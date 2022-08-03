Report: UConn students lack awareness, trust in sexual assault resources

Read on www.ctpublic.org
Washington Examiner
Biden's Title IX guidance would force schools to choose between indoctrinating or feeding students
The Biden administration’s new Title IX guidance, released last month, is a radical and almost certainly unconstitutional distortion of the original statute — one that threatens free speech, due process, women’s rights, and even parental rights. It even threatens schools’ ability to provide for and feed students in need.
Most Students Who Left College During COVID Want to Return — But Many Can’t
Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism. Enrollment in colleges and universities continued its steep plunge this spring, down 4.7% from a year ago. The nation’s higher education drop is worsening — but not for the reasons you might think.
Washington Examiner
'Wokeness' overtakes 'three R's' in college teacher training
A national effort to elevate racial, sexual, and financial diversity in how colleges educate future teachers has taken root, leading to concerns that teachers are taking their “indoctrination” into classrooms of children as young as 5, according a search of university websites and a groundbreaking new study. A...
US Department of Education opens investigation into USC after a student accused the school of allowing antisemitism on campus
The US Department of Education has opened an investigation into the University of Southern California after a student accused the university of allowing antisemitism to fester on campus, which led her to resign from her post as student government vice president, according to a Tuesday news release from a Jewish advocacy institution.
122 Teachers Speak: Surviving Student Learning Loss, Behavior Challenges
“My eighth graders wouldn’t use capital letters, periods, punctuation…I had to do mini lessons to review.” Eighth grade teacher, Cheraw, SC “Angry outbursts over little things, physical violence… no sense of the purpose of school… it’s boring or not fun… They don’t know why they’re mad or sad.” Second grade teacher, Carrollton, TX “They don’t […]
Connecticut sets up website for women seeking abortions
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut launched a website and telephone hotline on Friday designed to link people seeking abortions with resources in the state. Gov. Ned Lamont, who has touted Connecticut as a haven for women needing reproductive health care after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, said the hotline and website will provide information about Connecticut’s laws, abortion providers and other services such as transportation to clinics.
TSU Offers Students Online Classes Amid Growing HBCU Housing Crisis
Tennessee State University is the latest HBCU fraught with tackling on-campus housing accommodations for students. The post TSU Offers Students Online Classes Amid Growing HBCU Housing Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
ADDitude
When Schools Resist Evaluating & Addressing Learning Disabilities
Almost two-thirds of children with ADHD have at least one other condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; 45 percent are affected by learning disorders, 32 percent by anxiety, 17 percent by a mood disorder, and 14 percent by autism spectrum disorder. Yet despite the prevalence of co-occurring conditions, experts in the field — advocates, learning specialists, and psychologists — report that many students with ADHD do not receive assessments for common comorbidities, at least initially.
