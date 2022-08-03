ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home

On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx

The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Red Sox release Jackie Bradley Jr.

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran outfielder, the team announced Thursday. Bradley, a former All-Star and Gold Glover, hit three homers with 29 RBIs and a .578 OPS over 91 games this season. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA

The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Tommy La Stella
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Ben Zobrist
Person
Jed Hoyer
Boston

Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs-Cardinals postponed: doubleheader Thursday

ST. LOUIS — The second game of the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was rained out Wednesday night and postponed to 12:15 p.m. Thursday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The second game Thursday is the regularly scheduled 6:45 p.m. game. Left-hander Justin Steele (4-7) was scheduled to start...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner not in Cubs' lineup versus Marlins

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Hoerner started the past 27 games for the Cubs and hit .260 with a .697 OPS. Christopher Morel will shift to shortstop in place of Hoerner and hit eighth while Rafael Ortega takes over in center field and the leadoff spot.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Christopher Morel in center field for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Morel will patrol center field after Rafael Ortega was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Willson Contreras was moved behind the plate, and Yan Gomes was rested on Wednesday night. numberFire's models project Morel to...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

White Sox Organizational Dysfunction to Blame for Trade Deadline Failures

I know, they’re only two games out of first place with 57 games to play. Yes, they’re in the midst of a “soft spot” in the schedule that features 19 consecutive games against sub-.500 opponents. But it’s hard not to be at least mildly perturbed, yes that’s the word we’ll use, about the state of the Chicago White Sox over the past few days.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More

In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Prospect Tyler Santana Named Carolina League Player of the Month

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Santana has been cruising this season, especially as of late. The 24-year-old earned Carolina League Player of the Month honors for his efforts in July. With the Chicago Cubs’ Low-A affiliate, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Santana pitched 27.1 innings yielding only a 1.32 ERA with seven walks and 24 strikeouts.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy