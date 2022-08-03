Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Read on www.maizenbrew.com
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Maize n Brew
Michigan freshman Jett Howard is primed to hit the ground running
Michigan Wolverines freshman Jett Howard being the son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is a well known fact at this point. What’s not super well known fact is Jett was not a shoe-in to commit to play for his dad. In fact, he was far from it. Earlier...
Maize n Brew
Jaylen Harrell’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022
Michigan had two of the best edge-rushers in college football last season, and now both of them (Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo) are in the NFL. It’ll be hard to replace their production, but Jaylen Harrell is one of the players Michigan will be relying on. The story so far.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
Maize n Brew
Expectations for Michigan football’s fifth and sixth-year players
Despite the departure of 10 players from last year’s Big Ten-winning squad, the Michigan Wolverines remain a veteran-laden group entering the 2022 season. Eleven players on the roster have been in Ann Arbor since 2018. As a refresher, the 2018 class included Cam McGrone, Jalen Mayfield, and recently-departed Aidan Hutchinson. Two of those 11 have been on the team since 2017, a class that was headlined by Donovan Peoples-Jones, Aubrey Solomon and Cesar Ruiz. Feel old yet?
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Pearson reportedly fired by Michigan following investigation
Mel Pearson is reportedly out as head coach of Michigan’s men’s hockey team. According to reporter John U. Bacon, Michigan terminated Pearson’s employment on Friday. An investigation into Pearson’s hockey program was recently completed. The investigation into the Wolverine program revealed allegations of sexual or gender-based...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan football’s updated 2022 roster
The Michigan Wolverines football team began fall camp Wednesday, and competition is expected to be intense up and down the roster. Speaking of roster, the program updated its roster for the upcoming season, and there were some interesting things that caught my attention. Here is what stood out:. Mike Sainristil...
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
Voice News
Radio Control Club of Detroit to take flight Aug. 6
Pilots registered through the Academy of Model Aeronautics are invited to participate in the Radio Control Club of Detroit’s Russ Hope Memorial 4 – Stroke Rally at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the club’s flying field in Lenox Township. The fly-in is only for radio controlled model...
Former MSU defensive tackle Jason Strayhorn faces real estate lawsuit, leaves Board of Education
Former MSU defensive tackle and current football broadcaster Jason Strayhorn is facing a real estate lawsuit. Real estate investors accused Strayhorn and a company he partners in of failing to submit payments. Strayhorn wrote a letter on July 29 resigning from his seat on the state Board of Education, just weeks after the lawsuit went public. According to the letter, his family will be moving to California due to educational and athletic openings that will better suit his three children. Strayhorn played football at MSU from 2008-11. He has stayed connected to MSU as a color analyst for football games....
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month
A popular restaurant chain is opening a new location in Michigan this month. If you're a fan of wings, burgers, and BBQ platters, then you'll want to mark your calendar for Monday, August 8, 2022, because that is the day Smokey Bones will be opening its newest location in Utica, Michigan.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Issa Brothers given contract to operate Warren Valley Golf Course
After months of debate, and voting down the “final” contract at the end of July, a slightly revised contract between the City of Dearborn Heights, Issa Brothers, LLC and Revive Golf Management, LLC was approved Aug. 4. The golf course has been closed all season, due to the...
Stephanie Mills, George Benson To Headline At Jazz On The River Event In Trenton
TRENTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The sound of smooth jazz is making a comeback for the 25th annual Jazz on the River event this weekend. The free event will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 7 at Elizabeth Park (4461 Elizabeth Drive in Trenton). It will feature singer-songwriter Stephanie Mills and singer-guitarist George Benson, who will close out the shows on Saturday and Sunday respectively. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 18: Stephanie Mills performs onstage during DesignCare 2022 Gala to benefit the HollyRod Foundation on June 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images...
clayconews.com
Two Michigan Men arrested on Interstate 75 in Southeastern Kentucky during Traffic Stop / Drug Seizure after K-9 alerts on Narcotics in Vehicle
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with K-9 “Maverick” arrested two individuals on I–75 approximately 6 miles South of London in the southbound lanes early Wednesday morning August 3, 2022 at approximately 4:30 A.M.. The...
Facebook homicide suspect extradited from Georgia, two more arrested in murder conspiracy
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man arrested in Georgia for the shooting death of an Ypsilanti Township man broadcasting himself on Facebook live in late June has been extradited back to Michigan to face murder charges. Additionally, two more suspects were arrested on conspiracy charges in connection with the...
