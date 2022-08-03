Following Kansas vote, Florida Democrats say abortion is on the ballot this year

Read on www.mynews13.com
Related
mynews13.com
Kush Con highlights Florida's growing cannabis industry
TAMPA, Fla. — Last weekend in Tampa it was Comic Con —his weekend, it’s Kush Con. More than 150 vendors with the growing cannabis industry set up at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend for Kush Con — a trade show to help the public and folks in the industry to learn more about cannabis in Florida.
mynews13.com
'Unconscionable': Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren speaks out against DeSantis
TAMPA — About 24 hours after he was suspended as state attorney of the 13th Judicial District, Andrew Warren said he is still exploring his legal options. Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren spoke with reporters Friday morning. He criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis for both the suspension and timing. Warren...
mynews13.com
Texas governor sends bus of migrants to NYC
A group of migrants sent to New York City by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrived in Manhattan by bus on Friday, escalating what Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday called a “crisis” fueled by a lack of city housing and resources for asylum seekers. The drop-off marked the first...
mynews13.com
Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin for the 2024 national convention, a win for the city on the shores of Lake Michigan after its hosting of the Democratic convention in 2020 was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision in favor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
Central Florida program teaches piano, discipline to underprivileged kids
Thanks to the Steinway Society of Central Florida, a number of students learned a new musical skill over the summer through a program that teaches piano to underprivileged kids across Central Florida. What You Need To Know. The Steinway Society of Central Florida provides lessons for underprivileged musicians. One of...
mynews13.com
N.C. State researchers help tap the potential of hog waste lagoons
RALEIGH, N.C. — With the help of researchers at N.C. State, North Carolina's swine industry, one of its most profitable agriculture sectors, could soon be making money off its waste as well. According to N.C. State, there's over $900 million of phosphorus sitting in swine lagoons across the state....
mynews13.com
Ohio retailers hope for boost during tax-free weekend
CLEVELAND — This weekend the Buckeye State is giving shoppers a little extra bang for their buck. The state’s sales tax holiday started at midnight Friday, Aug. 5 and goes through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. During the holiday, items of clothing priced at $75 or less, and...
mynews13.com
As Wisconsin State Fair kicks off, first fairgoers enjoy traditions, new foods
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair is officially underway. At 10 a.m. on Thursday, die-hard enthusiasts crowded the gates at State Fair Park, not wanting to miss a minute of the fun. Tim Hourigan and Andy Wagner were among them. The two Greenfield friends were lined up...
RELATED PEOPLE
mynews13.com
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambi Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
mynews13.com
Kentucky flood watch warnings make some residents nervous
The ground in Southeast Kentucky has been extremely saturated from a catastrophic flood that hit the area last week and some residents are getting nervous with more rain in the forecast. "We just don’t need anymore rain, that’s for sure," said Knott County resident Loretta Baker. "I think it’s supposed...
mynews13.com
Universal to close summer Tribute Store, SeaWorld reports Q2 earnings and Disney Parks sets D23 Expo plans
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. As Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights creeps closer, Ashley and Allison share some noteworthy updates. Speaking of Halloween, Legoland Florida has “monster” plans for its Brick-or-Treat. And finally, Disney has launched its new MagicBand+ device. Ashley took it for a spin and shares what she learned. Listen to this week's episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
mynews13.com
Turf painting robot gives St. Cloud football new edge
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — If you coach high school football, there are likely two things that you hate: losing and painting fields. "You’re taking about pulling feet and feet of string," said St. Cloud High School football coach Mike Short. "You gotta make sure everything is straight and like in the corner of the end zone you gotta find the Pythagorean theorem."
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews13.com
Halloween Horror Nights updates and Disney's MagicBand+
As Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights creeps closer, Ashley and Allison share some noteworthy updates. Speaking of Halloween, Legoland Florida has “monster” plans for its Brick-or-Treat. And finally, Disney has launched its new MagicBand+ device. Ashley took it for a spin and shares what she learned. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Comments / 0