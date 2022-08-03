ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Opening day of Old Spanish Days starts with Fiesta Pequeña Wednesday night

By Reed Harmon
 2 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's Fiesta time in Santa Barbara and it starts with La Fiesta Pequeña tonight.

It was a last minute cancellation last year that the public could not come to the steps of the Mission to watch the traditional singing and dancing that Fiesta Pequeña brings -- and two years ago -- it did not happen at all.

It's been a tradition on the steps of the Mission since 1927 and it is returning tonight.

The festivities Wednesday night includes traditional music, music of any genre, singing and dancing, and of course food!

It is the start of a five-day slate of festivities with La Fiesta Pequeña going from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. tonight.

