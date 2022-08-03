New Hanover County court finds man guilty of recording video under women’s skirts without consent

Read on www.wect.com
Related
North Carolina felon accused of running illegal gambling operation
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Court records allege that Daniel Eric Lugo, 41, “unlawfully and willfully did allow gambling in a business that holds ABC permits.” Lugo is also accused […]
Davidson County man charged with strangling woman
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article was incorrectly attributed to the wrong law enforcement agency. The suspect was arrested by Lexington police. We apologize for the error. DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following an alleged assault on a woman, according to arrest warrants in Davidson County court records. […]
WECT
Chadbourn to add license plate reader cameras at town entrances, high crime areas
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -Chadbourn will soon have a dozen license plate reader cameras at all entrances to town. “We’ve got 12 different roads that come in to Chadbourn. And they will be at the city limits just barely in the city limits,” police chief Ken Elliott said. He...
WECT
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former volunteer church youth worker was arrested Tuesday at the Wilmington International Airport and charged with a sex crime involving a minor. On Tuesday afternoon, Wrightsboro Baptist Church released a statement on the arrest. Alan Croom, 35, was charged with indecent liberties with a minor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV for years legally labeled habitual felon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - David Satterfield’s prolific history in Charlotte is unmatched in the towing industry. WBTV has spoken with three different people who have been pepper sprayed by Satterfield, dozens of drivers who say they were illegally towed by him and a handful of truckers who say he’s cost them thousands of dollars.
columbuscountynews.com
Leland Shooting Leaves Local Man Dead, Another Jailed
A Lake Waccamaw area man died in a Leland shooting Sunday. Another local man faces charges connected with the case, but is not charged with the death. Leland Police said Kwaze Walker, 22, with addresses in Bolton and Lake Waccamaw, was found shot to death in a home in the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive, Leland.
WECT
Attorney General received 45 complaints since 2019 against car rental company, many of which were for overcharges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When John Cripps, a Wilmington preacher, needed to get his daughter home from Boston, he rented a car and made the trip up the coast. For a few hundred dollars, the price of the rental wasn’t cheap – but it was what he expected and agreed to pay.
WECT
Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Willow Spring, N.C., woman was found dead on the beach Wednesday, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department. First responders were dispatched to the Ocean Blvd. beach access in reference to a death just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers located 56-year-old Lisa...
Exclusive: Rider speaks out on ‘bike gang’ allegations
They've centered on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's efforts to address 'bike gangs' around various parts of the Queen City.
wcti12.com
Woman found dead on southeastern North Carolina beach
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released more information about the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The woman has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched...
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosting youth resource fair Aug. 5
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. - noon, multiple local organizations will host a youth resource fair in Wilmington. Per the release, the fair will take place on N. 11th St. behind Williston Middle School and the International School at Gregory. Per the announcement, there will...
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding suspect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect currently being investigated for their role in the theft of a church’s grill. The male suspect was recently captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Fair Bluff, per the report....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Woman found dead on Carolina Beach identified
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released new details on the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The female has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Wednesday afternoon, Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘We’re not going away’: Wilmington widow continues fight for change two years after anesthesia death
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This week marks a grim anniversary for one family in Wilmington. Two years ago, Dr. Henry Patel went to Dr. Mark Austin’s oral surgery office in Leland for dental implants and never came home. On July 30, 2020, Dr. Patel was put under anesthesia...
WECT
Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 51-74 months in prison for stealing $170 in cash at gunpoint from two of his acquaintances in September of 2020. Per a press release from District Attorney Ben David, James Ashley Holleman drove up to their house at 9:30...
Drug stash seized from Conover man’s home, sheriff says
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drug stash was seized when a warrant was executed on a Conover man’s home, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies served a warrant on 29-year-old Conover resident Dustin Cooke on Monday at a home on Raleigh Street. During a search 5 pounds of marijuana, 29 […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
DEVELOPING STORY: Death investigation underway at Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A death investigation is underway at Carolina Beach. According to Sgt. Colby Edens with the Carolina Beach Police Department, officers were called just before 5 p.m. to Ocean Blvd Lifeguard Station 4 area. At this point, it is unclear how or where the person...
WECT
Columbus County woman takes home $142,021 in lottery winnings
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on...
WECT
NHCSO scheduled phone outage Aug. 5-6
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will begin a phone upgrade at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, per report. The office stated that their main phone line will be down until work is completed. They expect the upgrades to be finished by 6 p.m. on Aug. 6.
WBTV
Man found dead in west Gastonia home, neighbors searching for answers
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning off the 700 block of Belfast Drive. Police were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. for a possible assault. When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Donald Watts dead. “I woke up and it...
Comments / 1