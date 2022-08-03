Read on www.mystateline.com
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Victim Grazed By A Bullet On The West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting victim. It happened around 7:40 pm near Auburn and Central. The victim was grazed by a bullet. The victim went to an address on Summerdale, to seek treatment. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects shoot a Rockford citizen, As they park their vehicle…
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m.,. The Rockford Police Department responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was parking their car in the 2600...
Police want to identify Rockford ‘window smasher’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who reportedly smashed the front window of an E. State Street storefront on Monday. According to police, officers were called to Minglewood, at 333 E. State Street, on Monday, August 1st around 12:40 p.m. The business was closed at […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Loves Park, Shot Multiple Times
UPDATE: Multiple sources are reporting 1 person may have passed away. Officials have not yet released any information on the incident, to confirm this yet. At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to. the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Loves Park for a possible shooting victim. A...
MyStateline.com
Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by
A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car …. Body recovered from...
MyStateline.com
Residents forced from home after two houses catch fire on S. 6th Street
Residents were evacuated by firefighters after two homes caught fire on S. 6th Street on Friday afternoon. Residents forced from home after two houses catch …. Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside …. Colorblind Rockford painter sees his vibrant work …. Rockford golfers raise money for first responders’ …...
WIFR
Two story home in Rockford heavily damaged by smoke, fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teams of first responders took on a working structure fire Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived in the 1000 block of 6th Street to put out the blaze. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but heavy smoke and water damage has displaced residents. Paramedics handed...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford
At approximately 11:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and Oak Knolls Avenue N for a auto accident. *Side note: Units from the Rockford Fire Department were asked to wait for police to check the scene because someone possibly had a weapon, then one person said to be involved was reported to have fled the area on foot.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At A Local Business…
Officials have not released any information on the incident. Sources are reporting an armed robbery this morning at the Fasfuel at State and Bell School. Most the reports said it was to the business. 1 report said it was to a citizen. So it is unclear if it was to...
WIFR
41 firefighters battle blaze on 6th street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A team of first responders took on a large structure fire in the sweltering heat Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived around 12:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of 6th Street to find heavy flames coming from the back of a residents. Temperatures outside neared 90 degrees at the time.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting a shooting. It happened a little after 10 PM in the area of Overdene ave. Initial reports are saying there was a shooting near this location. The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital via private transport. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at...
MyStateline.com
Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified
Body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified. Residents forced from home after two houses catch …. Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside …. Colorblind Rockford painter sees his vibrant work …. Rockford golfers raise money for first...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Marijuana and Firearms Seized During A Traffic Stop, 2 Arrested…
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m.,. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of West State Street and. Henrietta Avenue. During the stop, officers located and recovered three handguns, a loaded. extended magazine, and approximately 29 grams of cannabis. The Winnebago County State’s...
WIFR
Multiple handguns recovered in Rockford during traffic stop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men are behind bars for weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop Tuesday evening. Stephan Stephens, 20 and Sir Love, 21, both of Rockford were pulled over in the area of West State Street and Henrietta Avenue. During the stop, officers determined that Stephens had a suspended license. Police also located three handguns, a loaded extended magazine and 29 grams of cannabis.
MyStateline.com
Body recovered from Rock River
A missing kayaker's body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful …. Craft breweries in trouble as carbon dioxide in short …. Rockford art show features paintings created by dogs. YWCA acquires Literacy Council. Medicaid increases abortion reimbursement by 20%. 13-year-old...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Serious Injuries After Two Vehicle Accident In Rockford
At approximately 4:40 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of W State Street and Willard Avenue for a two vehicle accident. One person was reported to be seriously injured and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Avoid the area for awhile. If you like Rockford...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police arrest a man for a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police
Approximately 5:10 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers observed a vehicle, reported stolen out. of Rockford, on Jefferson Street. The vehicle fled from officers and ultimately struck another. vehicle on W. State Street. The driver, Maurice Gregg, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a. brief foot pursuit, he was...
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Bad Three Vehicle Accident With Extrication In Rockford
At approximately 8:00 tonight emergency personnel were called to the area of S Mulford Road and Charles Street for a bad accident. Two vehicles had heavy damage and one vehicle possibly hit a house or came close to it. One person required extrication because they were trapped inside the vehicle.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: On Friday, Police arrest a subject for marijuana and a firearm in Rockford
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Rockford. Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400 block of Kishwaukee. Street. During the traffic stop, officers were able to locate and recover a loaded handgun, over. 96 grams of marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia....
