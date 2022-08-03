BLM offering North Platte River commercial fishing guide permit for Gray Reef to Casper stretch

Read on oilcity.news
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tsln.com
The North Platte River – Multiuse Water
This will be a six-part series on the dams, reservoirs, power generation and some diversion dams located on the North Platte River. The series will follow a chronological order of the history and construction of these projects. When the Reclamation Act passed by Congress in 1902 and the United States...
oilcity.news
Sugarloaf Fire containment increases to 31% in Wyoming; monsoonal moisture expected Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Containment of the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak has increased to 31%, fire managers said in an update posted to InciWeb on Friday. The fire is listed at 839 acres with 277 personnel assigned to help fight it. The fire area is likely to receive some rain on Friday and Saturday.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish report details how $10.5M in habitat projects benefits 800+ wildlife species
CASPER, Wyo. — With help from some conservation partners, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invested $10.5 million into aquatic and terrestrial habitat projects in 2021. On Monday, Game and Fish released its 2021 Statewide Habitat Plan Annual Report detailing the projects and how they help over 800 wildlife species in Wyoming.
oilcity.news
Cottonwood Beach to be accessible from Kortes Road starting Saturday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — The Cottonwood Beach campgrounds at Alcova will be accessible via Kortes Road off Highway 220 starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Natrona County Road and Bridge Department. Kortes Road south of Cottonwood to Miracle Mile, Pedro Mountains, and Pathfinder will be closed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Bar Nunn Street Revitalization Plan recommendations to be unveiled in virtual presentation
CASPER, Wyo. — Recommendations that have been developed as part of the Bar Nunn Streetscape Revitalization Plan will be unveiled during a virtual presentation that will be held via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. People can access the Zoom call in order to hear about...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
oilcity.news
Natrona Emergency Management: residents should protect homes, prepare fire evacuation plans
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, Natrona County Emergency Management urged residents to take action to protect homes against fire and to develop evacuation plans in the event of an emergency. NCEM said people should create and maintain a defensible space around homes and work to protect them against flying...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Enthusiasts launch Casper’s first-ever 24/7 vape and concentrate delivery service
CASPER, Wyo. — Cielo Prince and Joe Shepperson started Dr. Chronics Concentrates & Vapes to provide one thing: round-the-clock, customized access to vape products and hemp concentrates. “Any day, any time, any holiday, whenever it is, we want to be somebody you can go to,” said Prince. “Say you’re...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) No injuries after firefighters respond to vehicle, grass fire off of I-25 north of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire at around 8:07 a.m. Friday in the area of East Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard north of Casper, according to the Natrona County Fire District. The reporting party said that a truck was engulfed in fire...
oilcity.news
TITUS Wastewater Solutions relocates to Casper with new HQ, manufacturing, fabrication facility on CY Avenue
CASPER, Wyo. — TITUS Wastewater Solutions, a wastewater manufacturing and distribution company, has relocated its headquarters, manufacturing and fabrication facility to Casper, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The company was previously headquartered in Prineville, Oregon, and began to look for a new home in late...
oilcity.news
‘It’s a stacked bill’: Dirt Sucker, Penny Auction, Brain Sweat, Prowler playing downtown after Casper Art Walk
CASPER, Wyo. — Downtown will be buzzing with music options on Thursday both during and after the August edition of the Casper Art Walk. Just as the 5–8 p.m. Casper Art Walk officially wraps up, a lineup featuring four Wyoming bands will get underway at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bourgeois Pig, 114 W. 2nd St.
oilcity.news
Vehicle fire starts wildfire north of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A vehicle fire started a wildfire north of Casper on Friday morning, the Natrona County Fire District said at around 8:45 a.m. Friday. The fire is in the area of Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard, NCFD said. Fire units were en route at the time of NCFD’s message shared to Facebook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Barista + Artista: Casper’s Juliana Engelman opening new ‘Controlled Chaos’ show in Alley Gallery
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper artist who works as a barista at the Bourgeois Pig, 114 W. 2nd St., will hold an opening for her new “Controlled Chaos” show in the downtown coffee shop’s Alley Gallery on Friday. Juliana Engelman, who said Thursday that her art...
WATCH: Cockpit View Of Airborne Wyoming Firefighters
The 2 videos below will blow your mind. The first is a training video. The second video puts you in the seat with a pilot that is actually fighting a fire in the mountains. With movies like Top Gun, we are all in awe of fighter pilots and what they can do with those airplanes.
visitcasper.com
7 Things To Do During the Indian Relay Races in Casper, Wyoming
One of the best ways to end the summer is by attending the Indian Relay Races Tour of Champions, September 3 - 4, 2022. From the contagious Native American culture to the impeccable sportsmanship and athleticism of the sport's best competitors, the Indian Relay is simply an experience to cherish for a lifetime.
oilcity.news
Heads up, drivers: Casper street closures for Aug. 4–12
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the City of Casper shared a list of some street closures drivers can expect around town between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12. The list of closures is not exhaustive regarding detours or closures that drivers may face around the city. More information about closures that may be in effect is available under the Travel & Transportation tab at the Natrona Regional Geospatial Cooperative website.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Backstory: Sports mural in downtown Casper lighting store part of building’s long history
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s safe to assume that a mural covering two walls featuring four professional athletes wouldn’t be the first choice for an interior designer tasked with decorating a lighting supply store. However, that’s exactly what you’ll see tucked away in the back corner of Lighting...
oilcity.news
Casper liquor license move approved after Commissary Mall demolition, Keg & Cork sale
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper retail liquor license is expected to go back into use on the east side after it was long inactive. The City Council approved a pair of liquor license transfers on Tuesday that are expected to allow that to happen. The liquor license in question...
oilcity.news
Friends of the Natrona County Library hosting ‘Star Trek/Science Fiction’ sale
CASPER, Wyo. — The Friends of the Natrona County Public Library will host a “Star Trek/Science Fiction” sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in the Crawford Room at the library, 307 E. 2nd St. in Casper. “In addition to the Star Trek items,...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Filmmaker screening short films at ART 321 on Friday calling for more Wyoming opportunities
CASPER, Wyo. — A filmmaker who was born in Casper and is attending a film studies program at Central Wyoming College wants to call attention to the lack of opportunities in Wyoming. “Wyoming is really difficult to be any kind of artist, but especially in film because we don’t...
Comments / 0