 Door County murder
A cold case from four decades ago finally reached a conclusion with a Michigan man, 86-year-old Richard Pierce, sentenced to life in prison on a count of first-degree murder Friday.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin
Without a doubt, Wisconsin has a lot to offer and those who live in this state know that. And while not so many people choose to visit it, there are many beautiful but underrated places in this state, and that's what this article is all about: three amazing places in Wisconsin that you should really visit in case you haven't already. Whether you are traveling with your family, with a group of friends or even by yourself, all these places are great choices for a holiday so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to any of them. Here's the complete list:
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
Comments / 12