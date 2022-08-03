Read on www.wtva.com
HSFT Stop #40 — Columbus Christian Rams
Columbus, Miss (WCBI) — Columbus Christian Academy has had a revolving door at the head coach position but Jeremy Brock wants to put a stop to that and create a winning environment. “I’m really trying to change the culture around here because something we’ve talked about, you can talk...
Class of 2023 Wide Receiver Justin Brown Announces Commitment to Mississippi State
Mississippi State received a commitment from Class of 2023 wide receiver Justin Brown on Friday afternoon.
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
Goings On with Grant: Ranch House Diner reopens for breakfast
As sure as the rooster crows, so are the stovetops lit once more at one local Columbus diner. Ranch House Diner, at 807 Alabama St., reopened on Tuesday to serve breakfast from 5:30 to 10:30 am. The diner closed in June because of increased operating costs and a lack of help, owner Sammy Sullivan said.
Golden Triangle Theatre finds new home at old church
The Golden Triangle Theatre has found a new home in a familiar place, the former First Baptist Church building on Seventh Street North in downtown Columbus. The massive structure, built in 1908, had been on the market since 2005 before Vince Rapisarda purchased it earlier this year. He was soon approached by the organization about potentially using part of the space.
Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal
Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
Artesia Day 2022 is here and people are thrilled
ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s one of the oldest small town festivals in the area. The Artesia Day Festival kicked off Thursday night and continues throughout the weekend. People are excited to be back in the small town for the festivities they’ve grown to love more and more over the years.
Community rallies around beloved waitress following house fire
STARKVILLE — When entering Starkville Cafe, one thing sure to stand out through the sea of faces is the smile of Shirley Powell. Some people call her Shelia. Others Shirley. She laughs when she thinks about the mixup that caused her different names. “My momma said when she named...
Pet of the Week - Milo
Milo is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for August 5, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $25. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat
TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
UPDATE: All four Alcorn County jail escapees caught
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Four Alcorn County inmates are back in custody after their arrests nearly 24 hours after they escaped from the county jail. Law enforcement arrested the fourth inmate, Landon Braudway, early Saturday northwest of Corinth near the Tennessee line where someone lives on County Road 793.
Officials: All four inmates who escaped after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof back in custody
Mississippi officials report that all four inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning are back in custody. Three of the inmates were caught and taken back into custody in Baton Rouge Friday night. The fourth inmate — Landon Braudway — was taken back into custody in Alcorn...
Aberdeen, MS – James Strawhorn, Vincent Hale Die in ATV Crash on Old Wren Rd
The collision was reported at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Old Wren Road and Wren Cemetary Road. It was reported that 22-year-old James Strawhorn was driving a motorcycle on the roadway. Strawhorn was involved in a collision with a four-wheeler operated by 54-year-old Vincent Hale. The cause of...
Teenager facing charges in Starkville after robbery
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is facing charges in Starkville after a robbery Wednesday afternoon. Police arrested 17-year-old Jamionte Paster and charged him with armed robbery after an incident on Sherman Street. Investigators say Paster and the victim know each other. No injuries were reported. Police have not...
Amory man died 10 days after wreck
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.
Authorities: 4 inmates flee after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof
Four men escaped from a Mississippi jail early Friday by cutting a hole in the facility’s roof, authorities said. Security camera footage shows the inmates running east from the prison toward the National Guard Armory in Corinth around 2 a.m., said Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell. The four escapees...
