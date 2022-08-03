ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Victim Grazed By A Bullet On The West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting victim. It happened around 7:40 pm near Auburn and Central. The victim was grazed by a bullet. The victim went to an address on Summerdale, to seek treatment. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Loves Park, Shot Multiple Times

UPDATE: Multiple sources are reporting 1 person may have passed away. Officials have not yet released any information on the incident, to confirm this yet. At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to. the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Loves Park for a possible shooting victim. A...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by

A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car …. Body recovered from...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Residents forced from home after two houses catch fire on S. 6th Street

Residents were evacuated by firefighters after two homes caught fire on S. 6th Street on Friday afternoon. Residents forced from home after two houses catch …. Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside …. Colorblind Rockford painter sees his vibrant work …. Rockford golfers raise money for first responders’ …...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two story home in Rockford heavily damaged by smoke, fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teams of first responders took on a working structure fire Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived in the 1000 block of 6th Street to put out the blaze. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but heavy smoke and water damage has displaced residents. Paramedics handed...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford

At approximately 11:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and Oak Knolls Avenue N for a auto accident. *Side note: Units from the Rockford Fire Department were asked to wait for police to check the scene because someone possibly had a weapon, then one person said to be involved was reported to have fled the area on foot.
ROCKFORD, IL
#Loaded Guns#Marijuana#Ecstasy#Literacy Council Medicaid#Festa Italiana#Rockford New
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At A Local Business…

Officials have not released any information on the incident. Sources are reporting an armed robbery this morning at the Fasfuel at State and Bell School. Most the reports said it was to the business. 1 report said it was to a citizen. So it is unclear if it was to...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

41 firefighters battle blaze on 6th street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A team of first responders took on a large structure fire in the sweltering heat Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived around 12:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of 6th Street to find heavy flames coming from the back of a residents. Temperatures outside neared 90 degrees at the time.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim in Winnebago County

Sources are reporting a shooting. It happened a little after 10 PM in the area of Overdene ave. Initial reports are saying there was a shooting near this location. The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital via private transport. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified

Body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified. Residents forced from home after two houses catch …. Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside …. Colorblind Rockford painter sees his vibrant work …. Rockford golfers raise money for first...
ROCKFORD, IL
Public Safety
WIFR

Multiple handguns recovered in Rockford during traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men are behind bars for weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop Tuesday evening. Stephan Stephens, 20 and Sir Love, 21, both of Rockford were pulled over in the area of West State Street and Henrietta Avenue. During the stop, officers determined that Stephens had a suspended license. Police also located three handguns, a loaded extended magazine and 29 grams of cannabis.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Body recovered from Rock River

A missing kayaker's body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council. Medicaid increases abortion reimbursement by 20%. 13-year-old...
ROCKFORD, IL

