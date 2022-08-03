Pelosi dined with Taiwan computer chip executives during her brief visit

Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
SFGate
In Chinatown and the Bay Area, Residents React to Pelosi's Trip
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week drew concern from U.S. allies in Asia, support from Republican senators and sharp criticism from China. But what did people at home think? More specifically, how did Chinese Americans and Taiwanese Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area respond?. We...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
SFGate
‘Handmaid’s Tale Wasn’t Supposed to Be a Roadmap:’ GOP Congresswoman Bashes Extreme Abortion Bans
“Handmaid’s Tale was not supposed to be a roadmap,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said of states enacting extreme abortion bans without exceptions for rape or incest in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Mace, her state’s only female member of Congress, criticized the “extremities”...
RELATED PEOPLE
U.S. Senate passes major $430 billion bill to fight climate change, cut drug costs
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed a sweeping $430 billion bill intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes on Sunday, a major victory for President Joe Biden that Democrats hope will aid their chances of keeping control of Congress in this year's elections.
Cuba gets help from Mexico, Venezuela to fight oil fire
HAVANA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Cuba sought on Sunday to bring under control a fire at its main oil storage facility that has killed one firefighter, drawing on help from Mexico and Venezuela to fight the raging flames.
Comments / 0