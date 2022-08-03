Read on www.mystateline.com
Rockford Scanner™: Victim Grazed By A Bullet On The West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting victim. It happened around 7:40 pm near Auburn and Central. The victim was grazed by a bullet. The victim went to an address on Summerdale, to seek treatment. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show...
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects shoot a Rockford citizen, As they park their vehicle…
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m.,. The Rockford Police Department responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was parking their car in the 2600...
Police want to identify Rockford ‘window smasher’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who reportedly smashed the front window of an E. State Street storefront on Monday. According to police, officers were called to Minglewood, at 333 E. State Street, on Monday, August 1st around 12:40 p.m. The business was closed at […]
Residents forced from home after two houses catch fire on S. 6th Street
Residents were evacuated by firefighters after two homes caught fire on S. 6th Street on Friday afternoon. Residents forced from home after two houses catch …. Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside …. Colorblind Rockford painter sees his vibrant work …. Rockford golfers raise money for first responders’ …...
Rockford men arrested after loaded guns, weed and ecstasy found
Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday after loaded guns and marijuana were found during a traffic stop. Rockford men arrested after loaded guns, weed and …. Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features...
41 firefighters battle blaze on 6th street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A team of first responders took on a large structure fire in the sweltering heat Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived around 12:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of 6th Street to find heavy flames coming from the back of a residents. Temperatures outside neared 90 degrees at the time.
Crash in Rockford causes delays
A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. Drunk driver slams into Illinois State Trooper along …. Police want to identify Rockford ‘window smasher’. Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified. Festa...
Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified
Body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified. Residents forced from home after two houses catch …. Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside …. Colorblind Rockford painter sees his vibrant work …. Rockford golfers raise money for first...
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting a shooting. It happened a little after 10 PM in the area of Overdene ave. Initial reports are saying there was a shooting near this location. The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital via private transport. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at...
Body recovered from Rock River
A missing kayaker's body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council. Medicaid increases abortion reimbursement by 20%. 13-year-old...
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
Rockford Police have a 'Night Out' to connect with community
Communities all over the United States participated in "National Night Out" Tuesday. Rockford Police have a ‘Night Out’ to connect with …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council. Medicaid increases abortion reimbursement...
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
Rockford Scanner™: On Friday, Police arrest a subject for marijuana and a firearm in Rockford
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Rockford. Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400 block of Kishwaukee. Street. During the traffic stop, officers were able to locate and recover a loaded handgun, over. 96 grams of marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia....
Rockford Scanner™: Female Shooting Victim Late Tuesday Night In Rockford
At approximately 11:10 tonight emergency personnel were called to the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue in Rockford for a shooting victim. Upon arrival in the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue near Auburn Street a adult female was located and reported to be suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg and possibly her stomach.
Police warn of suspicious activity in Green County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have recently received complaints of suspicious activity at night. Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated in the Decatur Township and surrounding areas. According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, vehicles were rifled...
Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside Park in Roscoe
The mud volleyball tournament will benefit Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, a non-profit recycling program. Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside …. Residents forced from home after two houses catch …. Colorblind Rockford painter sees his vibrant work …. Rockford golfers raise money for first responders’ …. Rockford firefighter...
8th person in Interstate 90 crash dies
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An eighth person has died following Sunday’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 90 that killed five kids and two women. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being airlifted for serious injuries. All seven passengers of the Blue 2005 Chevrolet Full Size Van have now passed away. […]
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen In Rockford
A armed robbery to a citizen is being reported in Rockford. It happened at approximately 10:25 this morning in the area of Benton Street and N Longwood Street. The Rockford Police Department is currently investigating this incident. We will update if anything further is released. If you like Rockford Scanner.
Beloit teen charged in Labor Day homicide to stand trial in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — A teen accused of killing a 19-year-old over Labor Day weekend last year will stand trial in early 2023, according to online court records. Dante Wilson, 16, was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School in mid-September, just over a week after authorities found the 19-year-old victim’s body between two houses on the city’s near west side. Police said Wilson had a gun in his backpack at the time of his arrest.
