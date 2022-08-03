Rochester farm wins 200k ‘Hometown Proud’ contest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester-based nonprofit farm, Homestead for Hope, has won $200,000 in the Kubota Hometown Proud contest.

Homestead for Hope is an inclusive community farm for workers both with and without disabilities.

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, the U.S. Kubota Tractor Corporation held the Hometown Proud Contest.

To prop up organizations across the country that help to revitalize underserved communities, Kubota issued five $100,000 grants out of 900 contest applicants nationwide. Homesteads for Hope, after winning an online community vote, had their grant amount doubled to $200,000.

To celebrate, the farm is including cake and ice cream at their weekly music night on August 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The 55-acre community farm located along the Erie Canal was chosen due to its use of “nature’s classroom” to teach life skills and job expertise to people with disabilities. They currently serve over 600 families and have over 3,000 visitors annually.

With the Community Choice Grant they received, Homesteads for Hope looks to continue to make their land more accessible, which includes plans for an inclusive housing village for employees.

“It’s heartbreaking to turn away families who are desperate for programming and housing options for their loved ones with special needs,” Grants and Media Coordinator Heather Burroughs said. “This funding is a very big deal for Homesteads for Hope and we will make the most out of every penny! […] No words could adequately describe this place and the hope it stirs inside people. We encourage everyone to come out and see it for themselves.”

