Boundary Ventures Acquires Cecil County Self-Storage Portfolio in $19M Deal

Owens was the second best-selling boat builder in the world (after Chris-Craft), and was well regarded by all who were into boating, while still making boats with a wood hull. Owens got its start in 1925 on Spa Creek in Annapolis, MD. The family moved its plant to Dundalk, MD, where they built a state-of-the-art industrial boat building facility in 1936. In the late 1940s, they designed and built a 40-foot Owens Cutter sailboat. They sold their design rights in 1950 to Henry Hinckley who built Cutters for the next five years.

