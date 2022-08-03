ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Florida Woman Drives Golf Cart On Interstate

By Travis Daily
995qyk.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 995qyk.com

Comments / 1

yeah...that
2d ago

Thank heavens for that semi truck driver! She could have ended up dead. Big shoutout to FHP. ❤️

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys

MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
OVIEDO, FL
multihousingnews.com

Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida

Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

LOBSTER MINI-SEASON IN THE FLORIDA KEYS SEES MAJOR VIOLATIONS

A busy lobster mini-season in the Florida Keys resulted in several resource violations spotted by Florida Fish & Wildlife officers. Meanwhile, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators stopped hundreds of vessels and made several arrests during the two-day season. Among the arrests was a man who...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Driving#Truck Drivers#In The News#Interstate 95#Florida Woman#Florida Highway Patrol#Lsb Source News Channel
villages-news.com

Iowa retiree in golf cart arrested after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441

An Iowa retiree in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Allen Burdette Russell, 63, who lives at 354 Ivanhoe Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a beige Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.
LADY LAKE, FL
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
ORANGE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10NEWS

Coast Guard: 2 people found dead, 8 rescued from waters off Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued eight people and found two dead Friday afternoon off the waters of the Florida Keys. A tweet from the agency explains crews are on scene after several reports of people in the water off the coasts of the Lower Keys.
CBS Miami

Search on for missing people off Florida Keys after 'rustic vessel' capsizes

MIAMI - On Saturday, the US Coast Guard continued searching for five people in the water after a migrant boat capsized approximately 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key. Officials said good Samaritans and partner agency crews rescued 8 people. Six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation. Two were rescued in good health. Two bodies were pulled from the water by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.The Coast Guard received reports of people in the water at approximately 10 a.m., Friday. "It was determined a rustic vessel on an illegal voyage to the United States capsized with 15 people aboard," officials...
ACCIDENTS
995qyk.com

Soak Away Your Troubles At Florida’s First Beer Spa

Time to take relaxation to a new level as you soak away your troubles at Florida’s first beer spa. That’s right, beer spa!. Take a trek to Orlando and treat your body to a sumptuous soak in barley and hops. My Beer Spa is the first place in the Sunshine State offering what they call “a hop infusion treatment.” The beer tubs are filled with all the ingredients that make beer: water, barley, hops, and brewers yeast. The only thing different about this mixture when compared to the beer we drink is that it doesn’t undergo the fermentation process. That’s right, you’re soaking in non-alcoholic beer.
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?

Michael Baker, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. If you're a Floridian or have spent time in Florida, you're likely no stranger to alligators. They aren't rare. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida is home to around 1.3 million alligators. To put that in perspective, Census data indicated that Florida had a population of 21,781,128 in 2020. However, there is a type of alligator is quite rare in Florida - the white alligator.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy