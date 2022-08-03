New Hanover County court finds man guilty of recording video under women’s skirts without consent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - David Satterfield’s prolific history in Charlotte is unmatched in the towing industry. WBTV has spoken with three different people who have been pepper sprayed by Satterfield, dozens of drivers who say they were illegally towed by him and a handful of truckers who say he’s cost them thousands of dollars.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO