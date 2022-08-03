Luray discusses approach to reducing ‘blighted properties and derelict buildings’

Read on pagevalleynews.com
royalexaminer.com
Supervisors reject tourism friendly Route 211 Bike Route designation, tables decision on Sheriff’s Office replacement of four vehicles
In addition to a number of sometimes eye-opening monthly reports, including from the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, the County Department of Social Services, and VDOT, at its first monthly meeting of August, Tuesday morning August 2nd, the Warren County Board of Supervisors tackled some “Unfinished Business” and several items removed from a lengthy Consent Agenda for additional scrutiny prior to adjourning to an expanded Closed Session.
blueridgeleader.com
Playing politics in Purcellville – “Harassment,” really?
You can tell it’s election time in Purcellville when accusations fly from the dais. At Purcellville’s July 26 Town Council Work Session, Council Member Mary Jane Williams read into the record an explosive accusation from Council Member Erin Rayner. In her written statement, Rayner accused Council Member Stan...
royalexaminer.com
17-year-old charged with ‘Driving Under the Influence’ in fatal Rockingham County two-vehicle collision – speed also cited as factor in ongoing investigation
According to Virginia State Police (VSP) a 17-year-old driver has been charged with “Driving Under the Influence” in the death of a 71-year-old driver in a mid-evening two-vehicle collision Wednesday, August 3, in Rockingham County. According to the VSP press release on the accident the northbound 2008 BMW driven by the unidentified 17-year-old minor male was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it and a 1997 Mercury Villager attempting to make a left turn onto Route 42 after stopping at a westbound stop sign on Route 765, collided. There was one passenger in each vehicle, another 17-year-old male in the BMW, and a 78-year-old female in the Mercury. The investigation into the accident continues.
restonnow.com
Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 1-5 The weekend is almost here. Before you cool off at the nearest swimming pool or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in…. Live Fairfax: Meet your Fairfax County guide!. RestonNow.com August 5,...
schillingshow.com
Schilling Show host prevails in Albemarle County civil rights voting suit
Charlottesville, VA August 4, 2022 — Radio host and SchillingShow.com founder, Rob Schilling today prevailed in settling his civil rights lawsuit against Albemarle County elections officials. The settlement agreement between the parties follows Schilling’s claims of assault (as captured on video) and requires the Defendants to pay Mr. Schilling...
Extreme heat leads to hospitalization of 8 people at Stafford County Public School event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Stafford County Public School's (SCPS) event took a turn for the worse when extreme heat caused 100 people to feel ill, requiring aid from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS. Eight people from the event were so ill that they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
WHSV
I-81 S right lane closed in Frederick County for emergency bridge repair
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed this Tuesday afternoon, August 2, near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs. The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester.
WTOP
Prince William County employees to get bonuses
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one...
Inside Nova
Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
visitshenandoahcounty.com
Pet Stop, Shenandoah County, Virginia
Here in Shenandoah County, we know that many of our visitors enjoy traveling with their dogs, so we have just the weekend for you and your loyal companion to enjoy together. The region offers numerous hikes throughout the George Washington National Forest, public river access, and plenty of pet friendly restaurants, wineries and breweries to relax afterwards. Cool down with a splash in the Shenandoah River and unwind at a pet-friendly vacation rental home or hotel.
jmu.edu
Tomorrow: Large-scale emergency drill
Harrisonburg, Virginia — Local public safety entities and James Madison University will hold a large-scale emergency drill on Wednesday, August 3 in the vicinity of Godwin Hall and the Village Area. The exercise will begin around 8 a.m. and last through lunchtime. Members of the campus and local communities...
pagevalleynews.com
Page County Ruritans to host ‘Walk for Mental Health’ Sept. 10 on Hawksbill Greenway
Now more than ever, mental health issues, including those that lead to suicide, need to be addressed. While this problem is not new, there are community resources available. However, sadly, over the last couple of years, our community has seen the effects of mental illness and suicide close to home, especially for our youth.
visitshenandoah.org
Unexpected Fun in Shenandoah County, VA
Inhale the last of summer with a fun weekend in Shenandoah County, Virginia. The activities that await are sure to surprise you and will certainly coax a giggle out of your kiddos (and maybe you, too!). Ready for the best pomp Shenandoah County has to offer? We are too! Right this way …
blueridgeleader.com
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: Saint Louis, Loudoun County
The traffic along the main drag just keeps barreling through; I doubt that many of these drivers even pause long enough to appreciate the views of Mount Weather out on the Blue Ridge from this lower vantage point. I turned off onto a side tangent, to get a better (and...
theriver953.com
Increased emergency presence expected in Winchester through 8/10
The City of Winchester announced through their CitE-Newsletter that increased emergency presence and personnel is to be expected at the Shihadeh Innovation Center today Aug. 5 through Wed. Aug 10. The activity will take place behind John Handley High School today Aug. 5 until 6 p.m. for training exercises. The...
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
WTOP
I-66 toll lanes scheduled to open in December
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. With less than six months until the expected opening date for the Interstate 66 Outside the Beltway toll lanes, work crews are cranking through over $30 million worth of work per month as they race to the megaproject’s finish line.
pagevalleynews.com
Page One needs help keeping the lights on
LURAY, Aug. 2 — Lois Shaffer, longtime director of Page One, says some folks are being left in the dark. “Since March, they are cutting off” people with delinquent utility bills, Shaffer said. Prior to that, for much of 2020 and 2021, utility providers, including the county’s three towns (for water and sewer), were reluctant to push collections and cut off service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
cbs19news
Scenic Railway now offering recreational tours
STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Staunton had developed a new attraction called the Virginia Scenic Railway. It has two tracks. One track is called the Blue Ridge Flyer, and the other one is called the Alleghany Special. Both of these trains take riders to view the incredible scenery of Virginia.
