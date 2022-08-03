Monkeypox vaccine supply is limited, but this clinic is helping eligible residents

Read on www.ctpublic.org
Researchers are exploring how to reduce Hepatitis C in rural areas of the Connecticut River Valley
Public health experts have long advocated for approaches to health care that meet people where they’re at. Now, a group of New England researchers and medical professionals are exploring how this approach might help reduce rates of Hepatitis C among rural residents who use intravenous drugs. For the past...
Lamont administration launches hotline, website for abortion access
The Lamont administration launched a new hotline and website aimed at helping people find information on abortion services. The move comes after some Connecticut residents experienced uncertainty over which services were still available to them following the Supreme Court decision in June to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Lamont said at a press conference on Friday.
CT essential private sector workers can now apply for pandemic bonuses
Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
Connecticut sets up website for women seeking abortions
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut launched a website and telephone hotline on Friday designed to link people seeking abortions with resources in the state. Gov. Ned Lamont, who has touted Connecticut as a haven for women needing reproductive health care after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, said the hotline and website will provide information about Connecticut’s laws, abortion providers and other services such as transportation to clinics.
Connecticut extends extreme hot weather protocol to Tuesday, what you need to know
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday afternoon that Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol has been extended through Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. The protocol means state agencies will work with municipalities and other organizations to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide.
CT workforce office wins $24 million American Rescue Plan grant
Connecticut’s Office of Workforce Strategy will receive $24 million in federal funding to expand job training programs that have struggled to meet demand amid a shortage of skilled workers in the state. The OWS was one of 32 recipients selected for the Commerce Department’s $500 million “Good Jobs Challenge”...
Child care funding, a top CT priority, stripped from Biden bill
Democrats believe they’ve on the verge of passing one of the most significant bills of President Joe Biden’s administration, which they argue will reduce high costs caused by inflation. But a major provision that was a high priority for Connecticut was taken out as the party needed to slim down the legislation: funding for child care.
Eastern Kentucky is cleaning up after flash flooding that killed 37 people
In eastern Kentucky, a slow cleanup and recovery is underway after flash flooding at the end of July. More than three dozen people died and some are still missing. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at WHYY, Philadelphia's NPR Member station. There, she most recently focused on the economy and immigration. She has reported on the causes of the Great Resignation, Afghans left behind after the U.S. troop withdrawal and how a government-backed rent-to-own housing program failed its tenants. Other highlights from her time at WHYY include exploring the dynamics of the 2020 presidential election cycle through changing communities in central Pennsylvania and covering comedian Bill Cosby's criminal trials.
Michigan abortion providers scramble to figure out what a court ruling means
Here's what flip-flopping court rulings can be like for abortion providers. First thing Monday morning, abortion was legal in Michigan. Then it wasn't. By the end of the day, it was legal again. All this confusion and chaos is coming just as Michigan is seeing a surge in increasingly desperate patients seeking abortions from out of state. Michigan Radio's Kate Wells reports.
Judge orders Alex Jones’ Texas attorney to come to Connecticut to answer questions in defamation case
A Texas attorney defending Alex Jones was ordered by a Connecticut judge to appear for a hearing in a defamation case related to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Andino Reynal faces possible sanctions – he had access to confidential medical records from another case that an opposing attorney says he shouldn’t have had. That became clear after Reynal apparently inadvertently sent records from Jones’ phone to lawyers for the parents of shooting victim Jesse Lewis, who have sued Jones for defamation in Texas. Their attorney Mark Bankston says the records include confidential medical information for the nine named plaintiffs in the Connecticut lawsuit.
Rep. Peter Meijer on his loss to Trump-endorsed challenger in Michigan primary
NPR's Scott Simon talks with U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan about his loss in the Republican primary this week. His Trump-backed opponent received money from Democrats.
Court: Police justified in entering home after seeing flies
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant’s home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a...
Albert Woodfox, who survived decades of solitary confinement, dies
Albert Woodfox, an activist and author who spent more than 43 years in solitary confinement in a Louisiana prison, has died at the age of 75. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
He lived in Oregon and she lived in England. A drawing of a cat brought them together
Two cats and one popular Twitter artist helped unite a man and woman separated by more than 4,600 miles. It all started on Twitter — specifically, with the account called "poorly drawn cats." The account's premise is pretty simple: Artist Heloísa Nora uses photos of people's cats and draws them. The drawings don't have a lot of details, but they're still perfect in how they really do capture each individual cat.
Wyoming's new ban on abortions has been temporarily blocked
The state judge has put a temporary hold on Wyoming's new law banning most abortions. That means the one clinic in the state that provides abortion care can continue to do so for at least another week until a judge hears the challenge from reproductive rights advocates. Will Walkey from the Mountain West News Bureau reports.
Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion. Will other states follow?
Michigan is just one of the states where the courts are deciding the limits of abortion rights. Kansas left it up to voters. And on Tuesday, they voted against a constitutional amendment that would have let the state's mostly conservative lawmakers ban abortions. Here to discuss the wider implications of this decision, I'm joined now by Temple law professor Rachel Rebouche. Professor, what did you think of the decision by Kansas voters, and what do you think it tells us about the future ballot tests in other states, like the one in Michigan?
A jury says InfoWars' Alex Jones must pay 2 Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million
An Austin, Texas, jury today awarded the parents of a slain first-grader $4.1 million dollars for mental anguish caused by conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones' falsehoods about the Sandy Hook school shooting. The two-week trial became at times emotional as the parents confronted Jones for the first time in the courtroom.
A jury will decide if Alex Jones has to pay punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents
InfoWars host Alex Jones returns to court Friday for his defamation trial, where he is being sued for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting was a hoax. The jury will decide if Jones has to pay punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Sandy Hook first-grader Jesse Lewis, who was gunned down along with 25 other children and school staffers at Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn.
Texas jury hears testimony on wealth of Alex Jones and his companies
An expert witness for the families suing Alex Jones testified in a Texas courtroom Friday that the conspiracy theorist and his main companies are jointly worth between $135 million and $270 million. “He didn’t ride a wave. He created the wave,” Bernard Francis Pettingill, Jr. told jurors in Austin. “He...
Flash floods turn Death Valley muddy, stranding hundreds of visitors
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and...
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.
