These Creamy, Vegetarian, Jackfruit 'Pulled Pork' Enchiladas Taste Like the Real Deal

Hungry at 2 a.m.? Nutritionists suggest these 11 quick and easy snacks
If you get hungry in the middle of the night, you'll want to reach for a snack that's high in protein and full of fiber. If you’ve ever lain awake at 2 a.m. with your stomach rumbling, staring at the ceiling wondering what to eat, then this is for you. “If you are hungry, you should eat something, regardless of the time of day,” says Aimee Takamura, registered dietitian and director of wellness and sustainability at Restaurant Associates. “The act of eating late at night does not affect metabolism or lead to many of the adverse effects you may have heard of. The quantity and quality of food is what you should be more concerned about.”
I tried Martha Stewart's trick for the ultimate grilled cheese, and I found a way to make it even better
I tried the famous foodie's hack for making gooey, delicious grilled-cheese sandwiches. The great trick involves a super-common fridge condiment.
Classic Chicken Quesadillas Recipe
When craving Mexican food, there's no doubt that one of the easiest and most delicious items you can make is a quesadilla. And when it comes to this tasty main course, there are plenty of choices tasty, protein-packed fillings. That said, chicken is always a classic go-to that's healthy and filling. But rather than just make a plain ol' chicken breast with little flavor, this particular recipe features a tasty chicken breast marinade, which adds plenty of flavor to the quesadilla. Pile on cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and you have one of the best quesadillas with little hassle and mess.
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
Don't reserve these weeknight tacos for just Tuesdays. This recipe turns the frozen shrimp hanging out in the freezer into a satisfying dinner in 15 minutes. Another clever shortcut is using grocery store coleslaw mix to create a crunchy topping. A little sliced red onion, cilantro, and lime-mayonnaise dressing bring freshness to the pre-packaged salad mix while still saving you most of the chopping.
Vallery Lomas's Summer Fruit Tart with Cream Cheese Filling
Step 1Combine flour, salt and ¼ cup powdered sugar in a large bowl. Add butter, and stir until combined and a soft dough forms. Using floured hands, press dough into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch tart pan, preferably with a removable bottom. Refrigerate until dough is firm, about 20 minutes.
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Says Her Olive Cheese Bread Recipe Is ‘Always a Hit’
Ree Drummond showed off her easy and delicious olive cheese bread on Instagram. The Pioneer Woman star makes a quick spread, places it on French bread, and bakes it.
Have Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken? Martha Stewart Says This Is the Best Way to Use It
When it’s too hot to turn on the oven (or when you simply do not feel like roasting an entire chicken yourself), Costco’s fresh-and-ready rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer buy. And when dinner is over and there’s still plenty of meat on the bones, it’s time to make some killer chicken salad courtesy of Martha Stewart.
Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers
Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
Krispy Kreme Ushers in Fall With New Menu Items
Pumpkin Spice Season is set to kick off earlier than ever before!. Krispy Kreme confirmed its seasonal fall menu will launch weeks ahead of competitors at participating locations nationwide on Aug. 8, according to a recent press release. “Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of...
Taco Pasta Salad
Taco Salad is great. Pasta Salad is great. So why is it that the two haven’t joined forces to make one super great salad? It was high time it happened. So I give you Taco Pasta Salad, a beefy zesty best-of-both-worlds side dish that steals the show at any potluck. I love how easy this is and that while it’s made up of just a few ingredients, it’s hearty enough to make a meal out of. (Lunch prep, I’m looking at you.) Also because, hey, anytime a recipe manages to successfully combine chips and pasta is a win in my book.
I’m a Trader Joe’s superfan – the products you definitely shouldn’t buy at the store and what to get instead
ONE Trader Joe's super fan is sharing foods she claims you should and shouldn't buy from the grocery store based on their ingredients. Glenda claims to be an ingredients expert and shares her knowledge on her Instagram page under the username @whitesugarrebel. Glenda claims that some Trader Joe's products are...
Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?
You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
Don’t throw away tissue boxes – they make the best kitchen storage & your plastic bags will never get out of control
IT’S never good to let things go to waste. Whether it’s food, clothing, or household products, it’s best to make the most use out of what we already have. According to Readers' Digest, there are a few things that most of us throw out prematurely when we could really be using them for so much more.
Mexican style refried bean burgers & Mexican salad
Mexican style refried bean burgers & Mexican salad/Gin Lee. Mexican style refried bean burgers & Mexican salad. If you can't afford beef, or don't like meat in general, here are a couple of meatless alternatives for you. The Mexican style refried bean burgers are pretty simple to make and they're also delicious when used in a Mexican salad. Plus, there are alternative ways to use bean burgers as well. I will be listing those alternative options at the end of my article.
Vegan Green Bean Casserole: Recipes Worth Cooking
I know, green beans aren’t for everyone. But I personally love them—especially in green bean casseroles. In my eyes, the ultimate vegan green bean casserole strikes a balance between soft and crisp, with a nice amount of creamy filling. This recipe takes 25 minutes to prep. and 30...
Trendy Type of Norwegian Cheese May Stave Off Bone Thinning, Shows New Study
Just a small portion of Jarlsberg can help stop bones getting weaker without boosting cholesterol, according to new findings. Researchers say health benefits are unique to the Nordic dairy product and aren’t found in other types of cheese. Jarlsberg is a nutty, mild and semi-soft cheese with holes in...
Creamy Vegan One Pot Pasta: Recipes Worth Cooking
Dinner made in a single pot Oh yes! It’s possible, it’s delicious, and we’re about to show you how it’s done in this creamy vegan one pot pasta recipe. This dish can be prepared in 5 minutes and cooked in 25. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Why You Shouldn't Cut The Root Off When Chopping Onions
The onion is a very versatile vegetable. It comes in different colors and is edible both raw and cooked, while also delivering a lot of flavor to some of our favorite dishes. It can be cut and cooked many different ways, creating a different experience for the eater each time. There's so many unique ways to cook an onion that it's hard to know what onions you should really be cooking with and how onion types differ from each other.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Easy Shrimp Scampi Stuffed Shells Recipe Is a Tasty Spin on a Classic
Ree Drummond turns classic shrimp scampi into a stuffed shells casserole. The Pioneer Woman star even makes enough for a second pan of it to freeze and eat later.
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
