Read on www.ellsworthamerican.com
Related
whdh.com
Police recover items in more than a dozen Maine burglaries, make arrests
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation. On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.
Ellsworth American
$200,000 in stolen property recovered
ELLSWORTH — Police have recovered approximately $200,000 in stolen property and charged two Belfast men with theft after an eight-month, multidepartment investigation into a spate of burglaries. On Monday, Aug. 1, the Ellsworth Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police conducted a search warrant at...
wabi.tv
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four women were arrested in Belfast Thursday after a drug investigation. The Belfast Police Department says officers responded to a woman acting suspicious in the woods near Route 3, who told them she’d purchased drugs from a nearby house. The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County...
wabi.tv
Holden crash closes portion of Route 1A
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A portion of Route 1A in Holden was closed for about an hour after a crash. It happened around 6:30 near the KOA. The Holden Police Department tells us the driver of an SUV was pulling out of the driveway when he collided with a pickup truck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Damariscotta man safe after credit card used in Belfast
DAMARISCOTTA — The Damariscotta Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Ronald Slicer, 88, of Damariscotta, on Thursday afternoon. By mid-morning on Friday, a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police said Slicer had been safely located but offered no additional information. Slicer is described as a white male, 5’11”,...
Man Found Dead Following Overnight Fire in Baileyville, Maine
A 67-year-old-man was found dead early Friday following a fire in the Washington County town of Baileyville. The Baileyville Fire Department was called to a fire at a home at 24 Summit Street in the downtown area at 12:12 a.m., according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. Firefighters discovered a deceased adult inside the home.
foxbangor.com
2 arrested in burglaries across 3 counties
Ellsworth- Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries across three different counties. After an 8 month investigation officers from the Ellsworth Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police searched the home of Anthony Knights, 56, of Belfast on August 1. Inside the Patterson...
penbaypilot.com
Two injured in four-vehicle crash that closed Route 17 in Jefferson Aug. 3
JEFFERSON – Washington Fire Department, Union Ambulance, and Waldoboro EMS were a few of the agencies that assisted in a four-vehicle crash on Route 17, in Jefferson, Wednesday evening. Route 17 was closed to traffic from approximately 6:15 p.m. until 10 p.m. According to Lt. Brendan Kane, of the...
New recovery house opens in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
wabi.tv
Missing smoker from Bangor found in Brownville
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been telling you about a Bangor business owner who had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen last month. The owner of Scotch Bonnett, Bethany Gregory, is happy to announce the smoker has been found. A man was out in the Brownville area on...
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, August 4, 2022
The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice AUGUST 4, 2022 If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S.A. §3-80.
WMTW
Floor fan believed to have caused fire at Maine high school
ROCKPORT, Maine — Fire crews believe a floor fan may have been what caused a fire at Camden Hills Regional High School overnight. Officials say they were alerted to the fire alarm going off at the school around 1:29 a.m. on Friday. When the Rockland Fire Department got to...
Victim & Passenger Identified in Tuesday Night Fatal Crash in Winslow
According to WABI TV 5, the driver and passenger in Tuesday's fatal crash in Winslow have been identified. WABI reports that the driver, 44-year-old Eric Drown, was driving the 2012 Jeep when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Drown died at the scene. Drown's passengers, a 13-year-old and...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 247 calls for service for the period of July 26 to Aug. 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,311 calls for service. Shale L. Maynard, 32, of Jefferson was issued a summons July 28 for Operating under the Influence, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Ellsworth American
Drugs seized during bail check
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A bail check on a local man led police to seize $12,000 worth of drugs and over $2,000 cash in suspected drug proceeds on July 27, Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall said. Mount Desert Police officers Franklin Burke and Jarrod Hardy arrested Andrew Kuti-Hellmer, 34,...
Ellsworth American
Marion Louise Strout
Marion Louise Strout, 87, died Aug. 2, 2022, at an Ellsworth hospital after a short illness. She was born March 31, 1935, in Ellsworth, the daughter of Walter L. and Margaret L. (Bunker) Giles. Marion grew up on the Surry Road and, upon graduation, married her high school sweetheart and...
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
WINSLOW, MAINE: One Person Killed, Another Injured in Tuesday Evening Crash
Summertime in Maine means warmer weather, more things for people to do and more vehicles on the state's roadways than at any other point of the entire year. Sadly, at least most years, that also means more fatal traffic crashes. According to WGME 13, there was another fatal crash that...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine Pretrial Services receives increase from county
For over a decade, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has contracted with Maine Pretrial Services to provide pre-arraignment screening and risk assessment, release and supervision for criminal defendants. In recent years, MPS has sought modest annual contract increases, but for 2022-23, MPS received a 27.9% increase from the Lincoln County Commissioners.
Ellsworth American
Student notes
The University of Maine at Augusta recently announced its president’s list for part-time students for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify, students must a) complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of 100-level or higher UMA coursework (exclusive of pass/fail courses) during two consecutive semesters in an academic year (fall and spring); b) take no more than 11 credit hours of 100-level UMA coursework in either semester; and c) achieve a combined grade point average of 3.8 or higher over the two consecutive semesters, with no grades lower than C-minus.
Comments / 0