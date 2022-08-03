ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Victim Grazed By A Bullet On The West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting victim. It happened around 7:40 pm near Auburn and Central. The victim was grazed by a bullet. The victim went to an address on Summerdale, to seek treatment. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show...
MyStateline.com

Residents forced from home after two houses catch fire on S. 6th Street

Residents were evacuated by firefighters after two homes caught fire on S. 6th Street on Friday afternoon. Residents forced from home after two houses catch …. Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside …. Colorblind Rockford painter sees his vibrant work …. Rockford golfers raise money for first responders’ …...
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com

Rockford men arrested after loaded guns, weed and ecstasy found

Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday after loaded guns and marijuana were found during a traffic stop. Rockford men arrested after loaded guns, weed and …. Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features...
WIFR

41 firefighters battle blaze on 6th street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A team of first responders took on a large structure fire in the sweltering heat Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived around 12:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of 6th Street to find heavy flames coming from the back of a residents. Temperatures outside neared 90 degrees at the time.
MyStateline.com

Crash in Rockford causes delays

A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. Drunk driver slams into Illinois State Trooper along …. Police want to identify Rockford ‘window smasher’. Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified. Festa...
MyStateline.com

Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified

Body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified. Residents forced from home after two houses catch …. Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside …. Colorblind Rockford painter sees his vibrant work …. Rockford golfers raise money for first...
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim in Winnebago County

Sources are reporting a shooting. It happened a little after 10 PM in the area of Overdene ave. Initial reports are saying there was a shooting near this location. The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital via private transport. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at...
MyStateline.com

Body recovered from Rock River

A missing kayaker's body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council. Medicaid increases abortion reimbursement by 20%. 13-year-old...
WIFR

17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
MyStateline.com

Rockford Police have a 'Night Out' to connect with community

Communities all over the United States participated in "National Night Out" Tuesday. Rockford Police have a ‘Night Out’ to connect with …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council. Medicaid increases abortion reimbursement...
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Female Shooting Victim Late Tuesday Night In Rockford

At approximately 11:10 tonight emergency personnel were called to the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue in Rockford for a shooting victim. Upon arrival in the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue near Auburn Street a adult female was located and reported to be suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg and possibly her stomach.
nbc15.com

Police warn of suspicious activity in Green County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have recently received complaints of suspicious activity at night. Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated in the Decatur Township and surrounding areas. According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, vehicles were rifled...
MyStateline.com

Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside Park in Roscoe

The mud volleyball tournament will benefit Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, a non-profit recycling program. Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside …. Residents forced from home after two houses catch …. Colorblind Rockford painter sees his vibrant work …. Rockford golfers raise money for first responders’ …. Rockford firefighter...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8th person in Interstate 90 crash dies

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An eighth person has died following Sunday’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 90 that killed five kids and two women. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being airlifted for serious injuries. All seven passengers of the Blue 2005 Chevrolet Full Size Van have now passed away. […]
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen In Rockford

A armed robbery to a citizen is being reported in Rockford. It happened at approximately 10:25 this morning in the area of Benton Street and N Longwood Street. The Rockford Police Department is currently investigating this incident. We will update if anything further is released. If you like Rockford Scanner.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit teen charged in Labor Day homicide to stand trial in 2023

MADISON, Wis. — A teen accused of killing a 19-year-old over Labor Day weekend last year will stand trial in early 2023, according to online court records. Dante Wilson, 16, was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School in mid-September, just over a week after authorities found the 19-year-old victim’s body between two houses on the city’s near west side. Police said Wilson had a gun in his backpack at the time of his arrest.
