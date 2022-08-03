Boundary Ventures Acquires Cecil County Self-Storage Portfolio in $19M Deal

Read on commercialobserver.com
Related
The Landenberg Store — Local Historic and Cultural Landmark for 150 Years — Up for Sale
Bill and Beth Skalish, owners of Landenberg Village, since 2005.Image via Richard Gaw, Chester County Press. The Landenberg Store has been a mainstay in the small town for the past 150 years, serving the residents through two world wars, a Great Depression, and several economic downturns, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press.
Cape Gazette
LLC sued over handling of prominent Lewes Beach lot
A Wilmington-based real estate development company has filed a lawsuit against White Bucks LLC and its principal owners Rick Quill, Joe Johnson and Karla Johnson, claiming the defendants agreed to sell a prominent Lewes Beach lot before pursuing a higher sale price from the city. Apennine Acquisition Co. LLC says...
WBOC
Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore
SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
proptalk.com
Classic Boat: Dundalk-Made Owens Competes in St Michaels
Owens was the second best-selling boat builder in the world (after Chris-Craft), and was well regarded by all who were into boating, while still making boats with a wood hull. Owens got its start in 1925 on Spa Creek in Annapolis, MD. The family moved its plant to Dundalk, MD, where they built a state-of-the-art industrial boat building facility in 1936. In the late 1940s, they designed and built a 40-foot Owens Cutter sailboat. They sold their design rights in 1950 to Henry Hinckley who built Cutters for the next five years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
Plan Ahead: Route 896 Lane Closure Planned for Next 3 Weeks
CHESTER COUNTY, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Route 896 (New London Road) between Morgan Hollow Way and Mill House Drive in New London, Franklin, and London Britain townships, Chester County, on Monday, August 8, through Wednesday, August 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
After 5 years, widening of route 32 in Howard County is complete
After five years, a road widening project along a portion of route 32 in Howard County is complete. Construction was conducted in two phases at a total cost of nearly $170 million.
New project development proposed above Historic Ellicott City
Opponents of a project to build more than 250 apartments and townhomes above Historic Ellicott City say it would add to flood homes on Main Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
baltimorefishbowl.com
Featured Hot Listing: Tranquility and Privacy Abound in this Impeccable Monkton Home
4 beds, 2.5 baths on 3.7 acres offered at $699,000. Tranquility and privacy abound in this impeccable Monkton home sited on nearly 4 acres, surrounded by beautiful grounds and gardens, a true retreat. Classic design elements blend seamlessly with modern updates and a functional layout in this picturesque property. The...
300-year-old home for sale in Lebanon County
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lidl To Open New Maryland Store This Month
Hard discounter Lidl will open a new store in Reisterstown, Md., on Aug. 31, its 21st location in the state, the company announced. The fast-growing retailer, the Arlington, Va.-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, had previously said it will open a new market in Atlanta on Aug. 17. Last month, Lidl opened its first Baltimore location. But this will be its ninth market in the greater Baltimore area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater
A marina, an amphitheater and 4.4 miles of trails are among the features suggested in a proposal for a large new park in Claymont. “We have a team ready … to make it a first-rate amenity,” said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., referring to a group of Delawareans with expertise in the environment, recreation ... Read More
Burger Battle returns Aug. 27 after pandemic hiatus
The Delaware Burger Battle, which spawned winners such as Maiale Deli’s Mexican Burger and Metro Grill’s Peach Burger, returns Saturday, Aug. 27. Ten entries will vie for the burger trophy, with three others going for the alternative burger title. A fundraiser for the Food Bank of Delaware and the Delaware ProStart Program, the battle will start at noon at ... Read More
fox5dc.com
BGE warns customers: 'Scammers working harder than ever'
BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) is warning customers to beware of scammers. Maryland’s largest gas and electric utility company released a notice Thursday notifying people that scammers are aggressively targeting customers in new ways. According to BGE, swindlers take advantage of the hot summer months to...
chestertownspy.org
House of the Week: “Shorewood”
Although the exact date of the construction of this historic house remains a mystery, several clues include the Maryland Historic Trust’s date of approximately mid-19th century, and “Historic Houses of Kent County” date of around 1850. The last word may be a brief mention in the “Middletown Transcript” which noted construction had begun on a “handsome new dwelling house” on a certain Alexander Wilson’s property known as Wilson Point. The County’s 1877 map shows a building on the Sassafras River with a house dating from 1868. Whatever its date, the original façade was inspired by the Italianate style with Victorian flourishes.
foxbaltimore.com
German Shepherd puppy receives life saving-surgery in Harford County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A stray, German Shepherd puppy was given life-saving surgery by the Humane Society of Harford County for an uncommon birth defect. Last week, Harford County Sheriff's Office's animal control brought the young stray dog named Rett into Pleasantville Animal Hospital, for medical attention because he was unable to eat and had a visibly arched back.
WDEL 1150AM
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week
A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
Mercury
Berks food safety inspections: Evidence of rodent activity found at 2 Wyomissing locations
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food...
Great Scott! Newly discovered 1953 time capsule ready to take Del. community back in time
1953 Time Capsule Found! Things are getting heavy in New Castle County, Delaware as the newly discovered time capsule is ready to take a neighborhood back in time.
Comments / 0