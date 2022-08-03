Dothan attorney charged with DUI

Read on www.wdhn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
wtvy.com
Arrests made in relation to Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department has made additional arrests in connection with the August 2, 2022 shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Tartan Way in Enterprise, AL. On August 5, 2022, at 12 p.m. EPD Detectives arrested and charged three juveniles with Obstructing Governmental Operations.
wdhn.com
3 new suspects charged in Enterprise teen’s killing
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Around noon on Friday, Enterprise Police arrested three juveniles in connection to the killing of a teenage boy from Tartan Pines. They are charged with obstructing governmental operations. No names have been released since the suspects are underage and charged as juveniles. Tuesday, Hayden Townsend,...
Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings
OZARK, Ala. (AP) — A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Judge strikes blow to accused coed killer Coley McCraney’s defense
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County judge dealt a blow to Coley McCraney’s defense in a ruling he issued late Friday. Evidence that others than McCraney killed two Dothan teens will not be allowed during his upcoming murder trial. His attorneys hoped to implicate a now retired police...
Alabama woman admits she was lying about police involvement in teen murders
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday as she testified during a...
wtvy.com
Explosive: Woman who implicated officer in Dothan teens murder recants
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman who had accused Ozark police of covering up the murder of two teens to protect one of their own recanted those claims in explosive testimony on Thursday. “I lied,” Rena Crumb said during a court hearing to determine what evidence will be permitted in...
wdhn.com
Second arrest for double murder of Dothan couple
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A second arrest has been made for the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, in Florida, began a joint investigation into a double murder. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An additional suspect has been arrested and charged in a two-state double murder investigation. Dothan Police Department has now charged 37-year-old, David Allen Bastian, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 4, 2022
Madison Harper, 20, Marianna, Florida: Possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of certain drugs without a prescription: Marianna Police Department. Orande Nathan, 31, Jacksonville, Florida: Trafficking in phenethylamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
wdhn.com
Judge denies part of defense’s evidence in McCraney case
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Certain evidence that introduces additional suspects cannot be used in the case of the 1999 killings of two Northview high schoolers. In a decision made on Friday afternoon, Judge William Filmore decided certain evidence introduced by the murder suspect Coley McCraney’s defense cannot be used. This evidence was from a woman who said she overheard Ozark police officers say they killed murder victims JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. The witness recanted her testimony on Thursday saying that she had lied.
wdhn.com
Former Houston County deputy charged with DUI
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A former Houston County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after being charged with a DUI. Alvah Carlson, 38, of Elba, was arrested in Elba on a driving while intoxicated charge on Wednesday night. He was arrested after driving his patrol car erratically, according to a source close to WDHN.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
wtvy.com
Dothan attorney jailed on DUI charges for second time falls, injures herself
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan attorney faces DUI charges for the second time in recent years. 57-year-old Valerie Dawson Judah was booked into the Dothan city jail Tuesday night. An officer stopped Judah in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she drove erratically, police said. As she was...
Convicted Houston Co. murderer sentenced to 109 years in prison
A Guatemalan man has been sentenced to 109 years after being found guilty of murder in Houston County.
3 more juveniles charged following shooting death of 16-year-old in south Alabama
Three more juveniles have been arrested following a shooting in south Alabama that left a teen dead. The Enterprise Police Department on Friday said the juveniles – whose ages have not been released – are charged with obstructing government operations. Enterprise police responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to...
Florida fugitive, convicted in 2013 murder, is arrested again
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman who was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter was arrested again this week, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies said. Hazel Peacock, 44, of Mattox Springs, is now facing charges for violation of probation and introduction of contraband into a detention facility, they added. According to news reports on June […]
wdhn.com
Samson rescue looks at fees due to a state decision
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—Samson Rescue is dealing with what other private and government-run rescue squads are dealing with statewide. Recently, the state of Alabama approved a fee on emergency medical transport providers. The Samson City Council passed a measure where its rescue service will be charging the fee on emergency...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Car crash in Geneva Co. kills one, injuries others
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in the deadly Geneva car crash has been identified. Geneva County Coroner, Donny Adkinson confirmed to WDHN that Ronald David Thompson, 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene. UPDATE:. GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Highway 27 in Geneva County is now...
wdhn.com
Victim identified in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in Tuesday’s late morning shooting has been identified. Hadden Townsend, 16, of Enterprise was shot and killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials. The Enterprise Police department is currently investigating the case as a homicide. Stay with WDHN...
Comments / 7