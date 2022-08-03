ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Oconee Enterprise

College of Ministry expands as it celebrates 10 years

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Athens College of Ministry. Looking back, the college was founded by five trustees with a vision to create a Christian higher education institution in our local community. The College opened its doors for fall semester 2012 as the Athens School of Ministry and Worship Arts, leasing space from Watkinsville First UMC.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

CCSD reports Milestone Test results

The Clarke County School District says its students made strides in the most recent round of Georgia Milestone Tests. The report comes as students in Athens lagged behind the state average. From the CCSD website…. Georgia Milestones test scores for the 2021-22 school year were released last week for schools...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence

BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Gwinnett County students are beginning the new school year Wednesday in a new high school that’s the first of its kind in Georgia. Seckinger High School, located near Buford in the Hamilton Mill area, has a high-tech theme throughout its curriculum. “Everything that is...
Local
Georgia Education
City
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
Education
Oconee Enterprise

Oconee photographer publishes new book

Since the age of 12, photography has been a part of Oconee County native Chris Greer’s life. His passion for capturing the magic of life began after receiving an old film camera from his father. Greer said he didn’t know much about photography and had to learn the ins...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter

Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
#High School#Athens Academy#Capstone
College Football HQ

Georgia football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for defending national champion Georgia in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Georgia football schedule for the Bulldogs' 2022 season. 2022 Georgia Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Atlanta) Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Samford Week 3, ...
ATHENS, GA
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Education
Oconee Enterprise

TSPLOST returns to the ballot

If at first you don’t succeed, try again. That’s the thinking of the Oconee County Board of Commissioners, whose five members voted Tuesday to put a 1 percent Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax back on the ballot after it failed to pass last year. Although a...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Red and Black

Athens Restaurant Roundup: Surcheros opens, Dooley’s adds lunch service

With kids back in school and college students returning to campus, restaurants are expanding hours and offering deals. Here's this week's roundup of restaurant news. Surcheros, a chain with locations in Georgia and Florida has opened its restaurant on Baxter Street in the redeveloped shopping center that’s also home to Slutty Vegan. Throughout the opening week the restaurant is giving away merch and promotional items. The restaurant offers variations on Tex-Mex fare like burritos and tacos and its menu includes a range of vegetarian-friendly items, too.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Sewer blockage causes 2,873-gallon leak, contaminating Lake Herrick

On July 29 around 10:30 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department was notified of a sewage leak off of East Campus Road, contaminating Lake Herrick and surrounding tributaries. Construction debris fell into a sewer main causing a blockage, Public Utilities Director Hollis Terry said in an email to The...
ATHENS, GA
Talking With Tami

The Country Club Of The South, My Experience

Hey guys wanted to share my experience yesterday that was super fun. Yesterday afternoon I was invited out to lunch with a friend where he plays golf. I’ve been in Atlanta since 2005 and with my line of work, I’ve been to lots of golfing charity events on magnificent golf courses and to many country clubs but I have never been to The Country Club of the South located in Johns Creek.
JOHNS CREEK, GA

