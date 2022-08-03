Read on www.witf.org
Man found dead at Harrisburg home: police
Harrisburg police are considering a man’s death suspicious after he was found in a home late Thursday night. According to police, officers were called at 11:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Evergreen Street where the man was dead inside. Police say they are investigating how the man died...
Appalachian Trail double murder convict dies in prison
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The man convicted of murdering two people on the Appalachian Trail in Perry County has died in prison. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says Paul David Crews passed away on July 9, 2022, of natural causes at SCI Fayette. Crews were serving a life sentence...
Charges After A Lancaster County Incident
LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County charged a man with recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. Officers responded at 12:50 a.m. today to the 1600 block of Auction Road in Penn Township for a shooting. Officers learned that William Bonanno of Manheim observed a suspicious person walking near his vehicle, parked outside. Armed with a firearm, Bonanno exited his home to investigate and located two people sitting inside a vehicle near his property. He watched the persons exit the vehicle and walk towards a nearby apartment. Suspecting the occupants were involved in criminal activity, Bonanno confronted the two subjects and a verbal altercation ensued. Bonanno alleged that he “felt in danger for his life,” brandished his firearm, and fired a “warning shot” in the direction of one of the subjects. Bonanno was taken into custody without incident and was processed and charged. The firearm involved was recovered.
Dauphin County couple charged after police find unresponsive 1-year-old
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with multiple crimes against a 1-year-old. Brandi L. Sheesley, 35, and Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, have been charged with aggravated assault- victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older, endangering the welfare of children- parent/guardian/other commits offense and aggravated assault- attempted to cause injury with extreme indifference, according to the criminal complaint.
Suspects in state police car theft were ferrying drugs at time of initial stop, police say
The men arrested Thursday after stealing a Pennsylvania State Police squad car and leading police on a wild chase through central Cumberland County were originally stopped, and ultimately decided to flee from, a car that was packed with heroin and other illegal drugs, according to a search conducted by police Thursday evening.
Boy with autism found in Harrisburg hospital parking lot, parents located
Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department was dispatched for a report of a child wandering in a hospital parking lot.
Man referred to himself as ‘God’ multiple times before running over motorcyclist: police
Harrisburg police are looking for a man they say ran over a motorcyclist in July, causing serious injuries. A warrant on attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges was issued for 45-year-old Francisco Rivera-Montanez, police announced Wednesday. Police were called to the 200 block of South 17th Street around...
Gettysburg police warn of scam targeting healthcare workers
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Gettysburg Police Department is warning residents of a new scam that is currently targeting people in the healthcare field. According to a media release, the phone calls appear as if they are being received from the Gettysburg Police Department’s administrative number, 717-334-1168. The callers are stating that the person they […]
Man Found In Central Pennsylvania Home Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances
A man found dead in his home is being investigated as a "suspicious death," police say. Harrisburg Police were call to a report of a man found dead at home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, according to a release by the department.
York’s 15th homicide victim of 2022 identified: coroner
A 37-year-old man has been identified by the York County Coroner’s office as York city’s 15th homicide victim of the year. Manchester borough resident Leonard Johnson was killed Monday afternoon, in the 100 block of Miller Lane, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters injured in Chambersburg house fire
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on Friday afternoon, according to the Chambersburg Fire Department. The Chambersburg Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Glen Street around 1:15 p.m. for a single-family house fire. All occupants in the home were outside and accounted for upon arrival.
Pennsylvania State Police led on lengthy chase in Cumberland County
A man from Joliet, Illinois, led police on a pursuit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County on Aug. 3, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.
Firefighter, mom charged with abusing 1-year-old who suffered brain bleeds
Police charged a Dauphin County firefighter with aggravated assault after they say he abused his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter causing multiple brain bleeds and bruising. Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, also was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after the girl was found unresponsive Wednesday at her home in the 100 block of Market Street in Wiilliamstown Borough.
Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved. According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop...
PSP Conducting Manhunt In Cumberland Co.
>PSP Conducting Manhunt In Cumberland Co. (Middlesex Twp., PA) - Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of a manhunt in the south central part of the state. They say they're looking for a Black man described as about 22-years-old, five-foot-seven, 130-to-140 pounds last seen wearing a black shirt. PSP says the search is happening along Harrisburg Pike in Cumberland County. It's not yet known why police are searching for the man.
Police take suspect into custody after manhunt in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Authorities say they have taken the suspect into custody, and more information is expected to be released when it becomes available. PREVIOUSLY: State Police are searching for a man and warning the public to avoid the area of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex...
Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
Midstate fire companies warn to watch for scammers
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire companies across the Midstate are sending a warning to people asking them to be on the lookout for scammers. The scammers are sending text messages about how you can buy t-shirts from first responders when in reality, those funds will go into the scammer’s pockets. Firefighters say we all […]
Manhunt At Carlisle Hotel: State Police (DEVELOPING)
A manhunt is underway at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Thursday, August 4, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police are on the scene of a foot pursuit at the EconoLodge located at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. The wanted man is described as Black, approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs, and was last...
Police: Human remains found last week are those of missing Steelton man
Police in Steelton have identified the human remains found in the borough last week as those of a man who went missing last year. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 800 block of North Front Street on July 27, according to Steelton Police. An investigation...
