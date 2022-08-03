Read on www.laconiadailysun.com
NY production in Wolfeboro for two nights only
WOLFEBORO — "ReEntry: Actors Playing Jazz," directed by Wolfeboro summer native and Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons comes to Wolfeboro for two nights, Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m. at The Village Players Theater. "Thrilling — better than anything on Broadway," says actor Alec Baldwin about...
Steve-O's Bucket List Tour for adults only at the Colonial
LACONIA —The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street, will welcome Steve-O Bucket List Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. Every idea on Steve-O’s Bucket List was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a highly XXX-rated, multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or for the faint of heart.
Center Harbor author publishes children’s book
CENTER HARBOR — For all dog lovers — whether you already have a dog, want to get a dog for the first time or just love reading books about dogs, this book is for you. "If We Could Get a Dog… Henry Finds His Forever Home," a new book by Susan Lynn Ford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Summer Harvest Open House at Moulton Farm
MEREDITH — The community is invited to a late summer evening at Moulton Farm for a Summer Harvest Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m. "Early August is always a favorite time of the year at the farm as we pick so many foods from our fields. So we decided to celebrate with an open house," said Jeff Mills, general manager.
Nicholas S. Kalfas, 76
ALTON — Nicholas S. Kalfas, 76, of Alton, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side. Nick is survived by his wife Maureen; his daughter, Leah LaRose; his son-in-law, Ken LaRose; his two grandchildren, Evie and Harrison LaRose; his brother-in-law, Dan Leach; his nephew, Ryan Leach, his wife Chrissy and daughter Molly. He also has many relatives still in Greece, from where his parents emigrated.
Free boat courses at Fay's Boatyard
GILFORD — Want to do something a little different this weekend? How about learning a new boating skill or improving on what you already know? Interested in participating in free boating skill courses?. First, for the Ladies — A course for the lady who is usually a passenger but...
NH Chronicle: Feeding famished beachgoers
Friday, August 12th — Tonight, from famous fried chicken to fresh seafood right off the boat, Audrey Cox takes you to two restaurants off the beach's beaten path that have been serving up crowds for decades. Plus, during the pandemic Bob Seaman, in his late 80's, decided to get...
The Auger family presented with the NH State Grange Century Farm Award
SANBORNTON — Norman Brandt, co-chair of the NH State Grange Agriculture Committee presented the NH State Grange Century Farm award to Jean Auger and family at the Hale Road farm in Sanbornton on July 8. The award is given to any farm that has been in continual use for 100 years or more. The rest is the same as the 50-year farm. Norman stated “Since God placed man on earth, agriculture has existed. There is no occupation that precedes it, no order or association that can rank with the tillers of soil. Before literature and government agriculture was the calling of men and all has grown from it.” The Auger and Barbour family have demonstrated this.” Representatives from Harmony Grange #99 Ginny Blackmer, Scott Burns, Vicki, and Chuck Hussman, who nominated the farm for this recognition, were present along with Joshua Marshall from the NH State Agriculture Department.
Gloria T. Gammon-Rall, 94
MEREDITH — Gloria T. Gammon-Rall, 94, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Forestview Manor in Meredith. As Gloria liked to say, she was born two-eight, two-eight (2/8/1928) to Herve and Yvonne (Nault) Champagne.
Charity raffle winner claims new ride
LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The...
When Steven Tyler Almost Moved to North Hampton, New Hampshire
The good news is that Steven Tyler is again out and about in Massachusetts, posing for pictures, looking healthy, and getting ready to return to the stage with his Boston-bred band. What’s bittersweet is that we almost had him doing it right here on the Seacoast. Or so the...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best mini golf in New Hampshire
Looking for some summer fun? Check out the best places for mini golf in New Hampshire, as picked by our viewers. When you're done on the mini golf course at Twinkle Town, try some of the homemade ice cream for sale. 2. (tie) Paradise Falls Mini Golf in Moultonborough. One...
This Donut Grilled Cheese in Ogunquit, Maine is Worth The Drive
Remember growing up and being sick, or coming in from the cold, and mom whipped up some tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich? Those were the days. But some things you just don't outgrow and Food For Thought in Ogunquit knows that. Food For Thought. Food For Thought is...
After a century anchoring Mammoth Road, Still’s Tractor and Nursery continues to evolve
MANCHESTER, NH – For more than 100 years Still’s Tractor and Nursery has anchored the intersection of Mammoth and Candia roads. Generations of Manchester farmers, gardeners, landscapers. and residents were regular customers. In 1879, when Charles P. Still arrived in Manchester to work on the farm of Aaron...
North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Donut Love Sold to Owners of Popular Chain
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins.
Video: Two young moose swim in Moultonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — VIDEO:Two young moose kept cool by going for a swim in Lake Winnipesaukee. A moose calf plays in the water near the New Hampshire-Maine border. A moose trots down the road in Pinkham Notch. A mother and baby moose were spotted together in Lancaster.
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
10 Sure Signs Your Neighbor is New Hampshire’s Mega Millions Winner
A new millionaire lives among us, New Hampshire. It happened on Friday, July 29, when a customer in Salem hit pay dirt at a Market Basket, according to Seacoast Current. The jackpot ticket sold just outside of Chicago was worth a whopping $1.28 billion. Anyone else hoping it winds up...
Sleep in $65 A Frame On Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire... We have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
Goodhue Boat Company – Lake Winnipesaukee, Ossipee Lake and Lake Sunapee
Goodhue Boat Company, originally known as Goodhue & Hawkins Navy Yard on Sewall Road in Wolfeboro, is the oldest marina on Lake Winnipsaukee. The marina was established in 1903 by Nathaniel Goodhue and Chester Hawkins, and was known for making wooden boats, steamers and launches. Nathaniel H. Goodhue passed away in 1932, and five years later his nephew, Nathaniel W. Goodhue bought into the business. The Navy Yard was sold in 1972 to Peter Brown of Brookfield, who four years later in 1976, sold it to Earl Smith, Charles Smith and Richard Kourian. The new owners, keeping the name Goodhue and Hawkins Navy Yard expanded the marina’s product line of boats to include Donzi, Proline, Chrysler, Glastron, Marathon, Charger, Crestliner, and SmokerCraft. They also added the well-known and popular personal watercraft, the SeaDoo.
