Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Yardbarker
Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx
The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
theScore
Red Sox release Jackie Bradley Jr.
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran outfielder, the team announced Thursday. Bradley, a former All-Star and Gold Glover, hit three homers with 29 RBIs and a .578 OPS over 91 games this season. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in...
Yardbarker
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA
The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
The bizarre piece of Kauffman Stadium that got Alex Cora thrown out
A ball hit by Salvador Perez helped the Kansas City Royals win their series-opener against the Red Sox, while also allowing for something new longtime Kauffman Stadium observers had never seen.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
Pedro rips the Red Sox: ‘I just don’t see where the path is’
Pedro Martinez is not happy with the direction of the Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom. He ripped the team’s moves at the trade deadline this week on MLB Network.
Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call
Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
numberfire.com
Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
Cubs-Cardinals postponed: doubleheader Thursday
ST. LOUIS — The second game of the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was rained out Wednesday night and postponed to 12:15 p.m. Thursday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The second game Thursday is the regularly scheduled 6:45 p.m. game. Left-hander Justin Steele (4-7) was scheduled to start...
Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
numberfire.com
Nico Hoerner not in Cubs' lineup versus Marlins
Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Hoerner started the past 27 games for the Cubs and hit .260 with a .697 OPS. Christopher Morel will shift to shortstop in place of Hoerner and hit eighth while Rafael Ortega takes over in center field and the leadoff spot.
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel in center field for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Morel will patrol center field after Rafael Ortega was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Willson Contreras was moved behind the plate, and Yan Gomes was rested on Wednesday night. numberFire's models project Morel to...
Yardbarker
White Sox Organizational Dysfunction to Blame for Trade Deadline Failures
I know, they’re only two games out of first place with 57 games to play. Yes, they’re in the midst of a “soft spot” in the schedule that features 19 consecutive games against sub-.500 opponents. But it’s hard not to be at least mildly perturbed, yes that’s the word we’ll use, about the state of the Chicago White Sox over the past few days.
Yardbarker
Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More
In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Prospect Tyler Santana Named Carolina League Player of the Month
Right-handed pitcher Tyler Santana has been cruising this season, especially as of late. The 24-year-old earned Carolina League Player of the Month honors for his efforts in July. With the Chicago Cubs’ Low-A affiliate, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Santana pitched 27.1 innings yielding only a 1.32 ERA with seven walks and 24 strikeouts.
