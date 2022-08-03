Cookeville To Consider Ordinance Amending Sale Start Time For Beer

Read on newstalk941.com
Cookeville City Council Approves Ordinance For New Department
Cookeville City Council approved an allocation of some $20,000 for Leadership Putnam’s sculpture honoring victims of the 2020 tornado. The sculpture’s committee had raised over $85,000 for the project, but an increase in the cost of materials required additional funds. The sculpture will be set at Dogwood Park.
Three Newcomers, Two Incumbents Set To Serve On Cookeville City Council
Laurin Wheaton earned the most votes in the Cookeville City Council election, making her the prime candidate for the mayorship. Wheaton said that she was excited about the opportunity to take on the challenge. She said that Cookeville is in a great spot, and it’s not only because of her previous work on the council.
Success For Monterey, Algood, Baxter Incumbent Candidates
Monterey’s Incumbent Mayor Nathan Walker will remain in his position for the incoming term. Walker earned some 97 percent of the votes, just over three percent for write-ins. Ward 1 Incumbent Aldermen Alex Garcia and Ward 2 Jim Whittaker have earned 99 percent of the votes in their respective districts.
Putnam BOE And Commission To Meet In Joint Session Monday
The Putnam County School Board will meet in joint session with the County Commission Monday night. The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Cookeville Higher Education Campus. School Board Chair Lynn McHenry said it will serve as an informative session around student enrollment and future school projects. “We’re...
Cookeville To Extend UCHRA Program To Aid Needy Individuals, Increase Funding
Cookeville City Council approved a new UCHRA and Substance Abuse Solutions contract, adding $5,000 to its fund. The program provides social services to individuals in need located in the city, including housing support, counseling, and medical and mental health care. Police Chief Randy Evans told council members the contract provided the department with a service it never had before.
Local Farmers Market at Lane Agri Park in Murfreesboro Continues - Now Thru Last Friday in October
MURFREESBORO, TN - August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. Aug 7-13, 2022 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.
Election Day Across The Upper Cumberland
It’s Election Day across the Upper Cumberland, with most polls opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Cookeville voters will be paying close attention to the City Council race, with 11 candidates vying for 5 seats. The top vote-getter will be the Mayor-Elect. Van Buren County voters...
Time For Campaign Signs To Be Removed After Election Night
Whether you’re a winner and loser after Thursday’s Election night, they all have something in common: the removal of campaign signs. Most cities and counties have similar guidelines. Baxter and Algood Codes Official Bob Lane said his jurisdictions have 10 days to claim signage. “We try to be...
Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex. Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural...
White Co Receives 3 Company Proposals To Operate Landfill
White County received three proposals from private companies to operate its landfill. The request for proposals process opened in July. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said he has now sent the items to county commissioners for feedback. “It comes down to bottom line what it costs per ton to dispose...
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
New State ECD Commissioner Stops In Cookeville For Town Hall Meeting
The new State Economic and Community Development Commissioner stopped by Cookeville Friday as a part of his regional tour. Stuart McWhorter took over the position just four weeks ago. He replaced former commissioner Bob Rolfe. McWhorter said one thing he wanted to do early on was visit local partners across the state.
Coffee County Contested Election Results (Unofficial)
Chad Partin 5,252 Brandon Tomberlin 2,199 Danny Ferrell 1,183. Teressa McFadden 5,537 Melissa Northcott Anderson 3,010. Terry Hershman 632 Dennis Hunt 589 Bobby Bryan 427. Tina Reed 310 Jackie Duncan 210 Rosemary Crabtree 204. County Commission Mega District 8 Top 2 Win. Tim Stubblefield 973 Dwight Miller 747 Marian Galbraith...
Putnam BOE Sets School Calendar For Years 23-26
The Putnam County School Board approved its 2023-2026 school calendars Thursday night with minimal changes. Attendance Supervisor Chris Pierce said a calendar committee created the package based on community feedback. “The committee decided to use the format and keep the format with a two week fall break, the one week...
Wilson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Wilson County, Tennessee from August 4, 2022.
Clay County History Museum Welcomes Back Fundraising Festival
One of the biggest fundraiser events for the Clay County History Museum returns to Celina this weekend. The Clay County Museum of History Festival happening this Saturday in downtown Celina. President Beverley Hollifield said it will be a family fun day that includes live entertainment, vendors and food. “This is...
One Vote Decides White Co Commission Race
Just a single vote decided the election in the White County Commission District 1 race on Thursday. Cain L. Rogers won the first seat with 364 votes. Chris Brewington beat out Emilie Austin Roberts 271-270 to take the second seat in District. In District two, Jordan Cocke and Thomas Margeson...
Crossville City Manager Suspended Following Village Inn Closure
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended for three weeks Tuesday amid concerns of due process over the closure of the Village Inn. The motel on Burnett Street closed last week due to allegations of code infractions. It then reopened shortly after. City Attorney William Ridley recommended the city council to approve an outside investigation based on the actions under Wood’s leadership.
Election Commissions Seeing Light Turnout On Election Day
Business is slow at election commissions across the Upper Cumberland. Overton’s Administrator of Elections Craig Story said in talking to precincts throughout the day, turnout has been fairly light. “Typically what happens is we have a pretty good rush to start the day off with and then around lunchtime,...
