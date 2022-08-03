Goodview man sentenced to 8 years in prison for DUI crash involving infant

Read on wset.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSET
Bedford County bus driver accused of DUI, child endangerment pleads not guilty
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A former Bedford County school bus driver who is accused of picking up children in her personal vehicle while she was under the influence, pleaded not guilty. Kimberly Ricketts admitted in court today the evidence is sufficient to convict her. Last October, authorities say...
WSLS
Man facing felony charges after Roanoke police chase results in crash
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is facing felony charges and a woman is hospitalized after a police chase that resulted in a crash in Roanoke on Thursday morning, according to authorities. Authorities said that officers were doing a routine patrol route in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE...
WSLS
Pittsylvania County man arrested on drug, firearm charges
GRETNA, Va. – A Pittsylvania County man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Childress was arrested after their Special Investigative Division conducted a narcotics search warrant at his home on Monday. Authorities said that investigators found methamphetamines, money,...
whee.net
Man who struck child exited school bus sentenced to prison
Man involved in Henry County school bus hit-and-run sentenced to prison. A man accused of hitting an 8-year-old boy as he got off the school bus appeared in court Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Roanoke man charged following high-speed chase, ramming police cars
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is in custody after crashing into police patrol cars and leading them on a high-speed chase. At approximately 9:50 a.m. on August 4, Roanoke Police officers saw an suspect in a parked vehicle that they knew had active felony warrants in the 400-block of Elm Avenue SE.
WDBJ7.com
Man pleads guilty, faces prison for hitting boy getting off school bus
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of hitting a boy who had just gotten off a school bus in Henry County has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to two years, eight months behind bars. David Walker was sentenced Wednesday. The Martinsville man was arrested for the hit-and-run of...
chathamstartribune.com
Former county administrator files assault and battery charge
Former Pittsylvania County administrator David Smitherman has filed a charge of assault and battery with Pittsylvania County General District Court against Chris Baker of Penhook. The incident included Smitherman being pushed into the water at Smith Mountain Lake. According to the criminal complaint, on July 31 around 1 p.m., Smitherman...
WDBJ7.com
Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was arrested after a chase and crash in southeast Roanoke Thursday. Shortly before 10 a.m. August 4, Roanoke Police officers on patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw a person in a parked vehicle they knew had active felony warrants, according to police. Officers in two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the man’s vehicle to keep him from going anyway, but the suspect, Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and drove off according to police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drugs seized from Pittsylvania Co. home; man in custody
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a Pittsylvania County home on Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Investigative Division “executed a narcotics search warrant” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a home in the 800 block of Gallows Road in […]
wfxrtv.com
Police: Car chase, foot chase across SE Roanoke ends with man arrested
UPDATE 4:34 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department released new details about an incident that started as a police chase and ended with a crash and a man behind bars Thursday morning. Authorities say the incident started in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE when they were performing a routine...
WSET
Stolen vehicle out of Campbell Co. recovered in Lynchburg: Sheriff's Office
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle stolen in July has been recovered in the Lynchburg area on Wednesday. They said the black 2019 Dodge Journey stolen from Odara Drive in the Timberlake area on July 20 was found. The beige 2007 Kia...
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County administrator claims he was assaulted at lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A former Pittsylvania County administrator claims he was assaulted at Smith Mountain Lake. According to David Smitherman's complaint, the incident happened Sunday at The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook. Former Pittsylvania County administrator claims he was assaulted at lake by Caitlyn Frolo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two teens die in Long Island house fire, police say
Authorities responded to the blaze at the Spring Lane residence in Noyac at around 3:35 a.m. Three people had escaped the fire but two female teens were unaccounted for, police said.
WSLS
Music scholarship set up in honor of local murder victim
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A special tribute after a horrific tragedy. Emily Bivins was a victim of a triple homicide that happened in Pittsylvania County in 2019 that left the Southside shaken. Emily’s brother, Matthew Bernard was charged with brutally murdering her, her one-year-old son, and their mother.
WDBJ7.com
I-81S back open in Montgomery Co. after vehicle fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has been reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: VDOT says a vehicle fire has closed a portion of I-81S in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. The fire was reported at mile marker 127. Travelers can expect delays.
smithmountainlake.com
Law enforcement meet the public in Westlake
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office once again hosted its National Night Out in Westlake on Aug. 2. The annual event has become a popular event for the community bringing not only law enforcement, but members of public safety from around the region. “It is such a great opportunity to...
altavistajournal.com
Hurt residents concerned after suspected KKK flyers distributed
“This doesn’t belong in our community” – Law enforcement speaks out. Flyers anonymously distributed in the wee hours of the morning at some residences in the Town of Hurt have created a stir in the community. The incident is believed to be the work of the Klu Klux Klan.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer fire cleared on I-81N near exit 140 in Roanoke Co.
UPDATE 4:53 a.m. (8/5/22): VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire has been cleared in Roanoke County, allowing crews to reopen all northbound lanes on I-81. — ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers can expect several miles of delays due to a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 North in Roanoke County. The...
wfirnews.com
Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway
While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
WDBJ7.com
One injured in Roanoke Avenue fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening in a kitchen fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave SW, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS says the fire was an accidental grease fire. Crews estimated the damage to the property and contents to be around $4,500.
Comments / 0