Autism early intervention services lacking in NJ, Rutgers says

Eating disorders in NJ teens have been getting worse
A new study confirms eating disorders, especially among New Jersey teens, have worsened significantly during the pandemic. Hospital Association president and CEO Cathy Bennett said the COVID health crisis has had a significant impact “on the mental health, the behavioral health of our youth in New Jersey.”. The report,...
NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school
Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
Amid teacher shortage, N.J. looks for ways to make it easier to become an educator
With school districts continuing to face serious teacher shortages, New Jersey officials on Wednesday considered several proposals to make it easier to become a teacher in the state. In a marathon 4.5 hour public meeting, the New Jersey Board of Education Wednesday reviewed a host of rule changes regarding standards...
Could the spotted lanternfly help control another invasive NJ species?
The spotted lanternfly has been a hot topic lately in New Jersey, particularly along the Shore. Here, beachgoers in certain areas are starting to notice an abundance of these insects taking over in areas that typically wouldn't be of concern. New Jersey as a whole didn't start experiencing these bugs...
Philly woman's unborn baby died of listeria after she ate contaminated spinach, lawsuit claims
A Philadelphia woman who alleges her unborn child died after she ate baby spinach contaminated with listeria has filed a product liability lawsuit against salad producer Fresh Express and the Fresh Grocer grocery store chain. Mecca Shabazz, 25, was 30 weeks and six days pregnant when she was diagnosed with...
Clear backpacks, a flawed solution you can see right through (Opinion)
I know they mean well. I know teachers and administration at our public schools have the same vested interest in preventing gun violence as parents and the kids themselves. After all, teachers have been among those killed too. But what some districts in New Jersey are doing isn’t going to...
NJ hospital company to continue childcare service after pleas by employees
Parents hoping to keep the on-site child care centers at Hackensack Meridian Health facilities have won a major battle but can not yet claim victory. Hackensack Meridian Health will keep its on-site child care facilities open beyond December after receiving “thoughtful input from our team members and the community," according to a statement obtained by New Jersey 101.5.
New study accurately places New Jersey in this Hogwarts House
A new study came out that placed each state into a Hogwarts House and New Jersey’s pick could not be more accurate. Whether you’ve read the books, watched the movies, visited the theme parks, or even none of the above, you’ve heard of Harry Potter. If you...
Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation
New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
Clear backpacks now required for kids as young as pre-K in N.J. district
A Middlesex County public school district will require all students — from pre-K to 12th grade — to use clear plastic backpacks in the upcoming school year over the objections of some families who say see-thru bags are an invasion of privacy. Every student in South River public...
Some of the most polluted and toxic sites in NJ now have new life
The United States Environmental Protection Agency makes distinctions between redeveloping lands that have been designated as Superfund areas, and other contaminated sites such as brownfields. For the former, there are nearly 60 sites in New Jersey that have cleared a certain level of remediation to be declared safe for reuse,...
Poisonous mushrooms in New Jersey you don’t want to eat
Every summer right around the peak of the heat in late July or early August these strange, scary looking things pop up in my front yard. They're in the same spot every year and seem to get bigger some years more than others. One of them has quadrupled in size...
NJ will test electric school buses at a cost of up to $45 million
New Jersey will spend up to $45 million to give electric school buses a trial run in select school districts. Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed legislation to create the Electric School Bus Program, which will run over three years. “Some of the most important vehicles traversing our state’s roads...
Here’s how you can join the fight against sexualizing kids in NJ (Opinion)
A few weeks ago I introduced you to Garwood Board of Education Member Sal Piarulli who introduced the resolution that shot down the State Board of Education's sexualized curriculum. Garwood was the first in the state to shoot down the radicalized curriculum. Now, at least 18 districts have followed suit...
Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say
CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
Free training for NJ residents — how to spot, help a problem gambler
An online training program that would cost out-of-staters hundreds of dollars is available for free to New Jersey residents, through the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey. The material featured in the counselor training for disordered gambling is advanced enough to help individuals meet requirements for international counselor certification,...
25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status
Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
One of the most Instagramable spots in NJ is this Mays Landing landmark
One of the most popular social media platforms within the entire Garden State is Instagram. Believe it or not, even with the rise of the TikTok generation, Facebook and Instagram are still the most popular social media apps in New Jersey. Since that's the case, it may not need further...
NJ hospitals could lose funding that helps to protect victims of violence
A coalition of community-based partners is urging New Jersey officials to use federal COVID relief funds to keep afloat a set of programs designed to assist and protect victims of violence. They were informed in July that federal funding would be ending for nine hospital-based violence intervention programs throughout the...
Why can’t New Jersey simply do this to stop unfair E-ZPass fines (Opinion)
There's been quite a bit of talk lately involving automatic tolling by E-ZPass. First, we reported on the issue at the Trenton-Morrisville Bridge that resulted in drivers getting vastly overcharged by E-ZPass. Then the following morning, Bill Spadea was taking calls from you talking about issues you dealt with when...
