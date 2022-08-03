ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

PennLive.com

Man found dead at Harrisburg home: police

Harrisburg police are considering a man’s death suspicious after he was found in a home late Thursday night. According to police, officers were called at 11:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Evergreen Street where the man was dead inside. Police say they are investigating how the man died...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Appalachian Trail double murder convict dies in prison

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The man convicted of murdering two people on the Appalachian Trail in Perry County has died in prison. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says Paul David Crews passed away on July 9, 2022, of natural causes at SCI Fayette. Crews were serving a life sentence...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Charges After A Lancaster County Incident

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County charged a man with recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. Officers responded at 12:50 a.m. today to the 1600 block of Auction Road in Penn Township for a shooting. Officers learned that William Bonanno of Manheim observed a suspicious person walking near his vehicle, parked outside. Armed with a firearm, Bonanno exited his home to investigate and located two people sitting inside a vehicle near his property. He watched the persons exit the vehicle and walk towards a nearby apartment. Suspecting the occupants were involved in criminal activity, Bonanno confronted the two subjects and a verbal altercation ensued. Bonanno alleged that he “felt in danger for his life,” brandished his firearm, and fired a “warning shot” in the direction of one of the subjects. Bonanno was taken into custody without incident and was processed and charged. The firearm involved was recovered.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County couple charged after police find unresponsive 1-year-old

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with multiple crimes against a 1-year-old. Brandi L. Sheesley, 35, and Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, have been charged with aggravated assault- victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older, endangering the welfare of children- parent/guardian/other commits offense and aggravated assault- attempted to cause injury with extreme indifference, according to the criminal complaint.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Gettysburg police warn of scam targeting healthcare workers

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Gettysburg Police Department is warning residents of a new scam that is currently targeting people in the healthcare field. According to a media release, the phone calls appear as if they are being received from the Gettysburg Police Department’s administrative number, 717-334-1168. The callers are stating that the person they […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

York’s 15th homicide victim of 2022 identified: coroner

A 37-year-old man has been identified by the York County Coroner’s office as York city’s 15th homicide victim of the year. Manchester borough resident Leonard Johnson was killed Monday afternoon, in the 100 block of Miller Lane, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Firefighters injured in Chambersburg house fire

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on Friday afternoon, according to the Chambersburg Fire Department. The Chambersburg Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Glen Street around 1:15 p.m. for a single-family house fire. All occupants in the home were outside and accounted for upon arrival.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Firefighter, mom charged with abusing 1-year-old who suffered brain bleeds

Police charged a Dauphin County firefighter with aggravated assault after they say he abused his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter causing multiple brain bleeds and bruising. Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, also was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after the girl was found unresponsive Wednesday at her home in the 100 block of Market Street in Wiilliamstown Borough.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved. According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop...
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

PSP Conducting Manhunt In Cumberland Co.

>PSP Conducting Manhunt In Cumberland Co. (Middlesex Twp., PA) - Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of a manhunt in the south central part of the state. They say they're looking for a Black man described as about 22-years-old, five-foot-seven, 130-to-140 pounds last seen wearing a black shirt. PSP says the search is happening along Harrisburg Pike in Cumberland County. It's not yet known why police are searching for the man.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27 News

Midstate fire companies warn to watch for scammers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire companies across the Midstate are sending a warning to people asking them to be on the lookout for scammers. The scammers are sending text messages about how you can buy t-shirts from first responders when in reality, those funds will go into the scammer’s pockets. Firefighters say we all […]
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Manhunt At Carlisle Hotel: State Police (DEVELOPING)

A manhunt is underway at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Thursday, August 4, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police are on the scene of a foot pursuit at the EconoLodge located at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. The wanted man is described as Black, approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs, and was last...
CARLISLE, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

