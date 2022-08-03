Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival announces 26 films for 2022 showcase

Read on www.accessatlanta.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Outkast’s Big Boi showcases Atlanta studio ‘The Dungeon’ on truTV series
If you know anything about Outkast, you know just how legendary The Dungeon is. The studio is well known for being the basement where Outkast first got together as a part of the Dungeon Family and started on their musical journey. Classics like “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” “Elevators” and “Spottieottiedopaliscious” were all made there. The Dungeon is putting another notch on its hip-hop history heavyweight belt, as it was featured on truTV’s “101 Places To Party Before You Die.”
10 worthwhile hobbies to pick up in metro Atlanta
After a few years of being stuck in a pandemic and confined to Netflix, it’s time to get out and explore new hobbies – and make friends along the way! So next time that TV remote control and couch call your name, resist the urge to plop down and crack open that bag of chips. Instead, check out some of the following social activities and clubs in Atlanta that will have you gaining new skills while making friends and having fun.
Black Restaurant Week kicks off Aug. 5 in Atlanta
August is National Black Business month, so it’s the perfect time for Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta. Before we dive into the details, let’s talk about exactly what Black Restaurant Week (BRW) is. The week, created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson in 2016, was designed to celebrate “the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine nationwide. Through a series of events and promotional campaigns, Black Restaurant Week’s culinary initiatives help introduce culinary businesses and culinary professionals to the community.”
Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee
We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive in Decatur
21 Savage is making sure the kids have everything they need as they head back to the classroom. The Grammy award-winning artist and his “Leading By Example Foundation” are on their seventh year of ensuring they’re prepared for back-to-school season. The event will provide local students with school supplies, backpacks, uniforms and other school essentials. They’re even taking it a step further to make sure the kids look as good as they feel, by also providing haircuts, sneakers and hair braiding.
Let the good times roll: 7 of the best bowling alleys in metro Atlanta
In the mood for some good ol’ bowling? Whether you’re looking for a bowling alley with a traditional family-friendly feel or something more high-end, you’ll find a place that everyone will enjoy at one of these Atlanta-area spots. Put on your bowling shoes and get ready to...
